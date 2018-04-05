Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/2/18: DDR, STON, PSDV, TEI, CATM

Includes: CATM, DDR, STON, TEI
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/2/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI);
  • Stonemor Partners (NYSE:STON);
  • Eyepoint Pharm (NASDAQ:EYPT), and;
  • DDR (NYSE:DDR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Citius Pharm (OTCQB:CTXR);
  • Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS);
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD);
  • RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP);
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR);
  • Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP);
  • Energizer (NYSE:ENR);
  • Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW);
  • Cosmos (OTCQB:COSM);
  • Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM), and;
  • Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX);
  • Goodrich Petrol (NYSEMKT:GDP), and;
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Ew Healthcare Partners

BO

Eyepoint Pharm

PSDV

JB*

$9,466,956

2

Tang Kevin C

DIR,BO

Heron Therapeutics

HRTX

JB*

$5,000,008

3

Otto Alexander

DIR,BO

DDR

DDR

B

$2,888,081

4

Deer Park Road Mgt Company

BO

Altisource Portfolio

ASPS

B

$2,653,526

5

Hudson Executive Capital

BO

Cardtronics

CATM

B

$1,417,857

6

Gen Iv Investment Opportunities

BO

Goodrich Petrol

GDP

B

$747,329

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

TEI

B

$706,259

8

Oaktree Capital Mgt

BO

Stonemor Partners

STON

B

$614,760

9

Oaktree Value Equity

BO

Stonemor Partners

STON

B

$614,760

10

Mazur Leonard L

CB,DIR,BO

Citius Pharm

CTXR

JB*

$499,999

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Bekenstein Joshua

DIR

Bright Horizons

BFAM

JS*

$421,590,080

2

Warnock John E

DIR

Adobe Systems

ADBE

S

$3,031,363

3

Wallace Family

BO

Rsp Permian

RSPP

AS

$2,925,625

4

Simpson Sharon H

BO

Simpson Manufacturing Co

SSD

S

$2,656,377

5

Mitchell David T

CB,DIR

Fabrinet

FN

AS

$1,230,640

6

Siokas Grigorios

CEO,DIR,BO

Cosmos

COSM

JS*

$940,825

7

Drath Susan K

VP,HR

Energizer

ENR

AS

$879,659

8

Tardio Juan Pablo

VP,CFO

Helmerich & Payne

HP

S

$717,018

9

Leavens J Link

DIR

Calavo Growers

CVGW

S

$692,333

10

Palti Yoram

CTO,DIR

Novocure

NVCR

AS

$649,977

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

