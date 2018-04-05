U.S. Banks: What Matters Most Ahead Of Q1 Earnings Season

Even though financial conditions in the US have deteriorated since the beginning of the year due to wider Libor-OIS spreads, this rise in LIBOR is positive for asset yields.

The first-quarter earnings season for large-cap US Financials (XLF) kicks off on April 12. We expect U.S. banks and financial companies to report a strong Q1.

US economic data continues to beat expectations

Despite global trade tensions and recent tariff announcements by both the US and China, US economic data continues to beat expectations. The chart below plots the Citi Economic Surprise Index for the United States (the white line) and the global economy (the orange line). For starters, the Citi Economic Surprise Index measures macroeconomic data surprises relative to consensus expectations. A positive value of the index means that data releases have been better than expected. As you can see, while there was a notable slowdown in the global economy mainly due to a string of weak data from Germany, the US economy remains in good shape.

Source: Bloomberg

Bears may suggest that the Citi Economic Surprise Index includes mostly lagging indicators. However, we note that the ISM Manufacturing Index, which is one of the most popular US leading indicators, printed at 59.3 in March.

Source: Bloomberg

As such, the macroeconomic environment remains very supportive for the US banking sector.

Loan growth accelerated in March

According to the latest data released by the Fed, loan growth in the US accelerated in March. As the chart below demonstrates, the sector's credit portfolio grew by 2.5% y/y. While a 2.5% rate may be viewed as mediocre by many investors, we note that stronger loan growth should be very welcomed, especially given that it had been sluggish for several months.

Source: Bloomberg

Are wider Libor-OIS spreads a risk?

The widening Libor-OIS spread remains a hotly debated topic. As shown below, the spread between the 3-month LIBOR and the 3-month USD Overnight Indexed Swap has increased by almost 50bps since November 2017.

Source: Bloomberg

Several market pundits have suggested that a wider LIBOR-OIS spread is a leading indicator of rising credit risks and a bear market, especially given that the spread spiked in 2007.

Source: Bloomberg

However, we note that the widening of the spread has been driven by idiosyncratic reasons rather than higher credit risks. LIBOR has risen mainly due to increased supply of short-term Treasuries/T-bills following the approving of the US budget. Anecdotal evidence also suggests that the US tax reform has decreased demand for short-term UST papers. Finally, the fact that the Fed is gradually unwinding its balance sheet has also contributed to the widening of the spread.

What is important here is that other indicators are signaling that credit risks are, in fact, decreasing. For instance, the spread between the yield on the 5-year Treasury note and the yield on the 2-year Treasury note, which is a good proxy of US banks’ funding costs, continues to decline.

Source: Bloomberg

As a result, the widening LIBOR-OIS spread does not signal that US banks will face rising credit risks or tighter liquidity in the system. In fact, this rise in LIBOR should support the banks’ margins as commercial loans tend to have a floating rate, which is typically tied to the short-term LIBOR. One may argue that wider LIBOR-OIS spreads will most likely lead to higher funding costs as wholesale funding is generally tied to 3m-6m LIBOR. While it is a valid point, we believe higher asset yields will more than offset a potential pick-up in funding costs, given that deposits still represent a larger share of US banks’ liabilities.

Another widely discussed topic is the ongoing flattening of the yield curve and its impact on the banks’ NIMs. The spread between the yields on 10-year and 2-year Treasury notes has recently reached its lowest point since November 2007. According to Banking 101, a flatter curve is a negative for NIMs as funding sources are generally tied to the short-end of the yield curve, and loans are priced off long-end rates. However, we believe the relationship between the yield curve and US banks' margins is more complex than simply that. Since the global financial crisis, US banks have changed significantly in terms of their balance sheet structures, loan mixes, securities portfolios, and funding profiles. Most US banks now have a variable-rate loan book with a shorter duration securities portfolio and a larger share of low-cost or even non-interest bearing deposits. As such, we believe US banks could perform well even in an environment with a flattening yield curve. For instance, last December, we published an article on Bank of America (BAC). We ran a scenario analysis, assuming a 100bps increase in short-term rates and a 20bps increase in long-term rates. In other words, we assumed that the curve would flatten by 80bps. Surprisingly, as shown below, should the curve flatten by an additional 80bps, BAC's NIM would increase by around 20bps!

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

Trading revenues should benefit from increased volatility

Volatility has spiked in almost all asset classes in the first quarter. Higher volatility should be a tailwind for trading revenues. Daniel Pinto, the head of JPMorgan's (JPM) investment banking division, said that trading revenues are expected to increase by 'mid to high single digits' in the first quarter of 2018. For instance, the recent rise in VIX is a huge positive for cash equities. Banks with a strong FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities) franchise should also have a strong Q1, according to Dealogic data.

Valuations are attractive

US banking stocks are attractively valued. While 2018 EPS growth is largely affected by lower taxes, we note that almost all US banks are expected to deliver double-digit earnings growth in 2019. In other words, fundamentals remain robust.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Earnings calendar



BlackRock (BLK) will kick off the first-quarter earnings season for large-cap U.S. Financials.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Bottom line



While lingering uncertainty around trade tensions may put further pressure on baking stocks, we note that their fundamentals remain intact. We expect US banks to report a strong Q1,with the numbers being supported by higher margins, stronger loan growth, better trading revenues and benign credit quality trends.

If you would like to receive our articles as soon as they are published, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

Please note that we will provide full coverage of Q1 earnings season, including review reports for mid-caps and small-caps, for Banking on Financials subscribers. Sign up now to receive access to this exclusive coverage; we look forward to having you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.