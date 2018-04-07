SA Interview: Deep Value And Contrarian Investing With Timothy Stabosz

Feature interview

Timothy Stabosz is a long time deep value investor. He is a contrarian, who typically invests in the most highly out of favor sectors of the market, with an emphasis on low price/book, with insider open market buying, as his primary investment criteria. We emailed with Tim about the opportunity in out of favor sectors (besides retail), exploiting indexing-created inefficiencies and activist investing.

Seeking Alpha: You recently published a Top Idea on Cato Corp. (NYSE:CATO) – can you walk us through your thesis?

Timothy Stabosz: At my original buy price of $11, this was one of those once every few years "pinch me I must be dreaming" situations. Clearly, the Street has indiscriminately thrown the baby out with the bathwater on bricks and mortar retail. I have to admit to having a fair amount of contempt for conventional Street thinking, and the lemming-like way in which sectors are, in rotation, punished, through a form of mass delusion. But I'm grateful for the opportunities that are presented, as a result of such hysteria. CATO is just one such opportunity. The stock is $15 now, and still way undervalued. The company has upwards of $10 a share in cash and real estate held for investment, and no debt. So you are basically buying the business for $5 a share. This is an everyday low price women's fashion apparel retailer that was earning roughly 6% net profit margins for the years 2010-2015, which is really unheard of, considering they are selling $29.95 dresses and $26.95 denim. Peak earnings, in 2015, were $2.40 a share, so you are buying this business for like 2x recent peak earnings, adjusting out the cash. (The stock was $45 in early 2015.) The problem is the company got too big for its britches and decided, in order to appeal to a younger customer base, to design all of its merchandise in house, and commission factories in Asia to manufacture the clothes. The problem with the strategy is that the company's previous success was a result of its buyers' cherry-picking the best of what "the market" had to offer, reflecting how well the buyers knew the customer base. When the company started designing its own merchandise, the breadth of the product line was narrowed, some of the styles were copy-cat, and the designers were not well versed in what the company's typical customer was looking for from Cato. Worse, the company changed the fit of its clothing, to appeal to a younger, slimmer female with, in many cases, a more revealing and less modest appearance. Being that most of the company's stores are in the Southeast, sensibilities were offended, the new merchandising fell flat on its face, and comp sales have been plunging in the double digits for most of the last 20 months or so, since the strategy was put in place. After trying to tweak the strategy, with little success, management decided to bite the bullet, and put the merchandising strategy back to exactly where it was in the "good old days," with the company "buying from the market" in the same way it used to. What is exciting about this situation is that the stores are being remerchandised in the old tried-and-true way as we speak, with the company starting that process around February 1st, and expected to complete it by the end of April. Therefore, we are right smack dab in the place where signs of a turnaround should start to show over the coming months. My argument is that a return to the company's old buying ways, combined with cost cutting the company has engaged in, a lower federal tax rate, and a 15% reduction in the share count from stock buybacks over the last few years, will all combine to return the company back to $2.00-2.50 in EPS, within a few years, with the stock selling for $25-40 again, by that point in time. Meanwhile, you get paid a $1.32 dividend, annually... a dividend which has remained flat, or been increased, for the last 25 years. And I'm pretty convinced the divvy is not going to be cut any time soon, considering the company's massive cash position, and the fact that management expressed "cautious optimism" for 2018 in the company's Q4 2017 earnings release a few weeks ago.

SA: Can you discuss how another one of your Top Ideas on Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS), which is already up ~80%, is playing out in terms of any subsequent material developments and where you see the stock going from here?

TS: Well, it has certainly been gratifying. When my article came out, I claimed a minimum $11-12 break-up value for the company, when the stock was trading for $2.50. Surprising to even me, the company recently announced the sale of its St. Louis radio station cluster for an astonishing $60 million price tag. (This, when the market cap of the entire company is less than $60 million!) When this sale closes, along with the expected sale of some excess land in Indianapolis, and an AM station the company has on the block, the company will be debt-free (apart from non-recourse debt) when, just 2 years ago, it had roughly $160 million in debt, and was over-levered, by any measure. It is pretty easy for anyone to go back to my article, add up the remaining asset values, and see that the break-up value of the company was actually underestimated by me, and is more like $14-15 now. The CEO has signaled that a dividend, and/or stock buyback is possible, which would obviously help increase value for those shareholders who remain. While the CEO controls the company with supervoting stock that gives him over 50% voting control (and has emphatically stated that a total liquidation of the company is not going to happen), the stock is still obviously undervalued at $4.50, which is under 1/3 of breakup value. My 12 month revised price target is $6-8.

SA: P/B is your favorite metric – how do you use it in your investment decision-making process? Can you give an example?

TS: My stock screening process is pretty basic... but very powerful. I look for companies selling for less than 1x book (usually tangible) that have some kind of pattern of insider open-market buying. The lower the price to book, the better, as a general rule, but one needs to balance that out versus the amount of leverage a company carries (obviously, the lower the leverage the better, as a general rule), and earnings recovery prospects. Price-to-book is my favorite criteria because I am a deep value investor; I want a "margin of safety," and I want the downside protection that net asset value affords. (Companies selling at 10 or 20x book, and 50x earnings, that have a "hiccup" in their growth, can lose a huge percent of their value overnight. Witness the things that have happened at Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), over the years.) Price-to-book is a starting point for measuring the REAL “minimum value” of a company, where its “floor of support” may be, and what its theoretical maximum downside potential is, in the near to intermediate term (assuming the company is not hemorrhaging, on an operating basis). Price-to-earnings is also important, obviously, but most of the time, when I am buying a company selling for a steep discount to book, it is losing money, and I have to look at historical earnings (and the historical stock price) to get a sense of the turnaround potential.

My recent article on Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) is a classic example where, even with a “troubled” company, valuation on price/book, and the discount to net current assets, is so compelling and dramatic, such that a mere “reversion to the mean” in the stock price, after a recent cataclysmic price decline, should result from a stabilization in financial results (even if temporary), and, in the case of a full-fledged business turnaround, afford huge upside potential. (Recent insider open market buying validates the thesis here, as well.) This is the likely case, I believe, even if the company should eventually go out of business, years out. When you have something, at my original recommended price of $2, that was at 21% of book and 25% of net current assets, that is just really unheard of undervaluation, and reflects a huge contrarian opportunity (really, as a result of how detested the Sears name is by investors, and how this company is inappropriately confused with its former parent, Sears Holdings).

SA: Can you talk about the difference between a “structural inefficiency” vs. a temporary one and how it can be exploited?

TS: Well, the Street doesn't seem to always know the difference. CATO is a perfect example. Some people looking at the situation can't see past the nose on the end of their face. They assume that the double-digit comp declines at Cato are indicative that the model is suddenly falling apart, and they argue the fact that only 2% of Cato's sales are on-line indicates that the company is woefully behind the curve on omnichannel (an alleged structural inefficiency or failure). But that interpretation is completely wrong. The business model does not operate in shopping malls, so it is not at secular risk there. And Cato's everyday low price, fashion-forward selection, and full service, mean that women want to go to the store, NOT shop on-line. Unlike other retailers, like BBBY and PIR, that I view as having cannibalized their models, with their "take no prisoners" internet strategies, Cato refused to give away the store. It charges a $6.95 fee to ship orders to your home (free if it goes to the store). In this way, the company continues to protect the value of its brand, realizing that it is the "treasure hunt" in-store experience that is the value add here. To me, it is an embarrassment that a management team at Pier 1 Imports doesn't similarly realize that the success of its model is the in-store "treasure hunt" experience. (The company has 26% of its sales from on-line now, but it is just cannibalizing the retail stores to obtain those [lower margin] on-line sales.)

SA: Other than retail, what are some of the most unloved and out of favor sectors right now? How do you tell if a company/sector is unloved for the right or wrong reason and when sentiment will reverse?

TS: I love select offshore drilling and service-related companies. Everyone thinks that offshore drilling will never come back, because of the oversupply of equipment. But with crude oil at $65 a barrel, that notion is completely misguided, and there are companies that have gone through bankruptcy already, and cleaned up their balance sheets, such that even if the recovery is extended, such companies are going to be able to weather the storm. Do I care if they make no money for the next few years, when there is a ton of asset value protection, and I will be more than adequately compensated in 1-2 years? Tidewater (NYSE:TDW), an offshore vessel servicer to oil drillers, is a perfect example of such a company. It wrote down the value of its assets to market value, as required by "fresh start" accounting, when it came out of bankruptcy in mid 2017. The stock price has barely responded, because the stock is owned by the former creditors, a number of which have been selling the stock. But I see the company alternatively 1) as a takeover candidate, or 2) as the entity, with a net debt free balance sheet, that can end up rolling up the entire industry, over the coming months, and helping clear out overcapacity. I also like Ensco (NYSE:ESV) a lot, and view it as an entity that has already considerably rolled up the offshore drilling space, with its acquisition of Atwood Oceanics, which it is being excessively punished for by the Street.

The gold miners (especially the juniors) are out of favor right now. The disparity is especially noteworthy, considering the relative strength in the price of gold. It isn't as dramatic as in 2014-2015 (when I wrote my first SA article ever on junior gold miner Claude Resources... which had a huge turnaround, and was subsequently bought out), but I have been buying a name or two in that space, including SSR Mining (the company that acquired Claude Resources), and GFG Resources, which happens to be the new exploration company started up by the former management of Claude.

Telling if an individual company is out of favor for the "wrong reason" is company-specific, and involves an in-depth analysis of the situation. Telling if a sector is out of favor for the wrong reason is usually more straightforward. Looking at the valuation of the sector, relative to all other sectors, currently, and historically, is the best way to determine whether the Street is temporarily, and inappropriately, punishing a sector.

SA: Could the increase in indexing actually create more inefficiencies? Can you give examples of how you can take advantage of index-related mispricings?

TS: Of course it could, and it does. People are thrilled about saving one-half of one percent a year by having their money in an S&P 500 index fund, saving the fees of being in an actively-managed fund. But they could care less that the S&P 500 index may trade at a considerably higher price/book, price/earnings, and price/sales multiple, compared to if they bought an index consisting of every stock NOT in the S&P 500 index (or, more practically, put their money with an established value fund manager with a proven track record). Index investing is just another form of mass hysteria, and those who buy index funds destine themselves to underperforming the market, over the coming years, while they maintain the illusion that they are "smart." But really, they are being penny-wise and pound foolish. There simply is TOO MUCH MONEY chasing S&P 500 stocks now. It's no different than the conglomerate mania of the late 1960s, or the Nifty 50 mania of the early to mid 1970s. It's not that anyone is going to get their hat handed to them. But the long-term underperformance of the S&P 500 will MORE than offset the 1/2 of 1% or so saved per year, in lower management fees.

I take advantage of index-related mispricings by looking at stocks to buy when they are REMOVED from the S&P 500 index, Russell 2000 index, or S&P 600 Small Cap index. The "forced selling" by index funds involved in such a situation (especially everyone headed for the exits at once) can create for a very juicy situation, indeed.

SA: Can you discuss a time you took an activist position, what the response was by management and how the situation played out? What factors make it more or less likely for you to get involved?

TS: I started taking a position in Scott's Liquid Gold almost 10 years ago now. As the CEO and ESOP together owned about 35% of the company, a proxy fight was out of the question. However, I sought to hold the board and CEO publicly accountable for a record in which the company had lost money for 14 out of the prior 15 years, sales had dropped roughly 80% over the CEO's 20 or so year tenure, etc. I couldn't get the CEO fired (who was the son of the late founder of the company), but the company did bring in outsiders to help run the company, took company officers off the board and found bonafide independent outsiders, etc. Results improved, and a stock that I was buying for as low as 12 cents in 2009 is now around $3. (Unfortunately, I sold out the last of my position around 75 cents, several years ago.) This having been said, I don't recommend activism to individual investors such as myself. Emotionally, I got over-involved, and since there is only one of me, I ended up taking my eye off the ball of my investment portfolio, which played an important role in causing me to suffer the worst period of my investment career in 2014-2015. (Obviously, I am more likely to get involved in situations where I think my activism can make a dramatic difference in unlocking value.)

Thanks to Tim for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow his work, you can find the profile here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Timothy Stabosz is long CATO, EMMS, ESV, SHOS, TDW, SSRM, GFG.TO. John Leonard, CFA (who conducted the interview) is long GLD.