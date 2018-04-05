Vericel: Breakthrough Cell Therapy Fueling Rapid Growth

Vericel's innovative "For Me, by Me" cell therapy is rapidly becoming accepted in the medical community as an effective option for cartilage and skin repair.

An active lifestyle helps keep us feeling young - except, that is, for our knees. All of that bike riding, jogging, and weight lifting - the youthful elixir that staves off the cruel hands of time - takes its toll on our knees. More specifically, the cartilage in our knees simply wears out, and unlike some parts of the body, cartilage doesn't regenerate. Until now.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) uses a patient's own cells to repair damaged tissue. This is known as "autologous," or as Vericel calls it, "For Me, by Me" cell therapy. Vericel receives a small amount of donor tissue from each patient, expands it to meet the patient's needs, and returns it to be implanted. Utilizing a patient's own cells "minimizes both the risk of rejection and the use of immunosuppressive therapy pre- or post-therapy (Vericel Research and Development).

Vericel currently has two commercial products: MACI, the leading cartilage repair product in the sports medicine market; and Epicel, the only permanent skin replacement product in the severe burn care field. In addition, Vericel is researching the use of autologous cell repair to treat heart disease; specifically, Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a progressive disease of heart muscle that is a leading form of heart failure.

MACI and Its Proven Clinical Superiority

MACI is an autologous cellularized scaffold product used in knee cartilage repair in patients under the age of 55. In both a two-year and five-year post-operative study, MACI has been proven to be more effective than traditional Microfracture treatment in terms of reducing pain symptoms and improving function. Below is a bar graph showing this effectiveness, comparing MACI vs. Microfracture treatment at year two:

Source: Leaders in Biotech Presentation March 23, 2018

And, here is a line graph showing MACI's superior pain and function results vs. Microfracture over five years:

Source: Leaders in Biotech Presentation March 23, 2018

Epicel: Saving Lives Via Permanent Skin Replacement

Epicel is currently the only FDA-approved Autologous Epidermal Product. It is used to replace skin on severe burn patients suffering from burns over 40% of their bodies. In such cases, little skin is available for autografting, so growing new skin in the laboratory for such patients and applying an Epicel graft can literally mean the difference between life and death. The graph below vividly illustrates the decrease in mortality rate via the use of Epicel skin grafts:

Source:Leaders in Biotech Presentation March 23, 2018

This is why I am bullish about Vericel:

1. Sales Significantly Above 20% for Multiple Quarters and Accelerating

After sporadic results in 2016 and 2017, sales have been ramping up the last three quarters, with increases of 32%, 30%, and 41%. Granted, it is easier for a microcap like Vericel (market cap of $410 million) to show impressive revenue growth than a lumbering behemoth like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); still, when a company is posting consecutive quarters above 20%, I take notice. Vericel's dynamic sales growth is one contributing factor to its recent stock price gains, and it is showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, Vericel's products have barely penetrated the overall market share. MACI has only penetrated about 10% of the overall market for knee cartilage repair, and Epicel, according to the 4th quarter conference call, is at a "15% to 20% penetration rate" (VCEL 4th Qtr CC). Vericel should continue to gain market share this year, as it is expanding its MACI sales force from 28 representatives in 4 regions to 40 representatives in 5 regions, and it has trained approximately 600 surgeons on the MACI surgical procedure. The use of Epicel in burn centers is also expanding, as shown in the bar chart below:

Source: Leaders in Biotech Presentation 2018

One can also speculate that in the future, the use of MACI could be expanded to include other joints, say hips and elbows, and the age cap, currently at 55 years old, could be pushed back; either of these developments would certainly increase the potential market. Please note that I have not read anything from management on these two ideas, and I am merely speculating here.

In addition, if in the future Vericel's autologous cell therapy proves effective in the treatment of heart disease, a significant additional revenue stream will ensue.

2. Just Turned Profitable

Unlike many speculative biotech's that are still in the research and development phase and spending vast amounts of money with no income, Vericel just reached its "tipping point" and was net positive, posting a 4th quarter EPS of $0.03. In the 4th quarter conference call, CEO Dominick Colangelo did serve up this reminder: "I would remind investors of the seasonality of MACI and Epicel revenues, which in the near-term will result in fluctuations between quarterly losses and profits until sustainable profitability is achieved" (VCEL 4th Qtr CC). However, according to the company, cash on hand is expected to be sufficient to reach sustainable profitability without additional dilutive financing.

3. Mutual Fund Ownership Increasing

Mutual funds build their investments over weeks, months, and years, and because of this, they add stability to the stock price, scooping up shares during periods of price weakness. In addition, Mutual funds are able to do a comprehensive level of research - site visits, interviews with management, etc. - unavailable to the common retail investor. Therefore, we want to see fund ownership increasing over time, and Vericel is showing this trend:

March 2017 30 June 2017 29 September 2017 34 December 2017 41

Mutual funds currently own 28% of Vericel shares, an impressive statistic when one considers that the stock price is under $15, the price at which many mutual funds will consider initiating a position. Therefore, if fundamentals continue to improve, which seems likely, Vericel should see new mutual funds entering the stock when it broaches $15.

4. Strong CEO

Recently, I have been placing increasing importance on the quality of the CEO as a harbinger of a company's success, or lack thereof. If one examines the most successful companies in history, one of the key drivers is an innovative, bold CEO. One need look no farther than Jeff Bezos, Jensen Huang, the late Steve Jobs, and (dare I say) Elon Musk to realize the tremendous positive impact a standout leader can have on a company. I do not have an abundance of knowledge regarding Vericel's CEO, Dominick Colangelo (perhaps someone can elaborate in the comments section), but a cursory look at his background shows promise.

Colangelo has twenty years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and has been CEO of Vericel since 2013; prior to that, he held a variety of management, marketing and development positions with the pharmaceutical juggernaut, Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) After graduating with a degree in accounting from the State University of New York at Buffalo (magna cum laude, aka "with great distinction") and a law degree (with Honors) from Duke University, he began his career as a practicing attorney before going into the medical arena.

What I conclude is that in Dominick Colangelo, Vericel has a smart, driven CEO, savvy at navigating the litigious waters of the biomedical industry, who wore many hats and gained considerable at a respected, somewhat-similar business, and who at age 53, is in his prime to lead Vericel for many years to come.

5. Hot Industry

When choosing investments, it is generally recommended to buy stocks from within the top 25% performing industries. Stocks in a "hot" industry tend to rise together, buoyed up by each other's performance. At the time of this article's writing, Vericel's industry group, Medical - Biomed/Biotech, is ranked 11th out of the 197 industry groups. Clearly, this industry group is outperforming during this time of market volatility.

6. Multiple Products and Expanding Product Line.

Some biotech microcaps have it all riding on the line with one product. For example, another little biotech I have written about, Restoration Robotics (HAIR), has only one commercialized procedure, robot-assisted hair transplant; all of its eggs are in one basket. Conversely, Vericel has two expanding revenue streams and is researching and developing a third potential commercial market (heart tissue). Certainly, negative news regarding one of these three areas would be damaging to the company and stock price, but having more than one source of revenue mitigates the risk.

7. Ethically Conscientious and Morally Righteous

As opposed to more dubious companies of questionable value to society (I'm looking at you, cigarette, oil, and social networking companies), Vericel is improving the lives of our fellow human beings, and that is something worth investing in.

Hippocrates Would Approve!

Source: YouTube Screen Capture

Risks:

Biotechs are inherently risky, and micro-cap biotechs are some of the most volatile stocks in the market. With biotechs, there is always a danger that one of their medications or products will be: 1) proven less effective than previously thought, 2) replaced by a better medication or product from a rival company, or worst of all, 3) suddenly proven to be dangerous and harmful. These risks are reduced in large-cap healthcare stocks with many medications/products in their pipeline, but in Vericel's case, with only two commercial products (and potentially a third in the next few years), any of the scenarios above would result in a dramatic hit to the stock price.

I would characterize Vericel as high risk/high reward, although as of now the reward side is definitely skewed in our favor. As Vericel expands its product line and gains market share, the risks will gradually decrease; but for now, this is a risky stock, and if you choose to buy shares, I recommend that they make up only a small amount of your portfolio. Make no mistake, until Vericel grows significantly, this is a speculative investment.

The Technical Picture

Once I have identified a stock with promising fundamentals, I examine the long-term and short-term technical charts to determine entrance, and ultimately, exit points. Microcaps are inherently tricky due to their volatility. Technical analysis doesn't work as well with them: Resistance points are more likely to be ignored on the way up, and support lines are more likely to fail on the way down. And, given the whipsaw nature of the general market over the last couple of months (are we in a bull market "wedge" rest phase or has the market topped?), I am tempted to just say, "Good luck to you, sir," and leave it at that. However, let's take a look at Vericel's 5-year chart and see what we can determine:





Courtesy of StockCharts.com

Vericel broke out of a classic, multi-year cup formation (a multi-shouldered head and shoulders pattern, if you really want to get technical). The stock broke out explosively without pausing to form a handle. After becoming overextended, the stock consolidated along with the general market, and it now appears to be starting another leg upward. My concern (there always is one when reading charts) is that the general angle of post-breakout ascent is still quite steep and may not be sustainable. I would find comfort in a more gentle upward trend channel.

Below is the 1-year chart:



Courtesy of StockCharts.com

The 1-year chart shows the explosive volume and price spike caused by the favorable 4th quarter 2017 earnings report, and a "healthy" correction back to near the 50 day moving average and gap support at $9.25. So, when to buy? A year ago, of course! That is not very helpful, so let me say, in seriousness, that it is always safer to buy near the 50 day line than when a stock is overextended. Also, it is prudent to break your purchase into 2 or 3 pieces and let the stock "prove itself" before completing your position. That way, if your entry point, was, shall we say, "miscalculated," you only lose money on 1/2 or 1/3 of your bankroll. Long-term, I think we have a winner here, or I wouldn't have written this article.

This is by no means a comprehensive study, and I welcome any additional information regarding Vericel and its present and future biomedical products in the comments section. Also, if you know of any other promising stocks in this industry, I would be glad to hear about them. Indeed, I first heard about Vericel in the comments section of one of my other articles. Thanks for reading, and best of luck with your investments.

Image source: Pixabay.com





Disclosure: I am/we are long VCEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional stock analyst or money manager, and the information provided is for educational purposes only; it is not a recommendation to buy or sell a stock. Please do your own research and invest accordingly.