Apple: Stick With The Fundamentals

If the trend for the past four years repeats itself, we could see total unit shipments for iPhones fall below 200 million in this fiscal.

First quarter unit shipments have been increasing as a percentage of the total yearly sales for the past few years.

Before we start looking forward towards the next iPhone cycle, we need to look at the possible unit shipments in the remaining fiscal 2018.

Looking beyond the current trade rhetoric shows a much better picture of the strengths and weakness of a company. Long-term investors in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) should focus on its fundamentals. Apple’s iPhone sales are falling off the cliff according to recent research reports from multiple sources. There has also been a trend of faster fall in iPhone sales after the first fiscal quarter in the last few years. This can lead to a much higher fall in total fiscal shipments than what most of the analysts are forecasting. It is highly likely that we can see sub-200 million unit shipments of iPhones in fiscal 2018, which should lead to a bearish sentiment towards the stock.

New metric shows a worrying trend

In the last few years, Apple’s iPhone has shown a worrying trend. The iPhone unit shipments have declined at a faster pace after the first fiscal quarter.

Fig: Quarterly unit shipments of iPhone. Source: Statista, Company filings

In the past few quarters the unit shipments were (all figures in million):

Q1 14: 51.03, Q2 14: 43.72, Q3 14: 35.2, Q4 14: 39.27, Total: 169.22, Q1 percentage share: 30.15%

Q1 15: 74.47, Q2 15: 61.17, Q3 15: 47.53, Q4 15: 48.05, Total: 231.22, Q1 percentage share: 32.2%

Q1 16: 74.78, Q2 16: 51.19, Q3 16:40.4 , Q4 16:45.51, Total: 211.88, Q1 percentage share: 35.29%

Q1 17: 78.29 , Q2 17:50.76 ,Q3 17: 41.03, Q4 17: 46.68, Total: 216.76, Q1 percentage share: 36.11%

Q1 18: 77.32.

Fig: Q1 Percentage share of the total fiscal shipments and unit shipments. Source: Company filings. Chart by Author

In the current fiscal we should see further increase of Q1 percentage share of the total shipments. There are a number of reasons for this. First, the supply-demand balance was achieved at a very early stage for all models. This allowed all the possible buyers to get their device during the holiday season. Hence, there won’t be any rollover demand into other quarters. Second, due to the high marketing buildup for the tenth anniversary of iPhone, most of the potential buyers would have upgraded in Q1. And finally, because of the high price tag of iPhone X, most of the addressable market would have been saturated in the first fiscal.

For Fiscal 2018, I have taken a 38% Q1 percentage share of the total shipments. This gives us a total unit shipment for Fiscal 2018 of 203.47 million, a decline of 6.2% over last year. If we take a more cautionary estimate where the first quarter makes 40% of the total fiscal shipments, we get only 193.3 million shipments for fiscal 2018. This equates to 11% decline in unit shipments.

This double-digit decline in unit shipments will make the current stock price unsustainable. Apple is trading at close to its highest price point and has a PE multiple which is also close to the highest level in this decade. Apple still makes 70% of its total revenue from iPhone. Even if we price in some of the most optimistic estimates about Services and Other Products, a double-digit decline in unit shipments will certainly unnerve even the most enthusiastic Apple believers. It might even lead to a rethink by Buffett considering the stake he has built up in Apple.

New surveys, same results

We have been hearing about the possible lack of enthusiasm towards iPhone X since December. The first hint came when Apple declared that it has reached supply-demand match within a few weeks of the launch of iPhone X. In a recent report, Nikkei Asian Review looked at Apple’s suppliers and found that the combined sales of nine suppliers have fallen by 4.8% in February. This is the first time a year-on-year decline has happened in the last 15 months.

Piper Jaffray’s Mike Olson conducted a survey of 1,500 iPhone owners asking them why they had not upgraded their devices to iPhone X. Out of this group, 44% said “my iPhone works fine” and another 31% said the new handset is “too expensive”. This shows that current iPhone user base thinks that the new devices lack any significant features for which they should splurge. After all the euphoria surrounding iPhone’s tenth anniversary, most of the users are still not convinced about these devices.

Apple’s brand reputation has also tumbled in the recent Harris Poll Reputation Quotient poll which surveyed over 25,000 U.S. adults from Dec. 11 to Jan. 12. In the recent poll, Apple came at 29th position, whereas it was at 5th position last year. In 2016, it held 2nd position. A rapidly falling reputation is a big concern for Apple as customers believe it is falling behind in new innovations as well as overall brand value.

Investor Takeaway

Apple is staring at a big decline in iPhone shipments for the remaining period of this fiscal. iPhones are still the lifeblood of Apple, contributing 70% of the total revenue. It is highly likely that we could see a double-digit decline in unit shipments for this fiscal based on the trend of last quarter’s shipments. At this point it is difficult to see how Apple’s stock will maintain the current price level, leave alone moving to $200 or above.

Recent reports from all trusted sources point to fast decline in reputation, unit shipments and intention to upgrade by current Apple users. I have a Sell rating for Apple at the current price point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.