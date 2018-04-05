Why I Won't Buy The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

The iShares value and growth indexes have some odd properties which penalizes value stocks on the move or growth at a reasonable price.

I am a value investor at my core. I don’t believe in chasing hype or expensive stocks. My preference is for boring stocks that do the same thing over and over with modest growth potential. Even better is when they offer dividends which prevents wasteful use of free cash flow on negative net present value projects. Empire-building is good for managers but bad for shareholders.

So why do I have a negative bias towards iShares S&P 500 Value ETF? What alternative recommendations would I suggest instead?

Value and Growth – Friends or Foes?

It has been a long-standing battle between value and growth. We have the father of value investing, Benjamin Graham, in one corner vs. high growth investor William J. O’Neil in the other corner.

But are these two styles really mutually exclusive? It all depends on how you define value and growth.

Academic literature typically defines value and growth in the following ways:

Value stocks have relatively low price to book ratios

Growth stocks have relatively high price to book ratios

According to this widely used definition, a growth stock has a high market cap relative to its net asset value. And a value stock has a low market cap relative to its net asset value.

Allergan ( AGN ) is a value stock with a price to book ratio of 0.79.

Boeing ( BA ) is a growth stock with a price to book ratio of 536.

Interestingly, you don’t consider actual growth rates as this method implies growth due to the high valuation. Others refer to these as glamour stocks instead of growth stocks.

Again, according to academic literature you have either a high or a low price to book ratio which labels the stock as having either value or growth characteristics. So far so good.

iShares Definition of Growth and Value

How does iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) handle the topic of value vs. growth? These are the value factors which they rank:

Price to book

Price to earnings

Price to sales

They use three factors to measure price against the net asset value, earnings and sales. This is a pretty standard treatment of value so far.

They rank growth stocks with the following factors:

Three-Year Change in Earnings per Share (Excluding Extra Items) over Price per Share

Three-Year Sales per Share Growth Rate

Momentum (12-Month % Price Change)

Again, no big surprise here. They look for growth in earnings, sales and price. But as I am reading through their index methodology paper I come across this:

A Growth Score for each company is computed as the average of the standardized values of the three growth factors. Similarly, a Value Score for each company is computed as the average of the standardized values of the three value factors. At the end of this step each company has a Growth Score and a Value Score, as shown below, with growth and value being measured along separate dimensions.

No big deal, right? They compute value and growth scores for all stocks. But then I come across this little gem:

Companies within each parent index are ranked based on growth and value scores...The index constituents are then sorted in ascending order of the ratio Growth Rank/Value Rank. The companies at the top of the list have a higher Growth Rank (or high Growth Score) and a lower Value Rank (or low Value Score) and, therefore, exhibit pure growth characteristics.

This is where I have a major issue. They rank all stocks based on the 3 value factors and the 3 growth factors.

Stocks which have the highest score in value and the lowest score in growth are the highest ranked value stocks.

Likewise, stocks with the highest growth score and the lowest value score are the highest ranked growth stocks.

The reason they do this is to create an easy demarcation between value and growth so that a stock could never be a #1 value pick and a #1 growth pick at the same time.

But what might be some of the unintended consequences of this?

Goodbye Value Momentum

One of my most profitable investment strategies involves buying deep value small-cap stocks when there is an event that lights a match to its fuse. Value stocks can be like coiled springs and when there is an upwards impetus, such as a substantial revision in earnings guidance, rapid price appreciation often takes place. As the stock moves up on positive news, more investors take notice of this under-followed stock and you have a profitable situation on your hands.

How would such a stock fare under the methodology employed with the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF?

The stock would get a high value score

The stock would get penalized for improved earnings

The stock would get penalized for prices moving upwards

Does this really make sense?

Suppose I find a stock which has a fair-to-middling value rank. It is average and does not have the value properties we are looking for. But this average valued stock has horrible earnings growth, terrible sales growth and a plummeting price. Suddenly this gets included as a highly ranked value stock? It seems like it is rewarding averaged priced low growth stocks instead.

Goodbye GARP

Growth At a Reasonable Price is another sensible style where you buy growth stocks which have a reasonable valuation. But according to the methodology here, you are targeting growth companies with expensive valuations. This makes the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) unattractive to me.

Top It Off With A Tilt Towards Expensive Stocks

The final piece of the puzzle that I really dislike is the cap-weighting scheme. Yes, I understand that you can shave off a few pennies by not having to re-balance throughout the year between reconstitution points. But what is the ugly consequence of this?

For a fuller explanation of why cap-weighted portfolios are sub-optimal, you will definitely want to read the full article by Jason Hsu. A brief explanation of the logic goes like this (I will be using an extreme example to highlight the point):

Stocks are noisy and may not always trade at their true value. Assume that you have no idea what the true value is at any given point. You have two stocks which both have an intrinsic value of $100 per share, but you do not know this. The stocks are identical in every way, including share count, with the exception of current market-cap. One stock is trading at $50 per share and the other at $150. Over the following year the prices revert to their true value of $100 per share.

The cap-weighted investor invested his $200 by putting $50 into the first stock and $150 into the second stock. After prices revert he still has $200.

The equal-weight investor invested $100 into each stock. He has $266.67 after prices revert.

The equal weight investor has a 33%+ return while the cap-weighted investor has zero.

The problem is that cap-weighting places more emphasis on expensive stocks. If you want to invest in bigger companies which have a larger economic impact, use a fundamental weighting scheme. Weighting by market-cap is tilting towards the most expensive stocks and will not necessarily weight according to firm size. Cap-weighting will save pennies on re-balancing but has been shown to harm long-term returns by making massive bets on the most expensive companies.

My point is that when I invest in a value ETF, I do not expect to have my positions weighted towards the most expensive companies. This is running counter to my deep value objective. Equal-weight would be a better choice for me.

Alternative ETFs With Value Tilt

What other ETFs might you want to consider?

PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio (SPHD) is a great choice if you want to invest in S&P 500 stocks which have higher dividend yields (value) while tossing out the highest volatility names. I wouldn’t really call it low volatility though. It picks the highest yielding 75 stocks and removes the 25 which have the highest volatility. But still a decent ETF.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) is my favorite pick right now. They select higher yielding stocks (value) but use another powerful value factor of price to free cash flow. In addition to this, they aim for balanced sector representation which is great for diversification. Stocks are held equal-weight so you do not tilt towards expensive. I highly encourage you to read more about this new ETF below.

If emerging markets is your thing, consider the AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (EEMD) which uses a similar methodology as SPDV. An upcoming interview article will discuss this ETF in more depth.

IVE data by YCharts

