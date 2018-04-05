Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Tenax Surges, Eli Lilly's CYRAMZA, Cellectics Public Offering

A nalysis focus: Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) rose nearly 100% in early trading on Wednesday as the company announced results of its pre-investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting with the FDA with regard to the phase 2 study in the use of levosimendan for treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

TENX announced that the FDA agreed the new phase 2 protocol can be submitted under the existing IND, and that it supported the study design and endpoints for demonstrating proof of concept in PH-HFpEF patients.

TENX’s levosimendan is a first-in-class calcium sensitizer/K-ATP activator. The investigational candidate was also being evaluated as a prevention in high risk cardiac surgery. The drug candidate entered phase 3 study in this indication. The phase 3 study was also under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA). However, in July last year, TENX announced an update from a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for levosimendan to discuss o discuss the possibility of submitting an NDA for levosimendan in two indications: treatment of patients undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) to reduce the risk of low cardiac output syndrome (LCOS) and treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) for improvement in symptoms. The outcome of this meeting was not favorable though as the agency requested an additional trial. This also sparked a huge sell-off in TENX shares and prior to Wednesday’s rally, the stock had been struggling.

TENX has shifted its development focus with levosimendan to pulmonary hypertension so the latest development is a positive for the company. However, the company currently has limited cash. We expect the latest surge to be used for a dilutive offering to bolster cash position. We would remain on the sidelines with TENX as there is limited data available with levosimendan in pulmonary hypertension. Also after Wednesday’s rally, we expect a dilutive offering to drag down shares.

S tocks in News: Analysis of LLY

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced that a phase 3 study, REACH-2, evaluating CYRAMZA ramucirumab) as monotherapy for the second-line treatment of certain patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) met the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) and the secondary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

Analysis: The specific patients evaluated where those with HCC who progressed on or were intolerant of sorafenib (Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) NEXAVAR) and had high levels of a biomarker called alpha-fetoprotein (AFP-High), a profile with a poor prognosis. The safety profile was consistent with earlier studies. The only grade 3 (serious) or greater adverse events occurring at a rate of at least 5% were hypertension and hyponatremia (low blood sodium).

In other news

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) has launched a public offering of $175 million worth of its ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of CLLS. Underwriters to the offering have been allotted an additional 15% of the aggregate offering size. Price, volume and terms of the offering have not been announced yet.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) announced that the FDA has granted a Fast Track designation for its triple combination program for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The combination program includes a novel cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) amplifier, third generation corrector and potentiator, known as PTI-428, PTI-801 and PTI-808, respectively.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) announced that its long-term cardiovascular (CV) outcomes study of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), REDUCE-IT, has reached the targeted number (1,612) of primary major adverse CV events (MACE) specified in the design.

Separately, the company also updated its Q1 revenue guidance. The company estimates its Q1 net product revenue to be around $43 million, which represents an increase of between 25% and 30% over the previous year’s Q1. The previous estimate for net product revenue was $45 million to $48 million.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that its marketing applications seeking approval for dacomitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR-activating mutations have been accepted for review in the U.S. and Europe.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) announced the appointment of Taylor Harris as CFO. Harris will succeed Jake Bauer who will transition to the role of chief business officer.

