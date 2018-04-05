Farmland Partners: The Impact Of A Trade War

The dividend was not covered last year, it will not be covered this year and it will not be covered next year.

FPI will not experience immediate or direct harm from tariffs, but if they continue into next year it will impact rents.

In my previous article, I lightly touched on the subject of the potential impact of a trade war on Farmland Partners (FPI). I pointed out that Gladstone Land (LAND) was relatively more insulated from such pressures due to their focus on crops that are primarily sold domestically. FPI, on the other hand, has substantial exposure to corn and soybeans. Two crops which are exported in significant amounts and are potential targets for retaliatory tariffs.

At that time, tariffs were sheer speculation. I try not to get too involved in trying to predict all of the things politicians might or might not do because I believe my political opinions are best left to other forums.

However, it is undeniable that the (in)actions of politicians can have substantial impacts on investments. As we sit now, China has implemented a 25% tariff on soybeans. What does that mean for FPI?

The Company Line

In the most recent earnings call, Rob Stevenson with Janney asked a question about a potential trade war. Paul Pittman offered a detailed response.

Sure. So first there's a general level Rob for everybody else's benefit, we certainly do not want to see a trade war surrounding NAFTA or with China or otherwise get going. Farmland and farming is one of the exports, positive export stories of the United States. It's one of the few positive contributors to our trade balances around the world. Fundamentally, free trade is good for production agriculture. So that's what we want to see happen from an industry perspective. The only does not a gut a great positive history for countries on either side on food-related trade wars. It hurts the economy of the exporter and it makes the people of the importer hungry.

He goes on to say,

The more significant issue to us is not what it does to one year's revenue because that was pretty insulated from that for the reasons I just explained. But a massive trade war on key agricultural commodities is not good for farmer economics. And despite my comments about how people misinterpret the USDA, you will see cash incomes which are the number of the matters decline pretty dramatically if you get a significant trade war going related to AG commodities.

The reply was much longer, so I encourage investors to follow the link above and read it in its entirety.

The main points Paul made are that soybeans are grown in areas with crop rotation and are primarily cash rent. Cash rent means that the tenants pay a flat rent, without revenue sharing. Therefore, FPI's direct exposure to variations in soybean profitability is insignificant.

He does admit that long-term there could be more significant negatives. For a landlord, it is clearly better when your tenants are doing well than when they are tightening their belts.

The Short Term

In the short term, there is no reason to expect a trade war of any size to impact FPI's financials. Most of FPI's expiring contracts have already been renegotiated by now. Additionally, FPI collects at least half and often the entire year of rent up front. From a 2018 revenue standpoint, they already have a substantial portion of it and there is little risk of any defaults.

It is reasonable to expect revenue, FFO and AFFO with a trade war to be very close to what it would be without one in 2018. One of the large benefits of the FPI model is that any significant rent collection issues are going to be known within the first quarter.

The Long Term

Rental agreements for cropland are typically negotiated for 3-5 years. Given the extreme unpredictability of future profitability of particular crops, usually these contracts are negotiated by looking at actual numbers during the previous contract.

This leads to average rents in any given year being backward looking. It will be influenced more by what actually happened the last few years than by predictions of what might happen the next couple of years.

So while the potential of a "bad" year in 2018 has no impact on 2018 rents, it will put downward pressure on rents in 2019. If a trade war were to persist and continued to have a negative impact on farmers through 2019, that will put very significant downward pressure on rents in 2020.

For FPI, this comes at a time when they are not expected to cover their dividend. They were hoping to cover it in 2019, but anything that will negatively impact farm income is going to make that significantly less likely.

What Will The Impact On Farmer Really Be?

All of this presupposes that tariffs will actually have a negative impact on farmers. The initial reaction has been a drop in grain prices across the board and for soybeans in particular.

(Source):FXEmpire.com

It is worth noting that prices remain higher than they were at this time last year. While tariffs theoretically reduce demand for US soybeans in China, it is not a straightforward proposition.

A study from Purdue that is being widely reported suggests that tariffs of 30% could reduce total US exports by 40%. I believe there is good reason to believe that is overstated.

There are several factors which will provide some upward support for US soybeans.

These tariffs come at a time when Chinese demand for soybeans is increasing, and domestic production is decreasing. China needs to get soybeans from somewhere to feed their growing livestock population. They either need to purchase all of them from other countries, or they will have to pay the higher prices for US soybeans.

It is very questionable whether China can obtain enough from non-US countries. A serious drought in Argentina has decimated their 2017/2018 soybean and corn crops.

Additionally, if China can obtain soybeans from elsewhere, they are still reducing the global supply. Other countries might increase their US imports.

Predicting the exact impact is extraordinarily complex and any current prediction could be radically upset by a number of events. Weather could positively or negatively impact US or foreign crops. One side of the trade dispute could blink before the marketing year. The Trump administration could start another dispute with NAFTA.

In general, it is safe to say that these tariffs are a negative for US farmers. However, I believe that the sensationalized stories being reported in the media are likely overstating the issue.

Where FPI Sits

(Source: 2017 Q4 Supplement)

FPI's heaviest exposure to soybeans is in the Corn Belt and Delta regions. These areas have already experienced declining rents over the last few years. Further downward pressure on almost 40% of their portfolio would essentially prevent any material organic growth.

Source

As we can see in 2018's guidance, FPI has a very minimal amount of growth from new acquisitions. At the midpoint of guidance, FPI has an AFFO of $0.42/share. Well shy of their $0.51 dividend.

Without the ability to acquire new properties, how does FPI close that gap in 2019? The most obvious answer would be to improve organic growth. 3-months ago, corn and soybeans appeared to be starting a rally. A price rally leading to a strong year would open the door to higher rents in 2019.

I voiced my skepticism that any such rally would be significant enough to allow for the growth FPI needs to cover their dividend. The disruption in the export market from China makes it even less likely that FPI can grow their way to covering their dividend in 2019.

Source

FPI has the additional headwind of rising interest rates, which they are particularly exposed to with 37.1% of their debt being variable. With cash flow failing to cover the dividend, FPI will see outstanding debt rise in addition to rising rates.

In the conference call, management was adamant that they will not reduce the dividend. If so, growth will have to come from somewhere and unless this trade war ends quickly, organic growth will almost certainly be insufficient in 2019.

Management could try more extraordinary measures, perhaps attempting to monetize some properties through dispositions to deleverage. They have already discussed the potential for buybacks, which would increase per share AFFO at the expense of what little acquisition activity they planned for 2018. I also would not rule out some kind of additional preferred offering or private placement. Options that could provide funds for acquisitions, but rarely work in favor of common shareholders.

Conclusion

Over the next year, there will be little to no impact on FPI from the trade dispute with China. It will not be noticeable until FPI starts negotiating contracts for 2019, which means that the impact will not be known until the end of 2018.

The risk to FPI is that reduced profitability to farmers will result in downward pressure on rents in 2019. While there are several reasons to believe that the impact will not be as harsh as some of the more dire predictions, it will likely have some negative impact.

FPI is in a position where they already are not covering their dividend, and where additional capital raises for acquisitions would be very expensive. In addition to the headwinds that already existed with rising interest rates, a trade war makes organic growth that much more difficult.

Even if the net impact is that it simply prevents the rally that would otherwise have happened, it makes covering the dividend in 2019 unlikely. How many years will FPI go further into debt to cover their dividend?

