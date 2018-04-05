Nutrien: A Great Opportunity At Current Levels

Despite these catalysts, the stock trades at attractive valuation and yield, while the technical picture points to upside.

Shares of Nutrien (NTR) have recently been under pressure. After upside in late February and early March, which was triggered by the dividend announcement and supposed problems at a Belaruskali mine (which turned out to be a non-event), the company’s shares fell victim of several negative catalysts.

These negative catalysts include problems with selling the stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), fears of trade war between U.S. and China and India’s decision to cut potash subsidies by 10%. Let’s start with SQM sale, which I have previously viewed as a possible upside catalyst. Chile is trying to block the sale of SQM stake to a Chinese company. Chinese regulators wanted such a sale as a condition of Potash – Agrium merger.

The latest news on this front is that two major SQM shareholders are trying to change the company’s governing statutes to block other shareholders from gaining control. It’s important to mention that both shareholders are controlled by one businessman, Julio Ponce. This is another step to prevent Chinese firms from gaining control over SQM. So far, all the movement around SQM stake sale has put some pressure on SQM stock, but it remains at reasonably high levels which is good for Nutrien:

The fear of U.S. – China trade war has recently shaken the whole market, which went from a state of complete depression (Panic! Jump the ship!) to real optimism (There’s no war, it’s only the beginning of negotiations!). I share the optimistic opinion – fears are overblown. There are so many groups affected and they will all lobby furiously in both U.S. and China. Some compromise will ultimately be reached.

The real negative catalyst among the three that I mentioned above is India’s decision to cut potash subsidies. That’s a real negative move as opposed to fears based on probabilities of what may or may not happen in the cases of SQM sale and U.S. – China trade war. Such a cut will surely put pressure on demand from India. The extent of damage is yet to be known as the decision is in force since April 1 and only five days have passed.

To sum it up: there’s more uncertainty around Nutrien now compared to previous few months, but the only real negative catalyst in play is India’s decision to cut potash subsidies. Whether other potential negative catalysts can hurt the company is unclear at this point, and your author is modestly optimistic on this front.

Now that we’ve discussed the recent negative factors, let’s turn to positives, which include valuation and technicals.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Currently, Nutrien is trading at roughly 15 forward P/E, which is very cheap as there are only few investable options in the potash space. I maintain my view that Nutrien shares deserve a premium as it’s hard to get solid potash exposure anywhere else. Mosaic (MOS) is another choice, but other than that, an investor is running out of options as market leaders by volume Uralkali and Belaruskali are uninvestable.

Also, after the recent decline in share price, Nutrien yields more than 3.5%, which should attract some support from income-oriented investors. As fertilizers rebound from lows, there’s a big chance that the dividend will grow over time, so starting at 3.5% looks like a decent option (note that your author is generally skeptical of high-yield, “buy more on the never-ending drop” opportunities).

Technically, Nutrien shares are in a wide $44 - $54 range. When a range exists, there are only two good prices to buy: 1) at the bottom of the range, getting a good price and 2) on the breakout of the range, getting more certainty that the stock is moving in the right direction due to positive momentum. Currently, Nutrien shares are at the bottom of the existing range, supported by valuation and decent yield. I believe they present both a speculative buying opportunity and a reasonable entry level for a long-term position at current prices.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.