Spotify: Here Is What You Should Know

Spotify (SPOT) had a successful direct listing on NYSE on Tuesday as the stock opened at $165.9, well above the reference price of $132. The stock lost some ground by market close but still managed to finish at $150 on the listing day. Spotify continues to drift today, down ~7% from yesterday’s closing price. In an unconventional direct listing, Spotify eliminated the middle man to get listed on the stock exchange. The company also didn’t raise any money from the listing; all the listed shares came from insiders.

It’s not a good sight for the outside investors as the stock is down to $138 today, losing ~16% on the opening price yesterday. Selling insiders, however, made a decent buck given the stock is trading at a premium to its reference price.

How do the operations look?

Spotify has been growing its paid subscribers at a higher rate than Apple (AAPL) Music. Spotify’s user base is almost double as compared to Apple. Monthly active users (MAUs) are forecasted to rise to 208 million, an increase of 32% on a year-over-year basis during the year ended 2018. However, a report from Wall Street Journal notes that Apple Music is set to surpass Spotify in terms of paid U.S subscribers during this summer. Apple has around 36 million paying subscribers while Spotify is looking to end the year with more than 90 million subscribers. Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Play Music, including YouTube Red, had 7 million subscribers by the end of the first half of 2017.

Source: F-1 Prospectus

Churn rate is declining, which is an indication of customer satisfaction and sustained adoption of Spotify. However, the decline in churn can also be attributed to the declining revenue-per-user of the company. To review, Spotify is witnessing strong growth in its subscriber base despite competition from Apple. Moreover, the company is sustaining its subscriber additions, which can prove beneficial in the long-run.

How do the financials look?

Spotify is guiding for mid-point revenue of $6.3 billion for fiscal year 2018, up 25% on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin is expected to be 23%-25%. The company is expected to post an operating loss between $282 million and $405 million.

During the year ended 2017, the company generated 90% of its revenue from premium subscriber while 10% of the revenue came from ad-supported music streaming. Revenue growth is slowing down though.

Source: F-1 Prospectus and 2018 guidance

Revenue growth is slowing down despite growing user base. Competition from Apple and Google is keeping Spotify on its heels. Both Apple and Google can afford loses as streaming only makes a very small part of their revenue stream. Spotify, as a stand-alone, streaming business has to gain subscribers. The company has been doing so at the expense of ARPU, which has declined substantially since 2015. The company notes the following in its filing prospectus:

“While Premium ARPU declined by 9% from 2015 to 2016 and 14% from 2016 to 2017, in part due to the launch of the Family Plan in 2016, Premium Churn declined by 1.1% from 7.7% in 2015 to 6.6% in 2016 and declined by an additional 1.1% from 6.6% in 2016 to 5.5% in 2017. With the growth in higher retention products, such as our Family Plan and Student Plan, we believe these trends will continue in the future.”

Source: F-1 Prospectus and 2018 guidance

Despite competition, gross margin is showing improvement. Overall, financials look healthy. Revenue is growing; gross margin is improving. Nonetheless, declining revenue growth and ARPU are some of the red flags that shouldn’t be ignored.

What about valuation?

The stock is trading at ~3.9 time forward sales as of Wednesday’s market price. This is not expensive for a stock that is expected to post more than 30% growth in active users during the year. However, Spotify’s ARPU is less than Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on the paid subscription side, and it also lags behind Facebook on the advertisement front. See the chart below:

Source: Facebook 10-K, Spotify F-1 and Netflix Q4 Letter to shareholders

*Facebook’s average annual revenue per user is derived from dividing the company’s year-end revenue by average number of monthly active users (MAUs) during 2017. Netflix’s average annual revenue per user is based on annual revenue divided by average number of paying subscribers during 2017. Spotify’s premium ARPU is based on premium revenue divided by premium subscribers during 2017. Ad-supported APRU is based on Ad-supported revenue divided by the average ad-supported subscribers during 2017.

It can be seen that Spotify generates lower revenue-per-user as compared to technology peers, both on the premium side and the ad side. Therefore, a price-to-sales above Netflix or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), isn’t warranted for Spotify. Facebook is trading at a forward P/S of 8.11 while Netflix is trading at a forward P/S of 7.87. On a P/S basis, Spotify is trading at a discount of 110% and 103% to Facebook and Netflix respectively, indicating that the stock is not very expensive after all. As the company generates most of its revenue from subscription, a comparison to Netflix is more suitable. Note that Netflix’s ARPU is only 37% higher than Spotify while supporting a P/S that’s 103% higher. This indicates that Spotify is priced cheaply as compared to the video streaming giant.

Where is the stock heading?

Well, things look not so good if you look at the overall market. S&P 500 remains volatile; the index is down around 8% since touching a high in late January. SPYG, ETF tracking S&P 500 growth stocks, also lost ~8% during the last three months. Technology stocks are also under pressure given Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica fiasco and Trump’s confrontation of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, high interest rate narrative from Federal Reserve isn’t helping the market. In short, sentiment is turning bearish; momentum isn’t going to be a friend of Spotify during upcoming months.

However, some analysts beg to differ. Gabelli & Co.’s John Tinker is confident that demand for Spotify shares will stay high amid institutional involvement.

“There is limited supply of shares, given the company is not itself selling shares. And there’s sure to be solid demand … Now, if you’re an institutional growth investor, you need to be in growth stocks. If you’re a big institution, you gotta own some of this.” said Tinker in an interview with Barron’s.

RBC’s Mark Mahaney is also bullish on Spotify’s prospects. He initiated Spotify with a price target of $220, arguing that the company is a leader in streaming services with an addressable market of $125 billion. MKM Partners is also in the bull’s camp with a price target of $200. Guggenheim also values the company at $175 per share. Overall, the sell side seems to be bullish on Spotify.

Bottom line

Direct listing proved successful for selling insiders as the stock opened at a premium to its reference valuation. However, it has been a bad ride for initial buyers as the stock had shed ~15.7% of the market cap since its listing. Looking forward, Spotify has the potential to be a leader in the music streaming arena due to its head start over Apple and others. However, big players have the ability to cram the space with price discounts, which can prove fatal for Spotify given its total reliance on music streaming revenue. Although the stock is price cheaply as compared to other technology growth stock, it’s better to stay away for now given strong competition, declining revenue growth and heavy reliance on a market that doesn’t offer high margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This publication is for informational purpose only and reflects the opinion of Focus Equity’s analysts. This opinion doesn’t constitute a professional investment advice. Our senior technology analyst, Soid Ahmad, compiled this research piece. Focus Equity is a team of analysts that strives to provide investment ideas to the U.S. equity investors.