Contango Oil And Gas: Assets Worth More Than PV-10 Indicates

Contango Oil and Gas (MCF) is trading for much less than its December 31, 2017, year-end PV-10 valuation based on SEC guidelines. The company has participated in a new oil discovery in the Georgetown formation beneath the Eagle Ford. The first well in the Georgetown formation came on-line in January of 2018, and therefore that well is not included in Contango's year-end PV-10 valuation. Because Contango's CAPEX plans are to focus on the Southern Delaware Basin in the Permian in West Texas, much of the company's proven-non-producing non-core assets are not included in its PV-10 valuation.

One of the reasons for the low stock price is Contango has not been highlighting its discovery in the Georgetown formation to investors. The company has also not been highlighting how it has not included non-producing reserves outside of the Permian Basin in its PV-10 valuation. Below is a slide from their March 2018 presentation highlighting "Who Contango Is?" Notice there is no mention of the Georgetown formation in this slide.

As can be seen above Contango had a year-end PV-10 valuation of $290.8 million. Yet the Enterprise Value for the company is only approximately $160 million. This means in theory the company's assets could be sold for $130 million more than the value afforded the company by the stock market. However, there is a real possibility the company's assets are potentially worth even more than the PV-10 valuation.

Consider Contango just completed an asset sale on its non-core Eagle Ford acreage located in Karnes County, Texas, for $21 million. The press release stated "The divestiture closed on Wednesday, March 28 and included approximately 1,500 gross (1,050 net) acres. Production from the sold assets was approximately 123 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE; 95% oil) per day." The CEO further said "This asset accounted for a little over 1% of our current production and only 2% of our proved developed year-end SEC reserves. As a result, no unscheduled adjustment to the borrowing base under our credit facility was required. The sale represents an acceleration of value as it was not likely to be developed by us in the near future as we continue to focus on our Southern Delaware Basin position."

Effectively, 2% of the proved developed year-end reserves amounts to $6 million. This one asset was sold for $15 million more than Contango valued it in its PV-10. The reason the acreage sold for $21 million and not in the $6 million range suggested by the PV-10 is there is room to down-space about 10 more Eagle Ford wells on this acreage. But since Contango has no current plans to drill on this acreage, then under SEC guidelines they are not allowed to include it as developed non-producing reserves in their SEC PV-10 valuation. In order to include the 10 drilling locations Contango has to have plans to drill on the acreage sometime in the next five years according to SEC guidelines. Since they didn't have those plans, then they couldn't include the non-producing reserves in their PV-10 valuation even though those reserves were known to exist.

The company is also not including non-producing reserves on its acreage shown below in Zavala and Dimmit Counties, Texas:

Contango has not yet provided an up-to-date slide highlighting its new Georgetown discovery. That discovery is located on the acreage shown above beneath the Eagle Ford and highlighted in yellow along the Zavala/Dimmit border. Chesapeake Energy (CHK) also has a substantial acreage position in Dimmit County, Texas, and some of its acreage could also be prospective for the Georgetown.

Contango has participated in the Beeler Ranch #1 well targeting the Georgetown formation with CML Exploration, LLC. Their press release states "The CML Beeler Ranch #1H, our initial participation in a Georgetown test, was spud in the fourth quarter 2017 and came on line in January 2018. The well is located in our Zavala/Dimmit County leasehold in South Texas and is a dual lateral with each lateral comprising approximately 10,000 feet of open hole completion within the Georgetown formation which underlies the Buda and Eagle Ford. The completion resulted in an initial 24-hour max IP rate of 1,164 BOED (87% oil) and a 30-day average IP of 850 BOED (91% oil). Contango has an approximate 17% WI in this well. Completed well costs are estimated at $3.4 million, gross. Additional wells are being planned in 2018 by the operator which could include our acreage and participation." Contango has a 50% working interest and is the operator on much of the acreage shown above in yellow. The Beeler Ranch #1 well was drilled on only a portion of Contango's acreage. Contango's working interest partner U.S. Energy (USEG) has reported a 7% working interest in the Beeler Ranch #1 well.

This well has reportedly already produced 42,674 barrels of oil and 29,655 Mcf of natural gas in January and February. Due to the natural fractures in the area, the well cost only $3.4 million to drill and complete. It has already returned more than half of its Capital Expenditure costs in the first two months of operations. Here are additional comments from CEO Allan Keel in response to a question on the Georgetown discovery on the year-end conference call "So, I think that to drill and complete those wells out there, you're probably looking at something in the $3 million per well neighborhood. The well that we participated in, the other flow back on that was and the production from that well has been outstanding... We are drilling to carbonate reservoir the key out there is being connected to the fracture system... But I would tell you that the well we participated in the rate of return on our wells is going to be very, very high."

The well came on-line in early January, 2018, and therefore is not included in Contango's year-end PV-10 valuation as proven producing reserves. Importantly, none of the potential additional proven non-producing drilling locations for the Georgetown on the above highlighted acreage is included in Contango's year-end PV-10 valuation. Based on the early results of the Beeler Ranch #1 well, the Georgetown formation should be included in Contango's next PV-10 valuation. This of course depends on year-end oil prices and Contango's drilling plans.

Contango's stock is trading for much less than its reported year-end 2017 PV-10 valuation. Based on both the recent asset sale in the Eagle Ford and the recent discovery in the Georgetown, there is reason to believe Contango's oil and gas assets are actually worth more than the stated PV-10 valuation in the current commodity price environment. Contango is a company worth doing one's own due-diligence on and considering for a highly diversified higher-risk portfolio.

