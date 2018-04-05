This Hedge Can Help Calm That Volatility Ulcer

Having a plan to take risk off the table when you can no longer stomach volatility is a good idea to prevent bad decision-making.

Probably the biggest destroyer of returns is emotion.

Greed will impel you to buy into an over-heated market because your barber and dog-walker are bragging about their returns in a market that ‘just won’t go down’.

Fear will force you to sell at the very time that you should be hanging on and buying more.

The best course usually involves riding the storm out. But we don't all have stomachs of iron. So instead of selling your portfolio and going to cash every time you get the jitters, here is a quick alternative that will hopefully help you sleep better at night while keeping you in the game.

A Bad Place To Swing During Stormy Weather

I Like Big Beta and I Cannot Lie...

According to Capital Asset Market Theory, higher beta stocks should provide higher return because they contain higher risk. Beta refers to a stock's sensitivity to the market. When the market goes up, does the stock go up the same, less or more? Maybe it has negative beta and moves in the opposite direction. I am sure most people are familiar with the concept of beta so I will curb the explanation.

While I agree that high beta stocks are likely to exhibit higher volatility than low beta stocks, there is little evidence that high beta stocks produce higher returns over long periods of time. In fact, evidence points the other way, which supports the low volatility anomaly. But that is a discussion for another day and article. I don't want someone walking away from this article thinking that because they can stomach a lot of volatility, they should run out and leverage a high beta ETF for insanely big gains. It won't turn out so good if they try that for any length of time.

The benefit of shorting stocks that have high volatility is that when the market turns, these stocks often drop the fastest. The downside is that in extreme bullish events, these stocks also rise the quickest, so you don't want to be shorting high volatility stocks following a market bottom.

Below is a depiction of an S&P 500 strategy where we short the 100 stocks, which have the highest trailing 1-year beta and we go long the 400 other stocks. All positions in the long basket are equal-weight as are those in the short basket. This is a dollar neutral portfolio meaning we have equal dollar amounts long and short.

Dollar Neutral S&P 500 Portfolio With High Beta Hedge

See a problem here? The portfolio typically does quite well during a crash but suffers coming out of it or during any other phase of bull market mania. So scratch creating a ‘dollar neutral’ high beta hedge from your list. We still want to have a long bias but we also want protection if things get ugly.

This next simulation has only a 30% hedge using the same methodology outlined above. The benchmark will be the equal-weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP).

30% High Beta Hedged S&P 500 Portfolio

While you do give up a little in long-term returns using a hedge, the risk-adjusted returns (see Sharpe Ratio) improve from 0.48 with the equal-weight S&P 500 ETF to 0.64 with our hedged strategy. Also consider how the standard deviation drops from 16.96% to less than 10%.

But this strategy as outlined above is impractical. Who is going to long 400 stocks and short 100 stocks in their personal account? Not likely. Thankfully, we can employ ETFs to get the job done quickly and efficiently.

A Simple High Beta Hedge Using ETFs

The diagram below assumes investing in the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) with a 30% hedge by short-selling the PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta Portfolio (SPHB).

Long SPY and 30% Short SPHB



I cannot go further back in time than this because of the inception date of the high beta ETF. But we can infer protection based on the previous simulation using stocks.

Remember The Cost Of Short-Selling

It is important to keep in mind that short-selling will incur costs. You have to pay short-selling borrowing costs and any dividends owing. This will create a performance drag. But hedges are not meant to be long-term alpha-generating vehicles. The purpose is to take some risk off the table so you can sleep better at night when volatility is high.

What methods do you use to hedge when markets are volatile? Options, cash, gold, bonds, 3x leveraged short ETFs or some other means? Please share in the comments section below and feel free to follow me with the big orange button at the top for more portfolio tips as I write them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.