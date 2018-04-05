Home Depot: Taking A Closer Look At Return On Equity

If you pull up Home Depot (HD) on many financial sites, you'll quickly realize that the company operates with a very high debt-to-equity ratio. Its return on equity is also advertised as a number above 100%. What's going on?

An extraordinarily high debt-to-equity ratio isn't always cause for concern

Home Depot's debt-to-equity ratio of over 18x in fiscal 2017 initially looks scary, but it largely popped higher because of a drop in equity, not an excessive addition to its debt.

Source: Home Depot 2017 10-K

The above is a snapshot of the firm's equity section, taken from its balance sheet for fiscal 2017. We can see that retained earnings continue to climb year-over-year, despite a precipitous drop in overall equity. Treasury stock is the main source of equity erosion, and if I had to hazard a guess, I'd blame buybacks as the major contributor of this phenomenon.

Interest coverage has remained relatively stable over the past three years, in fact.

HD Times Interest Earned (Annual) data by YCharts

Not only that, but also its interest payment appears better covered even when compared to Lowe's (LOW), which initially looks stronger financially due to its lower debt-to-equity ratio.

HD Times Interest Earned (Annual) data by YCharts

It basically looks like Home Depot's abnormally high debt-to-equity ratio is simply skewed by shrinking equity as a result of buybacks therefore. This also distorts other metrics.

Return on equity analysis

I built the below DuPont analysis to illustrate the effects of the shrinking equity on Home Depot's ROE.

We can see that the firm's "unadjusted" ROE shot past 100% in 2016, and then almost doubled from there in fiscal 2017. This was largely due to the magnification provided by financial leverage. If we were to conduct a "thought experiment" and adjust the firm's leverage ratio to only 2x (while holding everything constant) for instance, ROE for 2017 would have been around 39.45% - still impressive, but much lower than the super-distorted figure that's currently advertised on many sites.

Encouragingly, we can also see that Home Depot continues to improve efficiency, as illustrated by its improving asset turnover ratio. It's also been able to expand operating margins over the past three years. "Underlying" ROE looks healthy therefore, and the firm will also feel relief on its relatively high tax burden going forward due to tax reform, which should shift underlying ROE structurally higher as well.

Conclusion

Home Depot's numbers appear severely distorted when taken at face value, but after looking a little closer, the company still appears to be financially healthy. Not only that, but it also continues to generate more sales in relation to its asset base, while managing to expand margins. Shares currently trade at about 24 times earnings as I write this, a tick above the five-year average multiple of roughly 23 times earnings, and also above the thirteen-year median multiple of just 20.42 times earnings.

Analysts (on average) expect earnings per share of about $9.45 in fiscal 2018, however, putting shares at only about 18.78 times those estimates, so perhaps shares are slightly undervalued here if the company can hit that number.

