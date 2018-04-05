Canopy Growth And Pot Industry Still Look Solid For The Long Term

Source: company website

Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) recently fell below its 50-day moving average, triggering a sell-off in its shares, and the overall pot industry in general.

Taking into account that as the pot industry starts to take hold and mature there will eventually be a set of winners and losers, at this time I don't see that as being what is happening with the current correction in pot stocks and sentiment for the industry.

Rather, I see this as a response by speculators in the sector because it disrupts their short-term positions; they have no interest in holding on to the stocks for the long term.

How to view the negative sentiment and correction

As for the pot industry in general, the question that has to be asked is if the underlying fundamentals that have driven immense interest in the sector has changed. The obvious answer to me is no, they haven't.

Nothing in regard to demand has changed; neither the projected supply coming from Canopy Growth or the entirety of the Canadian marijuana sector.

For that reason I see this as a clearing out of speculators from the market who had taken short-term positions to ride positive sentiment. They also had to have had stop losses in place that were triggered when the share prices of many pot companies plummeted.

When fundamentals remain in place, almost all the extreme volatility in any newly emerging market sector is the result of speculators and traders attempting to take advantage of the short-term movement in share prices. That is what is happening now. I don't see it being traders taking profits off the table.

Much further out there are things to take into consideration, such as whether or not Canadian cannabis producers will be able to compete on cost in areas that have milder climates.

First-mover advantage will remain in place for at least several years as pot demand continues to soar. This is why some Canadian pot producers are making deals in regions that require lower input costs. That's a long-term strategy to mitigate risk associated with margins and earnings once other low-cost players grow production capacity.

Outlook for Canopy

The last quarter was a good one for Canopy Growth, where it generated C$21.7 million in revenue, up 123 percent. That was more than double the C$9.8 million it generated in the same quarter last year.

With all that growth, which is expected to continue over the long term because the company is building facilities that will have more than 5.6 million in square feet production capacity, it will in fact face some short-term pressure from major competitor Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), which will have more production capacity over the next year or so. That means in the short term Canopy Growth could take a hit if the market doesn't account for that expected outcome once recreational pot is legalized in Canada.

One thing that could be a positive catalyst for Canopy would be if it takes longer than expected for recreational pot to be legalized in Canada. If it does, it would shorten the period of time Aurora would have a supply advantage over it.

By the end of 2018, Aurora is expected to produce about 130,000 kg. Canopy is projected to be able to produce about 90,000 kg by the end of the year. I think Aurora is likely to maintain its production advantage through at least the first quarter of 2019, and possibly the second. Afterwards, Canopy's increase in capacity should result in it taking the market lead for the long term.

What could change that outlook would be further significant acquisitions by its major competitors. As the companies stand today though, Canopy should enjoy a prolonged period of being the market leader, as it will take a lot for its competitors to reach the capacity it will have in the not-too-distant future.

As Canopy scales further, it should be able to lower costs. Combined with its improving product mix, which helped the company increase its selling price per gram in the last quarter from C$6.65 to C$8.30, it bodes well for the company going forward.

That said, I still don't see it become profitable in the near term, primarily because it'll need to continue increase spending on branding and marketing as demand soars. That will probably offset the increase in price per gram. The caveat is how much demand there really will be for recreational pot in Canada. There are a wide range of opinions on that at this time, and we won't know until there are a couple of quarters of performance after legalization is put into effect.

Since I believe the market will be looking at revenue as the major metric over the next couple of years, Canopy Growth should do very well once its capacity exceeds its competitors.

Conclusion

I'm not concerned about Canopy recently dropping below its 50-day moving average. Even if that remains the trend over the next couple of months, nothing in the fundamentals of the cannabis market in general, or Canopy Growth in particular, suggests anything has changed in the industry.

As mentioned earlier, I see this as speculators fleeing the market, rather than any change in underlying fundamentals in the pot industry. This is always how it plays out in the early stages of a fairly new growth sector. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are going through the same thing at this time, albeit probably at a later stage than cannabis is currently undergoing.

What cannabis investors need to determine is whether or not this is a correction because of the industry and Canopy being overvalued, or it's based upon traders and speculators protecting themselves or having their stop losses triggered. I believe it's the latter two.

I believe Canopy Growth will continue to do very well, although in the short term it's likely to be outperformed by Aurora Cannabis in regard to sales. That assumes Aurora will have its major facility completed on schedule and legalization of marijuana in Canada is close to being on schedule.

As the company stands today, it has far more potential capacity once it's built out, so over the long term it is positioned to retain its market leadership on the sales side.

Barring unforeseen events, Canopy should have a banner year in 2019, and at that time it'll be hard for competitors to catch them for some time.

Further out the company will have to figure out the steps to take to compete on in margins and earnings as more companies build out capacity in more favorable climates, which have the potential for more profitability. That will take at least several years to happen, and so Canopy, for now, is sitting good.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.