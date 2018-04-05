HudBay Minerals' Situation Is Improving Day By Day

The company is in a much better shape than 12 or 24 months ago. But it should find another project than Rosemont (AZ) to develop next.

Introduction

A few years ago, I wasn’t optimistic about HudBay Minerals’ (HBM) chances to survive as the low copper and zinc prices didn’t really help to bring the total net debt down to more reasonable levels. Helped by a commodity price tailwind (which also allowed the company to tap the equity markets at a relatively high share price), the balance sheet has now been repaired. The net debt definitely appears to be manageable, and the expected free cash flows will continue to improve the balance sheet. I just hope HudBay won’t pull the trigger on the Rosemont copper project yet as even at $3 copper, the returns of that project remain pretty marginal.

HBM data by YCharts

The high copper price is really helping HudBay’s financial performance

HudBay produced a total of 91 million pounds of copper in Q4 2017 as well as 31,000 ounces of gold, 836,000 ounces of silver and in excess of 70 million pounds of zinc (note: I used the payable metals rather than the ‘contained’ metals in the concentrate). This brought the full-year amount of payable copper sold to approximately 330 million pounds whilst the zinc production increased to in excess of 250 million pounds.

Source: company presentation

And fortunately for HudBay, those two are the ‘hottest’ commodities right now. The high copper and zinc price pushed the quarterly revenue to $414M in Q4, which is in excess of 30% higher than the same quarter in 2016. And just to give you an idea of the importance of Q4 on the full-year revenue: HudBay generated 30.4% of its full-year revenue in just one quarter. The operating income in FY 2017 was $317M, an 86% increase compared to 2016. And this allowed HudBay to convert the net loss of $35M in FY 2016 to a net income of $164M or 67 cents per share thanks to the exceptionally strong net income in Q4 2017 which was impacted by a tax benefit.

The strong performance also allowed HudBay to continue to add cash to its balance sheet. The total operating cash flow came in at $172M (although this does not include the semi-annual interest payments which are paid in Q1 and Q3), and after deducting the $88M capital expenditures, HudBay appears to have generated a net free cash flow of $84M. A good result, but we shouldn’t forget that A) this includes a net tax benefit of $1.7M (instead of a tax expense), B) the lack of interest expenses (which would be $13M per quarter) and C) the relatively high capex (in excess of 1/3 of the full year capex was spent in the final quarter).

Source: financial statements

Looking at the full-year performance, the operating cash flow was approximately $451M (taking the interest and financing expenses into account) and after paying the $250M in capital expenditures, HudBay added approximately $200M in hard dollars to its balance sheet ($0.76/share).

A new technical report for the Constancia project: what’s new

Earlier this week, HudBay announced (and filed) a new mine plan for its flagship Constancia copper-molybdenum mine in Peru. This new mine plan appears to include higher copper and gold production rates due to a higher recovery rate (86% for the copper, 60% for the gold) and higher mill throughputs, and especially the 2022-2025 era appears to be the ‘golden years’ for HudBay Minerals.

That being said, there also was some negative news: the Pampacancha zone will now very likely only be mined and processed in 2019, indicating a one-year delay in executing the plans. The delay is caused by the tougher-than-expected negotiations to secure the surface rights over the deposit. That’s a pity, as the Pampacancha ore is much higher grade than the reserves in the Constancia pit:

Source: press release

Needless to say that once the Constancia mill will start to process the ore coming from Pampacancha, the production and all-in sustaining costs will be positively impacted. In fact, HudBay expects its AISC to decrease to just $1.11/pound in 2021 an $1.22 in 2022. As the copper production is expected to be 230 million pounds per year in those two years, Constancia should really be HudBay’s cash cow during those two years. Even at $2.75 copper, the pre-tax free cash flow generated at Constancia should be approximately $700M.

Source: press release

This will be very helpful to counter the loss of revenue and cash flow from the Lalor and 777 mines in Canada. The Reed mine will shut down in Q3 of this year, and whilst the total reserves at the 777 mine are supporting a mine life of just 2 more years, HudBay Minerals will have to start thinking about its future. Will it continue to use the 777 processing plant to process the Lalor ore? Or will the company develop a new plan? Time will tell, but fortunately the Constancia mine appears to be supporting the company’s future for the time being.

Investment thesis

2017 was an excellent year for HudBay Minerals as it added a few hundred million dollars to its balance sheet which helped to keep the net debt under control. However, I hope the (relatively) new management team won’t rush the Rosemont project towards development and production as I’m still not convinced the project should be built in a $3 copper environment.

Source: press release

I don’t think HudBay will be able to repeat this performance in 2018 as its copper (-16%) and zinc (-13%) production will be substantially lower and I don’t think the higher precious metals production will be able to mitigate the impact (unless the base metal production reaches the higher end of the guidance).

