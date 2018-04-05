Why Now Could Be The Right Time To Bet On Spotify

Spotify needs to expand its premium user base and keep a close eye on competitors like Pandora if it hopes to endure in the marketplace.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) debuted on the open market for the first time recently, though the music streaming company shunned the traditional IPO route that many of its competitors have favored. In a direct listing that saw the company hit the NYSE with a reference share price of $132 each, investors quickly backed the music streaming service, hosting its shares above their expected value before closing at around $149.60 each.

Its financial filings only recently made public show that investors have plenty of reasons to back Spotify; the company’s soaring revenue figures prove that it’s rapidly nearing profitability, for instance. Still, there are some hurdles in the company's way before it can hope to achieve enduring success in the market. Here are the intimate financial details of Spotify’s recent direct listing, and how the company aims to remain relevant in the fragile global music industry.

Spotify opts for a direct listing

The most peculiar thing about Spotify’s market debut isn’t that its shares immediately began trading upwards, but rather that the company’s CEO decided to pursue a direct listing. CEO Daniel Elk opted to enter the market without any underwriters and pursued a stealth filing option that kept many intimate financial details out of the reach of investors until the last minute. Now that the company has debuted, however, its recent financial performance is available to the public, and investors are seeing many reasons to bank on Spotify’s continued success.

For instance, the company has seen some seriously stellar revenue growth in recent years; it reported that revenues soared by 39% last year alone, for instance. Savvy investors will understand the social buzz around Spotify shares and that rising revenue streams don’t mean much if they’re eclipsed by losses, however, and in that regard, Spotify is hurting; the company has a history of posting net losses that will make some investors blush and shun it like a leper. Over the past three years, for instance, Spotify has posted more than $1 billion in total losses, according to the company’s prospectus.

Despite its net losses problem, Spotify remains optimistic that it will soon be turning a profit. When you analyze the company’s user base, from which huge chunks of its revenue flow, it’s not hard to see why; Spotify already has more than 150 million total users, for instance, and has a plethora of premium users that it can rely upon for consistent payments, too. It only had some 30 million premium users in 2016, for instance, but now the company is enjoying more than 70 million premium users within its ranks. Consistent growth in the number of premium users it has will doubtlessly be one of the primary measures of Spotify’s success and competitiveness in the immediate future.

Still, desperate competitors like Pandora (NYSE:P) and other music streaming services like Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL) will remain hot on Spotify’s tail for some time, and the company can’t afford to slow down the rate at which it’s scooping up more premium users if it hopes to remain viable in the global music industry. That industry has seen steady decline in recent decades, largely thanks to the era of digital privacy that took the web by storm, but it has been bouncing back in recent years, and could stand to buoy Spotify (and its competitors) more in the near future.

Is a flashy market debut enough?

Some investors will have accurately noted that the nature of Spotify’s direct listing onto the NYSE means that the company’s shares will be more volatile than usual in the future. That means tech investors considering throwing their financial weight behind Spotify should be aware that the company’s share prices could rapidly tumble (or swell even further) with little warning. Still, most tech investors see plenty of reasons to remain optimistic about Spotify’s future in the market; after all, the company ended its first day of trading at a valuation exceeding $26 billion, meaning it won’t struggle to finance its future endeavors anytime soon.

As long as it keeps a close eye on its competitors and continues to expand its premium subscriber base, expect the music streaming service to grow. The company's net losses will be worrying to some, but Spotify has proved it has the perseverance and calculated strategy needed to thrive in today’s global music industry. Its unconventional NYSE listing may have turned some investors away, but Spotify’s market debut will doubtlessly be remembered as one of the hottest tech events of 2018.

