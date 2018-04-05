Capital Evaporation In Crypto-World

In 2017, we witnessed what may have been the greatest bull market in history. At the start of 2017, Bitcoin was trading at the $1000 level, which was incredible given the price of the poster child for the crypto revolution was at six cents in 2010. For the next six years, it appreciated in relative obscurity with only the occasional report from the financial press. As Bitcoin moved to higher highs, many analysts called the move a speculative frenzy and a bubble. However, it 2017, as the price action kicked into high gear, the naysayers came around, and the digital currency was a front-page story on almost a daily basis.

Each day new cryptocurrencies came to market, and the tokens attracted unprecedented levels of attention. During the final month of last year, the price of Bitcoin hit $19,000, and it was the topic of conversation all over the world. Even my 85-year-old mother called me to ask if she should buy a Bitcoin. When I tried to explain that she would need to open a computer wallet and it would remain within the recesses of the cyber world, she abandoned the idea. However, her interest was a reflection of an asset that captured the hearts of people everywhere. Human nature makes us all salivate at the potential for easy riches, and everyone loves a bull market.

Hot in 2017 and not in 2018

2018 has been nothing short of a cold shower for the digital currency asset class. While Bitcoin is the leading brand in the world of cryptocurrencies, the market cap of the asset accounts for less than half of the entire asset class.

The sector was hot in 2017, but over the first three months of 2018, gravity took prices back down to earth, and those who arrived late to the bull market party have found themselves nursing significant losses compared to where they stood at the end of last year.

The price action in Bitcoin is a representation of the entire asset class. As of the close of business on March 29, 2018, the price of Bitcoin declined by 53.7% for the first quarter of this year. Bitcoin had traded at over $19000 in mid-December 2017, closed March 2018 at below $7000.

The market cap of an asset class evaporates

When Bitcoin hit its peak price during the final month of 2017, the total market cap of the digital currency asset class had risen to around $850 billion, and it looked like the $1 trillion mark was days or weeks away. However, that turned out to be a high, and the aggregate value of over 1500 cryptocurrencies closed 2017 at $615.3 billion.

On a quarter-by-quarter basis, at the end of March, the total market capitalization of the asset class closed at $255.3 billion. The loss of 58.51% was more than the decline in the price of Bitcoin over the period. Meanwhile, the almost 5% difference was, in many ways, a homage to the Bitcoin brand which possesses tremendous value.

Bitcoin leads the way

Like Kleenex, ChapStick, Band-Aid, Q-tips, Hoover, or other products that have become genericized, Bitcoin established substantial market dominance or "mind share" over the past eight years. When people think of a product type or category, they tend to focus on a limited number of brand names. As the popularity of a product rises, the brand almost transcends the product. Since the beginning of 2017, Bitcoin rose to the level of Kleenex or the other genericized examples, but the search for the next incredible return on capital led those speculating in the digital currency sector to site other instruments. However, the conversation or explanation has typically started or ended with the Bitcoin example as it has become the dominant product.

The move from $1000 to $19000 in 2017, cemented Bitcoin's position. However, other digital instruments like Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and many others did much better on a percentage basis during last year. Meanwhile, regardless of much more significant gains on a percentage basis, the Bitcoin brand did not tarnish or give up much market share.

The fall of 53.7% in Q1 for Bitcoin compared to the decline of 58.51% of the overall asset class reflects the premium item in the asset class.

Ethereum takes off like a rocket and then takes an elevator shaft to the downside

An investment in Ethereum at the start of 2017 resulted in an incredible return by the end of the year.

Buying Bitcoin at the end of 2016 and selling the crypto at the highs last December resulted in a profit of eighteen times the original investment. As the chart shows, Ethereum closed 2016 at $8.18, at the high on January 9, 2018, that investment grew by 149.5 times the original price, that is times, not percent. Ethereum traded to a high of $1222.95. In Q1, the correction took the digital currency with the second highest market cap 49.75% lower than the 2017 closing level. While Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin on the up and downside, it has not captured the brand recognition in the overall market.

In the first quarter, did a lot better than some of their crypto cousins. Bitcoin Cash lost 76.26% of its value, while Ripple tanked by 76.75%. Bitcoin gold turned out to be nothing like the yellow metal as it shed 84.64% of its value over the three-month period that came to an end last week.

Digital currencies have been down, but they are not out - silver offers an alternative

Many of those high-profile naysayers are quietly thinking; I told you so these days. Last year, Warren Buffet said that if he could buy long-term put options on all of the digital currencies last December is likely patting himself on the back these days. Jamie Dimon, the CEO and Chairman of JP Morgan Chase took lots of flak for his comments that the Bitcoin and digital currency phenomenon last year was a classic example of a bubble. Mr. Dimon has not said much lately, but I am quite sure he feels vindicated by the price action in the asset class so far in 2018 and hopes that the slippery slope to the downside recovers.

As of April 3, a total of 1600 digital currency instruments had a market cap of $283.1 billion. Bitcoin had 44.76% of the market share. At the same time, the top ten cryptos with a combined market cap of $229.569 had an over 81% share, while 1590 other tokens had a not insignificant $52.531 billion in markets share. Twenty-one cryptos had a cap of over $1 billion, and 100 were worth over $100 million, 417 possessed over $10 million, and 556 were worth over $5 million. 805 had over $1 million in total market cap. The others amount to the pink sheet stocks in the world of digital currencies.

Some will thrive, and others will fade into obscurity, but Bitcoin is likely to retain its position as the leader of the pack because of its brand identification.

Meanwhile, means of exchange that flies below the radar or governments and regulators have lots of appeal for an increasing addressable market as they represent the trend towards globalization which transcends status quo governments, banking, and wealth. However, powers around the world will continue to put roadblocks in the way of the asset class that will result in wide price variance.

Eventually, a government or supranational institution will bring a token to market which could challenge Bitcoin for the lead position in the sector. Digital currencies may be down, and they may have further to fall, but they are not out, and the asset class is here to stay. Blockchain is a mainstream technology, and it is the child of Bitcoin. The child will do better than the parent in the long-run but do not discount the future for the parent.

Meanwhile, before Bitcoin and its extended family, gold and silver were the only long-standing means of exchange that transcend borders. Actual gold and silver bars are fungible and can fly under the radar, and they have the benefit in that an owner can hold the bullion in his or her hands.

I believe that the digital currency speculative revolution that began in earnest in 2017 took liquidity away from the most speculative precious metal as volatility seekers shunned silver for unprecedented returns in cryptos. However, the fall from grace over Q1 and potential for more losses throughout 2018, could cause a resurgence in the precious metal that typically offers significant percentage moves. Silver has been quietly consolidating since falling from highs of just over $21 per ounce in July 2016. At $16.27 on April 4, the price is closer to lows than highs. Since 2015, silver has traded in a range from $13.635 to the 2016 peak. At $16.40, with gold over $1300 per ounce, silver could be preparing to surprise on the upside. A return of volatility seekers looking for the next bull market could ignite the price of the precious metal.

At under $10, the triple leveraged silver ETN product, USLV, offers volatility seekers lots of upside if silver takes off to the upside over coming weeks or months.

I believe that there is a future in the digital currency asset class, but the returns of 2017 will fade in the market's rearview mirror.

Silver could recapture market share when it comes to those seeking price volatility and right now could be the time to hop on board the precious metal before the bullish train pulls out of the station.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.