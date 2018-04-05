Hormel Sizzles On Tariff News

Regardless of whether this Chinese trade dispute is the catalyst, Hormel stock was cheap and is moving higher.

Commodity prices were hurting Hormel, but these things are cyclical, and the cycle is turning.

Stocks opened Wednesday sharper lower. Futures tumbled in the morning with Donald Trump's latest Twitter pronouncement about the state of trade with China.

Along with that, we got more details about China's planned retaliatory tariffs against the United States - they're planning a 25% rate against a variety of products. All in all, it was good for a nearly 500-point opening decline for the Dow Jones.

I looked at my own portfolio a little after the open, expecting to see a fairly significant decline. Instead, my overall balance was almost flat on the session. That was in large part due to my outsize position in Hormel Foods (HRL), which took off like a firecracker at the open - and no, they hadn't just reported earnings:

HRL Price data by YCharts

While a 5% gain might seem pretty unremarkable for a tech stock or a high-beta small-cap sort of name, this is a huge move for a stodgy blue-chip packaged foods producer. On the daily chart, Wednesday's action represented a significant breakout, and paves the way for a technical reaction up to $40/share over the next quarter.

Commodity Prices Are Turning

Hormel had a rare down earnings year (4th out of the last 30) in 2017 primarily due to troubles with commodity prices. In turkey, where they control a large portion of the market, end prices dropped, slamming profit margins. And on the input side, the price of pork bellies didn't cooperate with Hormel leading to lower profits margins on bacon and other of its packaged consumer products.

That's all changing now. Lean hog futures were already in sharp decline prior to the China tariff news, and they've fallen off the bottom of the chart this week:

This is very good news for Hormel. For a refresher, last year, pork belly pricing went vertical, causing Hormel significant earnings pressure, leading to an earnings miss in Q3 and much fretting among the short-term trading crowd. The company discussed it as such:

Since late April [2017], belly prices have more than doubled and are currently trading around $2 per pound. While we generate bellies internally through the hog harvest process, we also procure a large quantity of bellies externally. The speed and magnitude of these increases pressured both our retail and foodservice bacon business. We have implemented price increases with the majority being realized late in the fourth quarter.

While hogs and pork bellies aren't the same thing, not surprisingly, they are correlated. With the crash in hog prices, pork bellies have retreated from above $2 per pound last summer back to $1.20 now. This is great for Hormel, which already priced in increases to the end consumer and can now enjoy a 40% decrease in its input cost. Talk about margin expansion.

From the latest conference call (prior to the China news) discussing the hog market:

We feel the additional capacity is impacting inventory levels and will eventually provide us with additional sources of raw material.

The company was already in a more optimistic mood back in February as of the Q1 conference call - imagine how things are with the latest collapse in hog prices.

To add to that, soybean prices are coming back down. They were rallying earlier this year, on news of a crushing drought in Argentina - a major producer. But the news that China will be taxing US soybeans put a major damper on the outlook for the crop - prices were down more than 2% Wednesday, and initially tumbled much more:

This is also good news for Hormel for what should be a clear reason - just think about what the animals that Hormel raises might eat.

Don't Get Whipsawed Out Of A Blue Chip Stock

Many observers agreed that Hormel was a reasonably priced stock under 20x trailing earnings last year as the market was full of overpriced yield plays. But few shared my pound-the-table conviction on the name at $30/share because earnings were dropping. Why buy something in a decline?

But management is incentivized to deliver 10% EPS growth year in and year out - and more often than not, they achieve it. That tends to coincide with a double-digit dividend increase as well. A stuffy no-growth consumer staples name, this is not.

Going forward, Hormel should see earnings jump almost 20% in 2018 thanks to the greatly favorable impact of tax reform. Beyond that, expect more of the company's usual 10%/year compounding EPS growth. The market cap is still under $20 billion yet - there's plenty of room for bolt-on acquisitions as the company proved with its deal-making spree last year.

Analysts see earnings jumping to $1.93 this year (up from $1.58!), and then 10% growth takes us up to $2.12 in 2019. And that was before factoring in that commodity prices are suddenly turning in Hormel's favor. Turkey prices are still a drag, but like all things, the turkey cycle will also turn sooner or later, and will provide another boost for earnings when it hits.

Hormel historically trades around 19x earnings, which suggests the stock should trade for over $40/share in 2019 with reasonable expectations of 10% EPS growth and 12% total returns going forward from that price. The stock is no longer dirt cheap, like it hit last fall - but it's still a nice bargain here, especially given the overall market valuation level.

By the time the company reports a few strong quarters and commodity prices are humming along in Hormel's favor, the stock will be back in the 40s. Then you'll see a bunch of articles talking up the stock as a safe dependable play - but it won't be a cheap one anymore.

A Dividend Aristocrat like Hormel has proven that it knows how to manage commodity cycles - there's no need for us to worry about it too much. Let management do their job, and buy when the market starts getting unnerved by temporary fluctuations. This is some pretty intense volatility for a business whose fair value hardly changes on a year-to-year basis:

HRL data by YCharts

While the stock is up 20% off the lows, it's still a nice play here. Commodity prices are just starting to turn. Combine that with a huge tax cut impact, and earnings are set to shoot up. The stock is likely to go with it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.