Upcoming Dividends: 35 Companies, 12 Increases, 6 Double-Digit Increases

The list is cross referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ to create the summary data listed below.

The "CCC" list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that has a proven record of raising dividends every year. Companies must demonstrate 5+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that is going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlight the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

There are companies that for various reasons do not appear in the more storied "Dividend Aristocrats" list. The list here is more exhaustive and may contain companies that otherwise may fly below the radar.

Lastly, the ex-dividend date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Why Should I Care?

The old adage is that "trees don't grow to the sky" and neither do dividend yields. What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. An astute investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year, and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. I've used these lists several times already for some of my own purchases, so I have been "eating my own dog food".

I do want to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 4 Contender 10 Challenger 20

The Main List

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category WGL Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (WGL) 43 2.42 4/9/2018 0.98% Champion General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 14 4.32 4/9/2018 Contender Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ) 13 4.92 4/9/2018 Contender OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) 11 4.12 4/9/2018 Contender Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 8 1.85 4/9/2018 Challenger Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 8 1.83 4/9/2018 Challenger Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7 0.9 4/9/2018 Challenger Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 7 2.19 4/9/2018 9.52% Challenger Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (LOAN) 6 6.21 4/9/2018 9.09% Challenger Banner Corporation (BANR) 6 1.79 4/9/2018 40.00% Challenger Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) 5 2.97 4/9/2018 Challenger Raytheon Company (RTN) 14 1.47 4/10/2018 8.77% Contender American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 9 1.96 4/10/2018 7.14% Challenger Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (ETH) 7 3.28 4/10/2018 Challenger Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (ACN) 13 1.77 4/11/2018 Contender Johnson Outdoors, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (JOUT) 6 0.62 4/11/2018 20.00% Challenger Kadant, Inc. (KAI) 6 0.88 4/11/2018 4.76% Challenger Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) 42 2 4/12/2018 Champion General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 27 1.54 4/12/2018 10.71% Champion Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 19 3.01 4/12/2018 Contender Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) 15 2.94 4/12/2018 Contender Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) 8 4.72 4/12/2018 Challenger Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 8 3.99 4/12/2018 Challenger GGP Inc. (GGP) 8 4.28 4/12/2018 Challenger Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 7 1.61 4/12/2018 Challenger AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 6 3.06 4/12/2018 35.21% Challenger Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 5 1.88 4/12/2018 Challenger Synnex Corporation (SNX) 5 1.41 4/12/2018 Challenger Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 52 2.09 4/13/2018 King McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 26 1.94 4/13/2018 30.77% Champion Graco Inc. (GGG) 21 1.15 4/13/2018 Contender RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 15 2.53 4/13/2018 Contender Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 10 0.95 4/13/2018 Contender Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) 5 4.07 4/13/2018 Challenger Children's Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE) 5 1.19 4/13/2018 25.00% Challenger

Alternative Image

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield is as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High WGL 84.45 80.91 86.89 15.96 3% Off Low 3% Off High GIS 45.37 43.84 60.69 12.13 0% Off Low 25% Off High VZ 47.93 42.8 54.77 6.51 10% Off Low 12% Off High OGE 32.27 29.59 37.32 10.41 8% Off Low 12% Off High LNC 71.23 62.67 86.68 7.69 10% Off Low 17% Off High MMC 81.97 71.79 86.54 28.56 12% Off Low 6% Off High INTU 173.05 115.56 179.3 47.44 45% Off Low 3% Off High GBCI 38.34 31.11 41.24 25.56 20% Off Low 8% Off High LOAN 7.08 4.65 7.2 16.85 49% Off Low 1% Off High BANR 55.94 51.16 62.75 30.4 6% Off Low 12% Off High MFNC 16.14 13.16 16.8 18.13 23% Off Low 3% Off High RTN 216.99 149.7 222.82 31.25 41% Off Low 4% Off High AMT 143.05 120.44 155.28 53.55 16% Off Low 8% Off High ETH 23.15 22.03 32.77 17.67 2% Off Low 30% Off High ACN 150 114.82 165.58 26.36 27% Off Low 10% Off High JOUT 64.29 32.98 76.18 20.38 83% Off Low 18% Off High KAI 95.03 57.55 114 34.43 61% Off Low 18% Off High PNR 69.89 59.13 74.84 26.41 15% Off Low 7% Off High GD 218.54 185.64 230 22.89 15% Off Low 5% Off High NWFL 29.24 24.33 35.72 22.26 19% Off Low 14% Off High CBRL 163.09 141.75 179.12 16.49 13% Off Low 9% Off High PDCO 22.02 21.09 48.3 8.5 1% Off Low 55% Off High MAA 92.5 85.16 110.95 32.34 6% Off Low 17% Off High GGP 20.57 18.83 24.37 30.25 8% Off Low 16% Off High TRN 32.32 25.05 38.25 7.21 26% Off Low 16% Off High ABBV 92.94 63.12 125.86 28.24 41% Off Low 26% Off High ABT 59.46 42.31 64.6 220.96 36% Off Low 8% Off High SNX 99.6 96.06 141.94 15.16 1% Off Low 30% Off High HRL 35.87 29.75 38 21.09 14% Off Low 4% Off High MGRC 53.65 32.09 55.65 8.48 62% Off Low 3% Off High GGG 45.93 30.8 49.69 31.6 45% Off Low 9% Off High RGCO 24.52 21 31.99 29.54 16% Off Low 21% Off High KWR 150.13 129.98 165.93 99.09 15% Off Low 10% Off High BFS 51.12 48.11 65.43 31.46 3% Off Low 22% Off High PLCE 134.7 94.95 161.65 29.09 38% Off Low 17% Off High

Alternate Image

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Year DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule LOAN 6.21 13.9 34.1 VZ 4.92 2.2 2.8 2.9 3.5 7.8 PDCO 4.72 8.5 10.3 13.6 18.3 GIS 4.32 4.3 6.4 8.8 9.8 13.1 GGP 4.28 10 13.6 16.7 -4.7 21 OGE 4.12 10 10.3 9.6 6.2 13.7 BFS 4.07 10.9 9.4 7.2 1.4 11.3 MAA 3.99 6.1 6 5.7 3.7 9.7 ETH 3.28 0 17.4 16.3 -1.9 19.6 ABBV 3.06 12.3 15.5 NWFL 3.01 4.8 2.7 3.6 4.5 6.6 MFNC 2.97 15 32 CBRL 2.94 4.4 10.3 27.4 22.9 30.3 RGCO 2.53 7.4 5.5 4.4 3.6 6.9 WGL 2.42 4.8 5.1 4.9 4 7.3 GBCI 2.19 5.1 6.9 9.4 5.4 11.6 HRL 2.09 17.2 19.3 17.8 16.3 19.9 PNR 2 1.5 7.9 9.4 8.7 11.4 AMT 1.96 20 23.5 24 26 MGRC 1.94 2 2 2.1 4 4 ABT 1.88 1.9 6.4 1.9 5.7 3.8 LNC 1.85 16 21.9 29.4 -3 31.3 MMC 1.83 10 10.5 9.7 6.5 11.5 BANR 1.79 18.1 12.4 89.6 2.6 91.4 ACN 1.77 15.2 10.9 12.4 20.3 14.2 TRN 1.61 9.1 11.1 19.1 14.4 20.7 GD 1.54 10.4 10.7 10.4 11.5 11.9 RTN 1.47 9 9.7 10.1 12 11.6 SNX 1.41 23.5 103.3 PLCE 1.19 86.7 52.1 GGG 1.15 9.1 9.4 9.9 8.1 11.1 KWR 0.95 5.3 8.4 7.6 5 8.6 INTU 0.9 13.7 19.8 17.9 18.8 KAI 0.88 10.8 12.6 JOUT 0.62 12.1 7.2 12.9

Alternate Image

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABT, AFL, AMP, AMZN, ANTM, BRK.B, CMI, CSCO, CVS, DEO, DIS, DUK, FB, GLW, GOOG, HD, JNJ, JPM, MDT, MO, NKE, O, OHI, PRU, PSA, SBUX, SCHD, SKT, SPHD, STAG, SWK, T, TROW, TRV, UA, UTX, VFC, VTR, VZ, WPC, WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.