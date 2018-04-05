A Shift To Value In The Forensic Algorithm Stock Selections

Forensic Value Stock Selections

The following stocks selections using three forensic algorithms (Altman, 1968; Beneish, 1999; Ohlson, 1980) from the financial literature rely exclusively on fundamental data and year over year operational performance measures. The combination of all three bankruptcy and financial irregularity algorithms use a total of 22 fundamental financial variables for assessment. The three different forensic algorithms are detailed in the methodology section at the end of this article.

Stocks selected by these algorithms are clearly making a noticeable shift in performance from the prior high performing Adversely Scoring Forensic stocks toward the more fundamentally secure Positively Scoring Forensic stocks. This may reflect a sentiment shift toward undervalued opportunities and away from those stocks with a number of fundamental outliers and high value multiples that typically comprise the Adverse Scoring stocks.

Adverse Scoring Forensic Selections for April:

The following 10 stocks are the highest adverse scoring stocks screened in the database and sorted in descending order by the Ohlson O-score.





Charts of the top 5 highest adverse scoring stocks across all three forensic algorithms are listed below:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX)

Moxian (OTCQB:MOXC) Amyris (AMRS) Cadiz (CDZI) vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Adverse Scoring Stock Performance for each of the Forensic Portfolios:

Forensic Selections with Adverse Scores

Returns YTD

Number of Periods July (-) Forensic Portfolio 1

44.52%

9 months Aug (-) Forensic Portfolio 2

37.61%

8 months Sep (-) Forensic Portfolio 3

7.54%

7 months Oct (-) Forensic Portfolio 4 -2.19% 6 months Nov (-) Forensic Portfolio 5 -6.43% 5 months Dec (-) Forensic Portfolio 6 -3.23% 4 months

All six forensic portfolios (above) with the most adverse scores are beginning to show a significant change in performance consistent across each of the monthly portfolios with a clear inflection point in the Dec - Jan time frame. After very significant gains in all of adverse scoring portfolios from the earliest formation months, a clear peak can be seen around January 2018.



My working theory is that stocks that achieve high adverse scores on all three forensic algorithms have high fundamental outliers and may be much more dependent on momentum and investor sentiment for price performance. This could represent a transition period from aggressive momentum stocks toward undervalued fundamental stocks. The pattern fits nicely together with the most positive scoring forensic portfolios detailed later on in the article having the inverse inflection point in January.







Positive Scoring Forensic Selections for April:

Results so far in this informal forensic study using the most positive scoring stocks across the Beneish M-score, Altman Z-score and the Olson O-score are sampled in the portfolios below:



Forensic Selections with Positive Scores

Returns YTD Number of Periods July (+) Forensic Portfolio 1 28.81% 9 months Aug (+) Forensic Portfolio 2 18.21% 8 months Sep (+) Forensic Portfolio 3 37.51% 7 months Oct (+) Forensic Portfolio 4 14.22% 6 months Nov (+) Forensic Portfolio 5 6.13% 5 months Dec (+) Forensic Portfolio 6 -3.63% 4 months



As the graph below shows, the positive forensic portfolios are at or near new highs for five out of six of the active portfolios. The recent growth in price performance has occurred most significantly after the Dec - Jan time frame. This price performance behavior across the monthly portfolios supports my working theory that strong positive fundamental characteristics and undervalued stocks become more attractive to investors during higher periods of risk and negative momentum. The positive inflection point for the majority of the monthly portfolios shown below correlates highly with the negative inflection point for the adverse portfolios in the Dec-Jan time frame.



These two forensic categories of positive and negative portfolios that rely upon advanced fundamental analysis to assess bankruptcy risk and financial irregularities may be showing how differently the two categories behave during the current change in market conditions. Throughout 2017 the S&P gained over 20% and since January, 2018 the S&P has lost -2.54% through today. This shift toward strong fundamental stock characteristics and lower risk (algorithm based) of bankruptcy or adverse financial conditions is becoming much more evident in the difference of performance between Positive and Negative Forensic Portfolios.







Methodology Review

The purpose of this monthly value selection list is to provide investors with additional tools to evaluate financial irregularities according to three different detection models from academic research. Circumstances surrounding firms are always subject to change, open to extenuating circumstances, and models by their very nature always contain a degree of error.

I learned of these financial detection algorithms and others, during my doctoral research on financial anomalies as well as through texts on financial statement irregularities in my certification programs. Again, it is important to stress that firms identified by these academic models may not be in actual distress or suffer from any adverse irregularities whatsoever. These models are certainly not foolproof and were designed by academic researchers to improve the chance of detection of irregularities leading to bankruptcy, earnings manipulation, or flag the presence of financial distress.

At the same time, these models are among the best peer-reviewed forensic models in the financial literature and have some significant documented value. The Beneish model for example has "correctly identified, in advance of public disclosure, a large majority (71%) of the most famous accounting fraud cases that surfaced after the model’s estimation period" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57). Further, in a survey of 169 chief financial officers of public companies, Dichev, Graham, and Rajgopal (2012) reported that respondents estimated that approximately 20% of all companies manage earnings to misrepresent economic performance.



While three different financial forensic models are applied in the selection of these portfolios, researchers associated with testing the M-score described their approach this way:

Our main hypothesis was that companies that share traits with past earnings manipulators (i.e., those that “look like manipulators”) represent a particularly vulnerable type of growth stock. Because of their strong recent growth trajectory, these companies are likely to be more richly priced. At the same time, they exhibit a number of potentially problematic characteristics, indicative of either lower earnings quality or a more challenging economic environment. Although the accounting games such companies engage in might not be serious enough to warrant legal action, we posited that their earnings trajectory is more likely to disappoint investors (i.e., they have lower earnings quality)(Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

To my knowledge no similar longitudinal study of positive and adverse forensic scoring using all three models simultaneously has ever been conducted before. The significant benefits of these portfolios are already emerging in two short months. It is also important to constructively consider why such anomalies may exist in these stock selection at this moment in time. The resulting data which varies from month to month may prompt firms and investors to consider further due diligence of publicly available financial characteristics to mitigate any risk or error present in the marketplace.



Conclusion

The forensic portfolios are now generated every other month throughout 2018 to provide an ongoing analysis of market conditions and the effectiveness of these popular forensic algorithms. Subscribers receive the complete forensic portfolios for both Positive and Negatively scoring selections each formation period.



This longitudinal study of positive and adverse forensic stock selections serves in part to raise awareness about financial anomalies in the marketplace using publicly available data and published academic algorithms. Circumstances surrounding firms are always subject to change, open to many extenuating circumstances, and models by their very nature always contain a degree of error. Publicly available databases are not without error and due diligence should always be applied before jumping to any conclusions from any of the models offered in this article.



The monthly results had been showing somewhat of a U-shaped correlation with both adverse and positive portfolios generating significantly positive monthly returns. However, while the returns of the adverse portfolios are still quite high they have declined significantly in the past few months while the positive portfolios have seen large gains and new highs.



Though the sample sizes are small, I do think we are beginning to see the emergence of statistically significant performance results. Prior tests in the literature of the Beneish M-score had shown the algorithm to generate excellent results on an annual basis. Results that only now are beginning to show the emergence of a preference for safer fundamental undervalued characteristics over the more momentum based and riskier investments. Similar results are occurring for the other value portfolios I offer using a Piotroski Enhanced Value selection approach.



I trust these selections will be a significantly positive addition to your investment goals and returns in 2018!



JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

