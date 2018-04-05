Surface Oncology Files For $75 Million IPO

The firm is pursuing an immuno-oncology approach to disrupting cancer tumor cell micro-environments.

Surface Oncology aims to raise $75 million in an IPO to advance its cancer treatment pipeline.

Surface Oncology (SURF) intends to sell shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $75 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies that target the tumor microenvironment.

SURF has developed an impressive collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) which speaks to the firm's promising approach to tumor treatment.

Company

Cambridge, MA-based Surface Oncology was founded in 2014 to develop next-generation therapies to assist cancer patients through specialized knowledge of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

Management is headed by CEO Jeff Goater, who has been with the firm since 2017. Prior to becoming CEO, Goater served as CBO from 2017 to 2018. Goater also served as CFO of Voyager Therapeutics from February 2016 to December 2016 and SVP of Finance & Business Development of the same firm from 2013 to 2016.

The goal of Surface is to become the leading TME [Tumor Micro Environment] company, developing next-generation immunotherapies for patients suffering with a variety of cancers.

Investors in Surface Oncology included New Enterprise Associates, Lilly Ventures, Atlas Venture, and F-Prime Capital Partners.

Technology

Surface Oncology is developing next-generation immunotherapies targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company's programs reactivate both the innate and adaptive immune responses.

Below is a brief overview video of how tumor microenvironment study may improve cancer therapy:

(Source: Baylor College of Medicine)

Surface is using its understanding of the tumor microenvironment (TME) biology to target factors and cells that suppress patients' anti-tumor immune response. The company aims to use its broad attack on the TME to convert patients' non-responsive 'cold' tumors into immune-active ones.

The company's programs are attacking suppressive metabolites, macrophages, regulatory T cells, and natural killer cells. Programs include SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, and SRF388, as shown in the pipeline graphic below:

(Source: Surface Oncology)

Surface's lead product candidate is SRF231 which targets a protein called cluster of differentiation, CD47 (overexpressed by multiple tumor types and functioning as an immune escape mechanism). The CD47 signal is blocked by SRF231, making tumor cells vulnerable to macrophage attack.

In preclinical studies, Surface found that SRF231 exhibited potent inhibition of CD47 binding to its primary target, resulted in robust macrophage infiltration into the tumor, increased killing of tumor cells, and was well tolerated.

Management believes that the promising preclinical data supports the clinical potential of SRF231 as a monotherapy, as well as combined with other cancer therapies.

SRF231 began in a Phase 1 clinical trial in February 2018. Initial clinical results are expected in the first half of 2019. Depending on the trial data, Surface intends to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the program in combination with other cancer therapies in patients.

The company has a strategic collaboration with Novartis. Surface is also supported by leading healthcare investors, including Atlas Venture, NEA, F-Prime, Lilly Ventures, and Amgen Ventures. Management expects collaborator Novartis to advance SRF373 into clinical development in 2018.

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global immuno-oncology therapy market is expected to reach $42.97 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of around 14.6% between 2017 and 2022.

The main factors driving growth include the continued increase in the number of deaths from cancer every year. The improvement of treatments and reduction in recurrence of cancer post-chemotherapy is a focus of healthcare providers and is pushing the growth of the immuno-oncology therapy market globally.

The immuno-oncology therapy market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune system modulators, cancer vaccines, and others. Over the forecast period, monoclonal antibodies are expected to grow at the fastest rate.

By region, North America is expected to remain the leading region over the forecast period. This is due to the rising incidence of cancer and increasing ease of access to modern therapeutics, coupled with expanding geriatric population.

In addition, the Asia Pacific is projected to show a very high growth rate in cancer immunotherapy adoption, driven by the rising incidence of the disease and in turn, rising mortality rate.

Competition

Surface Oncology faces competition from major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, governmental agencies and public and private research institutions, including:

Alexo Therapeutics

Arch Oncology

Aurigene

Blink Biomedical

Celgene (CELG)

Forty Seven

Novimmune

OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE) (OTC:ORPHF)

Sorrento (SRNE)

Synthon Holding

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

Innate Pharma (IPH) (OTCPK:IPHYF)

Palobiofarma SL

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBF)

F.Hoffmann-La Roche (RO)

Janssen Biotech (JNJ)

Sanofi (SAN)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO)

Pfizer (PFE)

Surface also competes with traditional cancer therapies such as chemotherapy.

Many patients do not benefit from ground-breaking therapies such as immunotherapies targeting inhibitory checkpoint receptors. Surface believes that a critical reason for this is the tumor microenvironment. Management believes that medicines such as SRF231 that change the suppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment can expand the number of patients that benefit from cancer immunotherapies.

Financials

SURF's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue from its Novartis collaboration

Increased operating losses

Uneven cash flow

Below are the company's operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Surface Oncology S-1)

Revenue ($)

2017: $12.8 million, 94% increase vs. prior

2016: $6.6 million

Operating Losses ($)

2017: ($46 million)

2016: ($18 million)

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $12.4 million cash used in operations

2016: $41.4 million cash flow from operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $22.5 million in cash, $40.9 in marketable securities and $100.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Surface Oncology intends to raise $75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Collaboration partner Novartis has agreed to purchase $11.5 million worth of common stock at the IPO price. This is a strong positive signal from an important technology partner.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We anticipate that we will use the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placement, together with our existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to advance our Phase 1 clinical trial of SRF231, for ongoing research and development activities related to our other product candidates and additional programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs & Co., Cowen, and Evercore ISI.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

