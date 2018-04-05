L Brands Is Attractive For So Many Reasons

I think the dividend is the driver of the shares here, and my forecast suggests a CAGR for the shares of about 12% over the next four years.

The shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) are down about 14% over the past year, and the current valuation puts them on my radar. In my view, there’s much to like about the business at these levels, and I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financial history here, by modeling future price based on a conservative dividend forecast, and by making an appeal to authority. While I like (for a variety of reasons) the eye catching business for which this stock is known, I’m most impressed by the profit growth potential of Bath and Body Works.

Financial Snapshot

Before getting into the financial history here, I think it’s a wise idea to strip out as much that’s non-recurring as possible. With that in mind, I should state that the company enjoyed a net benefit of $.22 per share in 2017 as a result of a combination of a tax benefit of $92.2 million ($.32 per share) and a charge of $45 million ($.10 per share) from early extinguishment of debt.

Getting past the recent past, a quick review of the financial history here suggests that this is, in some ways, a “growth” company. For instance, over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 3.2%, and dividends per share has grown at a CAGR of about 14.9%. While they’re up at a CAGR of 2.3% and 1.7% respectively, both gross profit and net income are somewhat more volatile than revenue. The same might be said of dividends, given that the $2.00 special dividends paid in February of 2015 and 2016 were not paid last year. Thus, there’s growth here, but investors in L Brands should be comfortable with the business cycle.

Particularly important to me is the fact that management has treated shareholders very well. Since 2000, management has returned about $20 billion to shareholders in both dividends and stock buybacks. Over the past five years alone, the company has returned just over $5.5 billion to owners since 2012 ($4.1 billion in the form of dividends, and the balance in stock buybacks). In my view, this is critical because a shareholder friendly management is a necessary precondition to invest.

Turning very quickly to the capital structure, there are some issues with the balance sheet. In particular, the level of long term debt has grown here over the past five years (it’s up at a CAGR of 3.9% over the past five years). I don’t like the fact that fully 42% of this debt is due before 2023, right in the teeth of higher rates. On the other hand, the company has a cash hoard that represents about 27% of the long term debt.



Source: Company Filings, 10-K, 10-Q



Modeling The Dividend

Although the financial history is interesting here, investors are quite understandably more interested in the future than the past. With that in mind, I must spend some time trying to model the future price. When I forecast anything, I employ a method used by fellow contributor John Dicecco when he makes predictions about future price. When I do this, I want to try to isolate the most relevant variable and engage in a ceteris paribus assumption about the effort. I think the most relevant variable in this case is the dividend, so I’m going to “grow” it while holding all else constant. As I stated earlier, the dividend has grown at a CAGR (net of the special dividends) of ~14%.

With a payout ratio of about 70% (50% of cash flow per share), I think there’s still some room to grow the dividend from these levels. That being said, it’s better to be conservative with forecasts than not, so I’m going to cut the dividend growth rate in half from the rate enjoyed by shareholders over the past five years. When I do this, I forecast a CAGR for the shares of about 12.5% over the next four years. I consider this to be a reasonable growth rate.

Source: Author forecast



Appeal to Authority

I’ve said it many times, but it bears repeating. Not all investors are created equal. Some are more gifted, obviously, and some are in a better position to judge the health of a business because they happen to work in that business. In my view, it therefore makes sense to pay attention to what these people do with their own capital. If they are buyers of the shares, we would be wise to at least take note. With that in mind, it’s worth noting that according to Gurufocus, since August of last year, two insiders (David Kollat and Alan Tessler) have spent just over $2.2 million of their own money to buy 56,490 shares. In my view, this is a very good sign and investors would be wise to take note.

In addition, also from Gurufocus, two very talented institutional investors (Charles Brandes, and Julian Robertson) have bought just over 19,000 shares in December of 2017, and the T. Rowe Price Equity and Income Fund bought 920,000 shares in December of 2017. The fact that both insiders and these institutions are on the same side of the trade as me is heartening.

Conclusion

There’s a great deal to like here. The financial history, though imperfect, is quite good in my view. The dividend is safe and well supported by cash flows. The fact that both insiders and talented institutional investors are buying in at these levels gives me a great deal of comfort. Perhaps most importantly of all, the shares haven’t been this cheap since 2013. In my view, the market’s fears about the slow down in the Victoria’s Secrets business are overblown, and investors with a longer time horizon would benefit from the long position at this point in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.