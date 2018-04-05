Alibaba Between New Retail And Trade Wars

The market should rather focus on the recent boost to the New Retail initiative, which finds another confirmation in the recent acquisition of ele.me.

Shares of Alibaba have declined 15% in the past three weeks due to concerns about trade tariffs and the macro dip such concerns triggered in the stock market.

Shares of Alibaba (BABA) experienced a 15% dip in the past three weeks, mainly as a result of increasing concerns about the effects of a trade war. If on one side I understand some of the concerns, I think the effects for Alibaba's business will be marginal at best and short-term at worst. On the other hand, I appreciate the recent strategic moves implemented to boost Alibaba's New Retail initiative. Let's start by discussing this last point.

Acquisition of ele.me

The announcement of the acquisition of ele.me from Alibaba confirms the Chinese giant's plans to continue the expansion and the improvement of its omnichannel capabilities, in order to consolidate its leading position in the industry and remain well positioned to take advantage of the fast growth expected for the New Retail concept.

Alibaba will acquire the remaining 57% of ele.me's outstanding shares it doesn't already own, in a transaction that prices ele.me's business at $9.5 billion. The main strategic purpose of the acquisition of ele.me is to leverage its delivery force to boost Alibaba's “New Retail” Initiative. In order to understand how ele.me can benefit Alibaba's business and boost its expansion plans as an omnichannel retailer we need to understand ele.me's business first. Ele.me is China’s most popular on-demand meal ordering app and controls more than half of the online meal ordering market in China, which is becoming particularly concentrated after a series of acquisitions in the past few years. Let’s remember that last summer, ele.me’s Rajax acquired the Waimai business from Baidu (BIDU), in an operation estimated to be worth $800 million.

While ele.me’s market share is very high in China, the online food ordering and delivery industry is still in its infancy. Ele.me's CEO Zhang Xuhao estimates that the penetration rate is just 5% at the moment, and expressed optimism about its potential growth in the future, forecasting an increase from a 5% penetration rate to a 20% penetration rate in just a few years. Once the market will have reached that size, ele.me will start to seek expansion into other areas of Asia-Pacific as well, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, helped by and fueling Alibaba’s aggressive expansion plans.

From a strategic perspective, the acquisition of ele.me confirms the Chinese giant’s push into the world of omnichannel retail, which adds to a long series of acquisitions and investments made in the past few years. I think we can’t understand what ele.me can do for Alibaba if we don’t understand how serious Alibaba is being in the development of its off-line commerce business. Let’s give a look at just the recent investments made by Alibaba in this space:

A 5-floor mall. In September, Alibaba started to build a 5-floor mall near its headquarters in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, on a 40,000-square-meter plot of land, with the goal of creating a new mall concept characterized by Alibaba's "new retail technologies", such as high-tech makeup-testing mirrors and virtual fitting rooms.

Acquisition of Sun Art Retail. In late November, Alibaba invested $3 billion for a 36% stake Sun Art Retail, China’s largest hypermart chain, which has French retail giant Auchan among its main investors.

A stake in Suning Commerce Group. Alibaba owns a 28.3 billion yuan ($4.6 B) stake in electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group, one of the largest non-government retailers in China, as part of a partnership between the two companies that should lead to the integration of their distribution networks and grant fast deliveries, in addition to the possibility to offer additional services to customers, such as the possibility to try out a product in a Suning store before buying it on one of Alibaba's online platforms.

A 2.1B yuan ($305 million) stake in Sanjiang Shopping Club, a Chinese supermarket chain with roughly 160 stores in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

A 26% stake in Yintai Group, owner of Intime Department Stores.

A partnership with Bailian Group, China’s largest and oldest retailer, with the purpose of cooperating on supply chain technology using Alibaba's big data capabilities and integrate Alipay payments into Bailian Group's current membership program.

Alibaba is investing in a grocery chain, a shopping mall group, an electronics retailer, the Walmart-like Sun Art, and is even building its own mall. Now it’s expanding into the food order and delivery service by buying the current industry leader in China. Unlike several other analysts, I am not looking at the current acquisition of ele.me simply as an expansion into the food ordering and delivery market. Alibaba’s omnichannel retail ambitions go well beyond the restaurant market, as we have seen that they include electronics, groceries and clothing, to name a few. Under the full control of Alibaba, ele.me will probably start to expand faster towards other areas of delivery and will surely help Alibaba’s Koubei compete more effectively against Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) Meituan Dianping. In addition to the possibility to integrate ele.me's delivery capabilities into Alibaba’s product offerings, the acquisition of ele.me accelerates Alibaba’s growth in physical retail through a simple but clear phenomenon. Since the majority of ele.me’s customers are off-line retailers, the company’s growth allows Alibaba to bite an increasing share of profits in the business as online ordering and delivery services increase their penetration. Not only is Alibaba positioned perfectly to take advantage of the secular growth in e-Commerce, but it will also continue to expand its share of profits in the retail industry indirectly through ele.me.

Another clear benefit of acquiring full ownership in ele.me is the positive effect on Alipay, as Ant Financial’s payment platform will receive a preferential treatment on ele.me that will allow it to resist better to the competitive pressures from Tencent’s payment platforms.

The acquisition of ele.me confirms that Alibaba's future sources of growth are becoming increasingly diversified and not only related to eCommerce growth anymore. Alibaba is now taking market share in the traditional retail industry not only directly through investments in retailers such as Suning or Intime Group, but also indirectly through the absorption of fast-growing service providers that traditional retailers will need to cooperate with in order to maintain or expand their customer base.

Tariffs and Trade War

It’s difficult to support increasing bullishness on Alibaba when the market is focused on the possibility of a trade war between the United States and China. China announced it would put 25% of trade tariffs on more than 100 goods, including various types of steel, cars, soybeans, and orange juice Wednesday morning in response to the U.S.’s planned tariffs on more than 1,300 products aimed at China’s exports. Needless to say, markets didn’t react well at the opening, although they quickly recovered almost all the lost ground by midday (as I am writing this). Nonetheless, Alibaba didn’t enjoy the same relatively lucky faith. The stock is down low single digits and the market seems to be really concerned about the effects and the potential extension of tariffs to other product categories.

However, I think the market’s reaction may be a bit exaggerated. In the past three weeks, basically since the whole tariff-related concerns started to spread, Alibaba has lost 15% of its market cap, and the rising concerns about a potential trade war seem to be the main justification according to analysts. Although the vast majority of Alibaba’s business is done within China and, therefore, not affected by tariffs, the company is still exposed to the United States through a slice of its Alibaba.com and Aliexpress businesses. Nonetheless, a few simple calculations suggest the situation may be perceived to be worse than it actually is.

Let’s just look at Alibaba’s geographic distribution in terms of revenue:

Source: Sentieo.com

As of December 2017, 7.23% of the trailing-twelve-months sales were generated in the international commerce division. While the company doesn’t disclose how much of its sales are generated in the United States, I estimate we are talking about less than one-third of the total sales, which translates into a bit less than 2.2% of Alibaba’s total revenue using aggressive assumptions. In addition to that, consider that the international commerce segment grew at an 8.87% CAGR in the past seven years, against a 20.88% CAGR of the Chinese commerce business. Growth for Alibaba hasn’t been generated in the United States so far and, unless we assume the market was betting heavily on the chatter of expansion plans in the region, growth was not expected to come from the United States in the future either. Assuming that the United States accounted for 30% of total growth in the international commerce segment, the region would have accounted for just 1.8% of Alibaba’s growth in 2017 RMB 1,510 million on RMB 83,035 million).

On the other side, we know that Alibaba benefits indirectly from cross-border trade through its platform Alibaba.com, and we might even say that it benefits from cross-border trade through the other platforms as well, since there are some goods produced in the United States sold on Tmall or Lazada. However, assuming that a decrease in trade between China and the United States will generate a permanent loss for Alibaba’s business means assuming the business affected by tariffs between China and the United States will not be replaced by business with other regions, which is unlikely. It’s unlikely and the market knows it. If the real problem was cross-border trade between China and the United States per se, how could we justify the fact that the shares of Chinese companies with a much lower exposure to the United States such as JD.com or even Baidu have declined as much as BABA in the past three weeks?

In the end, I think the impact of tariffs on Alibaba’s business is marginal at best and moderate but short-term at worst, as any business lost between China and the United States would likely shift to other regions relatively quickly. I think the recent correction should be read more in the context of the general weakness in the market and, therefore, it could be even seen as a good buy-on-the-dip opportunity to gain exposure to a fast-growing and highly profitable company like BABA in a moment of general and probably excessive pessimism in the stock market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.