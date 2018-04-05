Kempharm Removes The Albatross From Its Neck: Where Is The Company Now Sailing? (Update On Apadaz)

Apadaz is just a small portion of the value of KemPharm. The pipeline in three therapeutic areas (pain/ADHD/CNS) has a large potential that could be partially supported by Apadaz sales.

In mid-February, I wrote a short article on Apadaz and how KemPharm could market it. KemPharm has now given monetization possibilities, which I will discuss.

KemPharm is in "advanced discussions" on partnering Apadaz with at least one "fairly large" pharmacy benefits manager, and separately, with a US-based manufacturer and distributor.

KemPharm and The Albatross of Apadaz

The phrase "albatross around one's neck" is a common English phrase meant to convey an otherwise ridiculous problem that prevents someone from progressing in one's goals (although it really shouldn't), or per Wikipedia:

The word albatross is sometimes used metaphorically to mean a psychological burden that feels like a curse.

Apadaz was the albatross around KemPharm's (KMPH) neck. For two years, the company's stock price barely budged, its trading volume often not even breaching 30,000 shares for the day, and a succession of positive pipeline achievements having little-to-no effect on the price. After the 2016 Apadaz CRL, KemPharm was left for dead.

But its people still lived.

KemPharm wore the albatross of Apadaz as penance for killing the company's stock price. I do not blame KemPharm for this, however. The CRL was a product of unwritten DAAAP policy that disallowed abuse-deterrent labeling to be broken up into parts (Category 1/2/3 labeling) and an advisory committee that refused to understand the economic impact of their statements and voting - as they are wont to do.

For multiple reasons, not the least of which included a 1.5-year effort on KemPharm's part to understand the FDA's labeling concerns (including a 1-year FDRR process) and possibly some nudging from FDA Commissioner Gottlieb, the FDA finally approved Apadaz on the afternoon of Friday, February 23, 2018.

KemPharm Is In "Show Me The Money" Mode

After approval, typically, investor conversation on social media turns to "what does this approval mean for the company's finances?" And it is the same here. Investors want monetization. And KemPharm recognizes this.

Apadaz monetization centers around two potentially complementary strategies: a partnership with pharmacy benefits managers, which would rapidly provide market share, and a traditional generic pharma partnership, which would increase margins.

In my estimation, the company could fund a large part of yearly cash burn with Apadaz royalties. From the 10-K:

IMS Health estimates that in 2017, IR hydrocodone/APAP combination products represented the most frequently prescribed opioid products in the United States, accounting for 73 million U.S. prescriptions, representing 4.8 billion tablets.

With a (in my opinion) conservative estimate of 10-15% share of the $710m market size, 15-25% margins, and a 15 P/E, a stand-alone company selling Apadaz would be worth between $160m and $400m.

As a reminder, KemPharm market cap was approximately $115m as of 4/3/2018. But KemPharm is far from being "just Apadaz":

1. The pain pipeline of 5 products is worth incrementally more than Apadaz alone.

2. The potential for CNS drugs is represented by KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine.

3. Rare diseases have been a very hot sector of the biotech market. Late last year, Zogenix tripled in minutes on the success of its Phase 3 seizure trial in children, with its re-purposed diet drug allowing the company to raise $300m, and catapulting its market cap to $1.4 billion dollars. KemPharm's partnership with Genco Sciences on Tourette's-with-ADHD late last year has set the stage for a similar event in the future.

4. What may represent the most value of all is KemPharm's stable of ADHD prodrugs, including KP484 and KP415. I think I will cover 415 and 485 in depth later. But a little tidbit that has been mentioned in passing in KemPharm investor conferences is how well Mydayis, a potential competitor to KP484, has been doing:

Mydayis was one of the stars of the results call, with the drug already taken up by over 3,000 physicians and over 11,000 patients, and more than 19,000 prescriptions issued as of October 2017. The U.S. sales in the third quarter were $10.2 million with a mid-quarter launch. According to CEO Flemming Ornskov, this is more than any other ADHD product launched since 2010.

Who Would Buy A Nasty Generic?

The post-approval conference call and articles by myself and others highlight the differentiation that Apadaz provides: it's much harder to convert into raw hydrocodone, and the much smaller initial "kick" (first 2 hours) versus the generic via the intranasal route of abuse provides definitive advantages.

So OK. There are differences. But wouldn't it cost money to educate prescribers? That is a good question.

Let's say you are a typical doctor. Unless you specialize in prescribing to someone with a history of opioid abuse (a tiny % of the population - see The Myth of What's Driving the Opioid Crisis), you are not going to really consider prescribing an abuse-deterrent product, which is typically multiples more expensive than a regular product. And in any case, there's no such product in the hydrocodone/acetaminophen space (except, if you will, Apadaz).

In one version of the KemPharm-PBM deal that KemPharm has floated, the PBM encourages the pharmacy to stock Apadaz, which would match the generic in function and price, as the default product. A doctor prescribes hydrocodone/acetaminophen, and the patient would receive Apadaz, by default. This provides KemPharm with an instant share of the market, without a potentially costly sales team. As Chief Business Officer Gordon "Rusty" Johnson stated:

In discussions with the leading PBM [Express Scripts? CVS?], we were pleased to learn that the Apadaz clinical data were perceived as important, and were supportive of the PBM’s interest in adoption of the collaborative partnering strategy I just described.

That is not to say, of course, that there is an imminent deal with either Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) or CVS (NYSE:CVS), which are, by percent of market (at about 24% each) the largest PBMs in the country by far. However, recent presentations at investor conferences reveals that KemPharm is at present in negotiations with a "fairly large" pharmacy benefits manager (Oppenheimer presentation, March 20, 25:50), which "represents a sizable volume". According to the March 29, 2018 quarterly conference call, KemPharm is in "advanced discussions" with that PBM.

What's even more interesting here is that, according to the recent investor conferences, this PBM actually approached KemPharm to do a deal like this way back in 2015/2016, but KemPharm was more interested at the time in selling the product with its own marketing team. Looking at Egalet's (EGLT) stock price, long-term investors should be actually relieved that KemPharm didn't follow through on this expensive and potentially dangerous strategy!

In the link above, we see that Statista ranks CVS and Express Scripts at about half the market, with the rest taking scraps. However, even though I do not think that KemPharm is in negotiations with either, it doesn't necessarily matter, as the market we are interested in is not the entire drug market but rather hydrocodone/acetaminophen prescriptions, which are concentrated in the east, southeast, and southern California. Thus, we are more interested in how many of the PBM's patients use hydrocodone/acetaminophen, not simply the total number of patients.

So, Who Is It?

RXResource.org provides a ranking of top 10 PBMs by "most funded" status, whatever that means. Regardless, it gives us a list to work from.

My two current guesses are OptumRx and CitizensRx on being KemPharm's first PBM partner.

Why Citizens Rx? They're headquartered in Florida (one of the KemPharm offices is in Celebration, FL), albeit Tampa is quite a distance away. Another potential clue is PraxisRx, CitizenRx's "specialty pharma". So maybe it is a swing and a miss on that prediction, but KemPharm's stated intention of potentially partnering its future pipeline drugs in the same deal may make sense, especially - and this is extremely speculative - if they also partner the ADHD program.

Why OptumRx? This January 2018 article by Tracey Walker covers opioid risk management programs that four PBMs are carrying out: OptumRx, Prime Therapeutics, Express Scripts, and CVS. OptumRx seems highly focused on reducing opioid abuse and addiction through information technology. This focus on innovation may carry over to a willingness to utilize other kinds of technology - like the biological technology of Apadaz.

But honestly, it could be any one of these, or even more than one. Regardless of who's first, it seems to me that KemPharm is well-positioned to execute multiple PBM deals. It's a public relations no-brainer: any PBM will soon want an Apadaz deal with KemPharm. Same price, better product.

What Would A Partnership Deal Look Like?

Advanced Discussions on Both Fronts

In the latest conference call, Dr. Mickle stated that the company is in "advanced discussions" on both the strategy of partnering with a PBM and the strategy of partnering with a manufacturer / distributor.

The API

Of course, KemPharm already has a manufacturer (it needed that for approval), but only for large batches of Apadaz API (active pharmaceutical ingredient). Those batches then need to be converted into conveniently-shaped pills.

KemPharm's current deal with the API manufacturer (Johnson Matthey Inc.) provides for at-cost production in exchange for mid-single-digit royalties for high volumes. And, per the latest conference call, KemPharm has already started ordering batches of API.

The Margin

Opioid pills command a fairly significant raw margin - Scott Henry of Roth Capital suggests 60-70% margins are common in this drug area. In my valuation assessment made earlier, I conservatively allocated only a 10-15% share of the market and 15-25% margins as part of KemPharm's take, giving an Apadaz valuation of $160 to $400m at 15 P/E. The rest would presumably be taken up by the API manufacturer, pill manufacturer / distributor, pharmacy benefits manager, insurer, and pharmacy. Those margins may be just right or could be significantly different - it's an educated (I think) guess.

Money Up Front?

In the last conference call, Ken Cacciatore of Cowen asked whether KemPharm was prepared to put out any more details on its discussions - specifically, whether there might be money up front. (The CEO declined to provide specifics... and at that point, he did reveal that the company was in "advanced discussions" on both the PBM and generic pharma manufacturer/distributor side.)

In my opinion, although possible, I don't think that an Apadaz-only deal will provide for money up-front. That is typically provided for research-stage companies by Big Pharma to ensure that the project will be completed and incentivize the developer.

However... for a package deal on the other not-yet-approved products (or even ADHD products), the above logic would apply, and KemPharm could then get money up front to accelerate development.

In my view, the best thing that KemPharm can get is the ability to quickly take market share via a substitution approach.

Scale-Up

Perhaps another approach that a PBM might take, short of a full substitution approach, is a phased substitution approach, where the PBM begins substitution in a few smaller markets and waits for feedback from patients and doctors before continuing.

Risks

As we've seen this Monday (April 2, 2018), the awful market conditions, low float trading, and panicky retail traders with stops, and possibly shorts looking to profit after reading a woefully factually inaccurate and biased hit piece on (on a "news" site that still mysteriously survives), and even more traders bailing to greener pastures on a good market day today (March 3, 2018) has brought the stock down about 18% in two days. Investors would thus do well to understand the stock's trading dynamics - especially its low float.

in two days. Investors would thus do well to understand the stock's trading dynamics I don't know, nor claim to know, when the PBM deal, or any other deal, could happen. The CEO has alternatively stated "advanced discussions", "news near term", and "deal before the end of the year". And all three can be true at the same time... but investors' expectations of these terms can vary widely.

The company needs money, to produce API for Apadaz, to further development, and for general & administrative expenses. The company ran a very small amount of its ATM in March - about $3m worth. We should assume that, with CEO Mickle owning over 20% of the company, the company will be responsible in its ATM usage, especially given the stock's low float and the many upcoming milestones and potentially explosive deals coming our way. But, the ATM may function as somewhat of an upside limiter, especially as traders panic themselves into thinking the world is ending (to the delight of short traders playing a very dangerous game).

Summary And Conclusion

A PBM switching to Apadaz is not just a public relations win. It could have a real effect on lives saved.

As Chicago's WGN-9 reports, a study published in March in the medical journal Pediatrics looked at children between ages 1 and 17 who were admitted to hospitals and pediatric intensive care units with opioid-related diagnoses from 2004 to 2015. Researchers found that the number of children admitted to hospitals for opioid overdose nearly doubled to 1,504 patients between 2012 and 2015, from 797 patients between 2004 and 2007.

We must remember that at least one PBM has been looking to implement the novel partnership approach described in this article since 2015 or 2016, and therefore is already fairly highly motivated to seeing this through to completion.

Investors should take note that even though that initial deal might not immediately cover all expenses for the company forever, one deal will attract more and more deals. It will also attract more investment, and allow KemPharm to fully realize the value of the rest of its pipeline, including the potentially highly lucrative ADHD pipeline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.