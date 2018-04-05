First Look At Zuora's $100 Million IPO

At the midpoint of its indicated pricing range, Zuora would be valued at about 3.9x forward revenues, assuming 35% revenue growth in 2018 - a relative steal.

The company posted $168 million in revenues in 2017, growing at a rapid 49%. The company is still producing large losses and negative cash flow, however.

It's official: the IPO floodgates are open. Buoyed by the successes of the two major technology and software companies to go public this year, Dropbox (DBX) and Zscaler (ZS) (and we'll ignore the jittery performance of Spotify's (SPOT) direct listing here), both of which have returned huge gains for early investors since their public debuts, other young technology startups are throwing their hats in the ring.

The latest is Zuora (ZUO), which is a subscription software company that sells ERP software to other subscription businesses. Zuora positions its offering as providing unique technologies for the new "Subscription Economy" that has taken over the world. Thematically, at the very least, Zuora is packed with the buzzards that Silicon Valley investors love to hear - SaaS, subscriptions, and disruption all around.

If the success of the two software IPOs that precede it is any indication, Zuora looks to be a roaring success. IPO underwriters have all stuck to the same playbook this year, pricing their companies extremely modestly at the initial pricing range (for Zuora, the initial $9-11 range implies a valuation of just over $1 billion and under 4x revenues, way below where the typical high-growth software company trades). As the date moves closer to the IPO, underwriters raise their range slightly higher (Dropbox moved up its range twice after publishing an initial one, and ended up pricing at $21 and above all three of its given ranges) - but, they still leave shares low enough to produce a huge "pop" at opening day. Zscaler rocketed up 106% on its first day; Dropbox, 36%. With Zuora following a similar lowball pricing schema, it's likely to produce the same kind of lift.

Up until this point, Zuora's valuation has been known only to its private investors. For a Silicon Valley startup, Zuora has been around for quite some time - it was founded in 2007, making it over a decade old and a relative senior citizen in the cloud SaaS sphere. In that time, the company has raised up to its Series F round, raising a total of $242.5 million cumulatively through its lifetime, as reported by Crunchbase:

Figure 1. Zuora funding history

Source: Crunchbase

No doubt this will be a hot IPO to watch - and one that also precedes a slew of other high-profile deals, including DocuSign (Pending:DOCU) (eSign). Without a final IPO price or valuation as of yet (the $9-11 range is hardly a firm one), it's difficult to tell whether there will be any huge opportunity in this deal, but there's a lot of information we can digest at the outset.

ERP for the subscription economy

First, the basics: what does Zuora do?

At its heart, Zuora is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, one of the largest and most critical segments of functional software. It's a huge space dominated by huge players - notable names that provide ERP software include such giants as SAP (SAP), Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), as well as smaller but well-known startups such as Sage ERP.

Zuora, however, attempts to differentiate itself by positioning its offering as specifically tailored to subscription businesses, a model that has become dominant and beloved by both consumers as well as Wall Street. Subscription businesses range from consumer services such as Stitch Fix (SFIX), a clothing subscription box service; Netflix (NFLX), which needs no explanation; and Spotify, which just went public at a $26.5 billion valuation. And then, of course, enterprise software in recent years has heavily tilted toward a cloud subscription model, with heavyweights including Salesforce.com (CRM), which pioneered the subscription model in the software industry, and Workday (WDAY), Salesforce's counterpart for human resources software and a tertiary ERP suite of its own.

Taken directly from Zuora's S-1 filing:

"ERP systems were not specifically built as systems of record for subscriptions and ongoing customer relationships - they were built as systems of record for one-time sales of products. With every new product, service, or geography a new SKU would be created to replicate this linear process leading to multiple order-to-cash systems and processes. This means subscriber data is often housed in these multiple disparate systems across different teams or business lines, and companies are unable to track or have visibility into the entire subscriber lifecycle in one place. To meet the needs of subscription businesses, ERP systems would need to be completely re-architected."

Zuora's subscription-specific service, according to the company, can help its clients hugely improve operational efficiencies while building an agile system of record that can handle recurring business and convert orders to cash. The Zuora Central Platform - the flagship offering consisting of a suite of software tools - helps customers set up recurring billing invoices, collect balances due, and perform analytics on the business data from subscriptions. In addition, the company opens its platform via API to third-party applications in the Zuora Connect Marketplace that can offer additional, custom-built extensions of the Zuora platform.

The company has amassed a base of 950 customers as of January 2018 (the end of its fiscal 2018), including 15% of the Fortune 100. Notable names in the client base include NetApp (NTAP), Nutanix (NTNX), Delta Air Lines (DAL), General Motors (GM), and Caterpillar (CAT). Though its subscription-oriented clientele may make it seem like Zuora is exclusively for technology companies, it's clear that there are also a lot of blue-chip manufacturers within Zuora's addressable market.

And of course, Zuora's business is a recurring subscription business, giving it a steady, renewable stream of revenues - the exact kind of business that wins the most praise from Wall Street in the current market. Note also that 415 of Zuora's customers, as of January 2018, had an ACV (annual contract value) in excess of $100,000, meaning each of these clients are billing six figures or more to Zuora's top line each year.

Fantastic growth underpins a lowball valuation

Here's a glance at the company's financials for the past three years:

Figure 1. Zuora income statement

Source: Zuora S-1 filing

As seen here, Zuora is pretty much a classic high-growth SaaS company - massive top-line growth combined with burgeoning losses. Wall Street doesn't seem to mind, though; in this sector, growth is by far the most important characteristic.

And in this regard Zuora truly excels. Revenues grew 49% y/y to $167.9 million in FY18, a fairly robust growth rate for a company that has achieved nearly $200 million in revenues. We do have to acknowledge, however, that growth in professional services - which actually carries a negative gross margin at Zuora, as it's done essentially at cost in order to onboard new business - made up for a lot of the growth in FY18. Subscription revenues of $120.4 million grew at a much more modest 34% growth rate, while professional services doubled and actually cost the bottom line.

We note as well that Zuora's high mix of negative-margin professional services has colored its total gross margins. Zuora generated $88.0 million in gross margin dollars in FY18, indicating just 52% gross margins, far below SaaS peers that typically have gross margins in the 70s or 80s.

Still, though, we have to give credit to Zuora's recurring business model. Its dollar-based retention rate is 110%, indicating that it's able to upsell, on average, 10% more in ACV to its installed base of customers. With growth coming from both expansion of the current installed base as well as new business, Zuora has a huge growth trajectory ahead of it.

And in relation to other high-growth software companies, Zuora's bottom line isn't actually that bad. GAAP operating losses of -$46.3 million represent an operating margin of just -28%, and the approximately -$25 million of cash it burned in operating cash flows this year is more than well-covered by the ~$73 million of cash Zuora has on its balance sheet.

From these numbers, we can render a first pass at Zuora's valuation. Post-IPO, the company will have 102.5 million shares outstanding. With an IPO at the midpoint price of $10 (though it's unlikely that the company will actually price anywhere within its first range, unless the broader market tanks between now and the IPO), Zuora will carry a market cap of $1.03 billion. Netting out the company's $73 million of cash on its balance sheet and $93 million of expected IPO proceeds ($100 million raised at $10 per share and 10 million shares offered; less approximately 7% in standard underwriting expenses), Zuora will have an enterprise value of $854 million.

If we assume that Zuora grows revenues at 30% for the following year (which is a far cry from the 49% it grew at this year, but closer to its subscription revenue growth rate - the true source of growth within the company), it will generate $218.3 million in revenues for FY19. This puts Zuora's enterprise value at a 3.91x EV/FY19 revenue multiple.

Typical software IPOs trade at 6-8x revenues or even more. Dropbox, at its recent closing price of $31, trades at 9.1x forward revenues. Though we have to be mindful of the fact that Zuora carries a gross margin deficit with its measly 52% gross margin, it's certainly worth more than 4x forward revenues.

Final thoughts

With software IPOs swimming in success this year, Zuora offers investors another chance to take an early grab at a high-flying SaaS company that hasn't yet taken off for the races.

Some cautions: ERP is an extremely competitive space. Though Zuora has the benefit of having been around for more than a decade as well as the legitimacy gained through having a stable of blue-chip clients, it will have to do a superb job of convincing new prospects of the need to have a subscription-focused ERP platform when so many top-notch ERP systems like SAP already exist in the market.

With the growth trajectory outlines in Zuora's financials, however, competitive pressures seem to be a small concern. Zuora in its S-1 stated a belief that its market opportunity around cloud-based billing and revenue recognition products is at least $2 billion in 2017, growing to $9.1 billion in 2022. Though we have to take these market estimates with a grain of salt, it does imply that there's room for many players in the space.

Stay tuned as the company prepares to go public next week and as it updates its pricing ranges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.