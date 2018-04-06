Another Great Opportunity In A Municipal CEF

The fund we are looking at has one of the lowest durations in the space and very favorable fundamentals.

Interest rates have stabilized, and the supply of new munis is near record lows causing a demand imbalance.

The move higher in rates caused investors to sell anything with duration for fear that rates were heading to the moon.

Municipal bonds have been hit hard in the first part of 2018 as what appeared to be a great setup turned into a rout.

Members of Yield Hunting received this report early along with four of our other top picks from the municipal CEF space.

Mainstay MacKay DefTerm Muni Opp (MMD)

We last discussed Mainstays DefinedTerm Muni Opps fund back in November. Back then, there were two factors affecting the fund: 1) Puerto Rico was suffering from the effects of the Hurricane and sell-off of its bonds and 2) tax reform was making its way through the sausage-making process, and the result was a large overhang to muni bonds.

Here is the return on NAV since that article:

MMD Total Return NAV data by YCharts Longer term, the fund has performed as we have expected it to. MMD is the second best performer on the one-year trailing total return.

(Source: CEFData.com)

One of our thesis on the fund was that its large Puerto Rican exposure was insured, which is why the prices of those bonds didn't crater like some of the other PR munis that were more prominently displayed by the media.

The second was that tax reform would not be a significant headwind to the muni market and could actually skew the supply-demand imbalance. Many municipalities rushed to refund their older debt before the end of the year. Starting in January, the amount of new supply plummeted.

At the time, the discount was over 4%, which we think was too large compared to what we deemed a warranted level. After the report, the discount closed to zero, resulting in nice lower-risk capital gains on top of the tax-free income stream.

Since then, the discount has widened significantly. Why?

(Source: CEFConnect. Alpha Gen Capital)

Starting in September, interest rates on the long-end of the curve, which is what municipals are highly sensitive to, started rising. But that gained a significant amount of steam in mid-December and then even more so in January. The ten-year rose from 2.40% on December 31 to 2.90% by the end of January. The move in rates was mainly the result of another round of inflation fears and a growing budget deficit sparked by the tax bill.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

The spike in rates caused municipal bond selling despite the supply imbalance. One of the staples of this fund compared to the rest of the muni space is the lower duration. At a levered 6.7 years, MMD has one the lowest duration levels of any fund with leverage.

(Source: Mainstay)

Since the start of the year, as interest rates rose by 23% at their peak, the NAV of MMD is down just 14 bps on a total return basis. But the price has fallen by 3.75% widening out the discount.

The current discount is now near the widest levels of the last several years and the one-year z-score, a measure of 'cheapness' is now at -2.10. Anytime that z-score is below -2 on a one-year basis, it has either cut the distribution or the market has sold off the shares for one reason or another.

In the case of MMD, it is one of the few levered muni funds that have not cut the distribution in the last year. The fund pays 9 cents per month tax-free. The coverage is at 97.6% with UNII of 6.9 cents. That coverage level has stayed remarkably stable in the back half of 2017.

Today, the yield is 5.74%, which on a tax-equivalent basis places it above 9.70% using 2018 brackets. Where can you find a 9.7% yield (if you're in the top tax bracket)?

Typically, you are relegated to the bottom of the barrel of high dividend stocks and vehicles. Most business development companies ("BDCs") yield less than 9.70% and yet have substantially more risk. Here, we have a portfolio that is 60% AA-rated muni bonds that have a default rate of just 0.01%. Yes, you read that correctly. The portfolio has another 11% in single A munis, which have a historical default rate of just 0.05%.

Here is the breakdown of the total portfolio:



(Source: Mainstay)

The fund started trading in the middle of 2012 and is run by MacKay Shields, a specialist bond shop that is owned by NY Life, which in turn owns Mainstay Funds. By IPO'ing in the middle of 2012, just as interest rates had put in its interim bottom, it was able to allocate the approximately $500 million in capital at an opportune time so as to minimize call risk.

We have found that the largest driver of muni CEFs cutting distributions is due to their unfavorable call schedule - having a slew of older, higher-coupon issues get refunded and replaced by lower-coupon issues. This reduces the earnings power of the fund and forces it to cut the distribution. Interest rates hit their lows in 2012 (until the middle of 2016), so MMD was allocating at the perfect time.

Lastly, MMD is a set up as a term fund, meaning it self-liquidates at a specific date in the future. That liquidation date is December 31, 2024, or roughly 6.8 years from now. At a current 5.33% discount, you are getting an extra 0.78% per year in added capital gains on top of the 5.74% tax free yield.

The largest risk for the fund is a substantial rise in rates, which we already had and saw the effects from, or its call protection running out. The call exposure reflects the percentage of issues maturing or scheduled to be called from the fund. There is no assurance that they will be in fact called. In fact, given the rise in rates, we are seeing some calls being postponed or even canceled.

You can see it has a small hump to get over in the current year, but after that, it has very little in the way of calls for the subsequent 3 years.

(Source: Mainstay)

Conclusion

When we look for fundamentally-sound municipal funds, we look for a certain set of characteristics that will create long-term value. We screen based on distribution yield, coverage, discount, UNII, coverage and UNII trends, stretch ratios, duration, AMT %, percentage in investment grade, and several valuation metrics.

We see a bunch of factors coming together to be supportive of the shares in the near term. The current discount is one of the widest since inception, but, of course, as a term fund, as we get closer to that liquidation date, the value of that discount gets larger.

The quality of the portfolio is high despite the allocation to Puerto Rico (which are insured anyway) creating a misinterpretation opportunity. 72% of the portfolio is single or double A rated. And, only 3.93% is subject to AMT.

The higher interest rates haven't put a dent in the portfolio's performance as the NAV is only down 14 bps YTD. Interest rates appear to have stabilized as well, which could lead to some stronger upside growth in the NAV near-term.

The 9.7% tax-equivalent yield is VERY attractive especially when you compare the risk to other assets. An individual dividend paying stock that yields that with zero growth or a 5% dividend yield/5% divided growing stock has substantially more risk than this municipal bond-based closed-end fund.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Yield Hunting is a marketplace concept that focuses on finding that best risk-return area of the market for income investors, especially those nearing or in retirement. We focus on a Core Portfolio that aims to provide enough income to support your lifestyle without taking on excessive risks. We provide members with model portfolios, a vibrant and educational chat room, and access to professionals who can help guide you in building a proper portfolio for your risk tolerance. We issue a monthly letter and weekly commentaries used by financial advisors for their clients. For a sample of a past newsletter, please message us on SA.

Click Here to Learn More and Subscribe

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.