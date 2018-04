Get today's Wall Street Breakfast in podcast form to listen on the go.

Today’s top stories: U.S. futures are set to rise as Larry Kudlow indicates tariffs might be negotiated; J.M. Smucker goes pet food shopping, and Mark Zuckerberg responds to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

If you are interested in listening to Wall Street Breakfast to start your day, look for us in the following places:

The podcast version will be posted by 8:30am ET each morning. Have any feedback? Let us know below.