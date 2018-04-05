Market Volatility Bulletin: 10-Day Realized Volatility 10 Points Higher Than Spot VIX - What Gives?

Market Intro

Well that was quite a showing! The close:close figures for stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) were not all that special within the current context, but the path was impressive given how sharply futures had thudded on more saber-rattling relating to trade policy.

“Easing of tension in US-China spat” may well be premature, but likely each of these economies will do more open posturing and less in the way of truly reducing international trade. The way that various asset classes (USO, GLD) are moving in harmony off of the flow of news may create higher correlations and therefore more volatility at the portfolio level.

At the global-equity index level, volatility is above the one-year average, but also in line with today’s realized volatility figure. Note that ACWI implied vol prints at present below spot VIX.

Above Charles Schwab strategist Jeffrey Kleintop discusses his views on the impact of these trade debates on capital markets (mostly transitory).

Thoughts on Volatility

With the unemployment rate at 4.1%, it would seem that the younger cohort of Americans should be feeling increasingly confident. The graphic above need not be alarming, but it is puzzling and adds to the notion that maybe this recovery/expansion looks different from past ones and that the dynamics that will lead to its conclusion may also be unique.

Ms. Sonders reminds us that realized volatility for equities can play differently based on even the simplest of technical or sentiment indicators. I tend not to be a big fan of these kinds of “studies”, but there is value in remembering that volatility truly is a part of investing, and we had gone a long time without it.

Even so, the moves both lower and higher have at times been breath-taking. I mentioned a couple days ago that the CBOE Skew Index had really taken a beating, and as such large upside swings were very much on traders’ collective radar. To the point Ms. Sonders targets, we really do not know in a greater sense which side of some theoretical sentiment line we truly reside on at present, and so vol itself can bat around above and below its long-term average.

Looking for “opportunities to get back in” – or out – may indeed be difficult. But I think personally that the market may just chop around some here, which can very easily happen regardless of whether we are in a bull or bear market.

Term Structure

I do see it differently. I believe that the fact that the term structure is essentially flat and that spot VIX is tracking much nearer to HV-30 than HV-10 suggests that the see-sawing of the last couple weeks is projecting as receding…

That is different from saying that risks have subsided or that Wednesday’s bounce will stick. What I am saying is that spot VIX is looking beyond the recent gyrations toward vols that are elevated relative to much of the last couple years, but quite muted compared to the period since mid March.

I think personally that the risks here are very two-sided. I’d add that while the trading range appears to be pushing up, we’re likely smack dab in the middle of that new range (I’d call it 15-25 for spot). What matters now is what kinds of ranges are we going to put in. Increasingly, long vs. short vol has more to do with the dynamics of volatility trading itself, and takes on something more of a life of its own, set apart from equities (but for the actual range of daily moves for the larger indexes).

The current term structure does very little to give the nod either to long vol ETPs (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) or short vol (SVXY). For the time being, money will be made or lost on the absolute direction of the curve as a whole, or on rebalance decay. Compared to past history, products such as SVXY will not benefit from the tail wind of roll yield, and so the new dynamic needs to be understood.

Conclusion

In the last MVB a comment came from ItsPlaytime that had solid talking points for conversation. I’d like to share it and close so that readers can add their perspective.

I do not really agree with either of these two theses (contango is “natural”, or that vol is hard to maintain at high levels). I periodically discuss why over the course of the Market Volatility Bulletins. I would love to hear what readers think about these ideas, in particular if you agree. As always, I ask that you comment respectfully.

