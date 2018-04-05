3 Things In Biotech, April 4: Olaparib To Europe Again

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about!

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Olaparib makes its way to breast cancer in Europe... almost there!

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK)

Therapy: Olaparib

Disease: HER2-negative breast cancer

News: AZN and MRK announced their marketing authorization application for olaparib to allow for treatment in patients with germline BRCA-mutant, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. This application was supported by findings from the OlympiAD study, which were sufficient to allow for approval of olaparib in the United States.

Looking forward: This isn't a terribly surprising development, given the easy path to approval experienced by olaparib in the United States. While there are questions remaining about where olaparib should fit in the standard of care for breast cancer, what is clear is that it is better tolerated than chemotherapy, and OlympiAD tells us that it's better than chemo in terms of preventing progression.

Approval here is all but in the bag, so this march forward continues.

SELLAS rockets on preliminary promise for their HER2 vaccine

Company: SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS)

Therapy: Nelipepimut-S

Disease: Breast cancer

News: SLS announced results of an interim analysis from their randomized phase 2b study evaluating the addition of their HER2 peptide nelipepimut-S to trastuzumab therapy for weakly to moderately HER2-positive breast cancer. In an interim analysis, node-positive patients and triple-negative patients were found to have a significant improvement in disease-free survival when comparing the combination to trastuzumab alone.

Looking forward: These findings are encouraging, to be sure, but the company also divulged the intent-to-treat findings without releasing a P value. All we know is a hazard ratio of 0.67, which would often be enough to be a significant improvement. But without a deeper look, it's not possible to know whether this is an important finding. That nelipepimut-S seems to improve survival in patients who would be classified as triple-negative is a remarkable finding, however. It's going to need to be studied in a prospective trial, I imagine, before the FDA will consider an approval here.

Although this is good news, I would hold off until we know more information.

MediciNova axes its NASH trial... in favor of accelerating

Company: MediciNova (MNOV)

Therapy: Tipekulast

Disease: Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

News: MNOV announced positive findings from their phase 2 clinical study investigating tipekulast in NASH and another fatty liver disease. The study achieved its endpoint of mean serum triglyceride reduction from baseline, and now the company has decided to terminate this study in favor of moving faster toward pivotal trials. MNOV will present more detailed interim findings at the International Liver Congress on April 13.

Looking forward: It is actually unclear where MNOV intends to take this news. They indicated that potentially these findings indicate that tipikulast can improve outcomes for a wider range of triglyceride-related diseases, so it's possible that the company is about to cast a wider net. To me, personally, that would elevate the risk for a drug that has no approvals, since they would potentially have a larger burden of proof needed to tackle a bigger treatment population. It seems to me like they should stick to a narrower path and build out from there, but we'll need more guidance about where they plan to take this program.

For now, this is clearly good news, but I would wait and see where they're going before taking a dive so I could understand the risk.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

As I mentioned above, I am now collaborating with Avisol Capital Partners on their Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. I will also collaborate in developing watchlists and other investment essentials. Please subscribe to TPT by clicking on this link - Total Pharma Tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.