The Wall Street Poker Table

Decide in advance how you will pay the cost – in irretrievable time, or from well-above-average achievements. Active investing strategy dictates the latter, Passive investing, the former.

Learning the game by iterations of practice, practice, practice can condition one’s results, but the only dependable guide is that you will not always be a winner.

Perhaps its mankind’s second most serious game, next to war, because do-overs are rare and the outcomes can be devastating or (if consistently good) bountifully enabling.

Stock investing is a game, because your outcome from each “hand” depends on the actions of other players. The activity is neither a science (predetermined outcomes) nor an art form.

Time and information are the essential resources

We are all given time, at birth, but usually as we progress we know not how much of the time game remains. That makes time precious as we plan what can be done with it.

Investing-plans depend on decisions under uncertainty. The uncertainty of what can be accomplished by the repositories of where we direct our capital, and the uncertain reactions of the other players in the game to those accomplishments. Both uncertainties matter.

Information having impacts on future eventualities conditions these uncertainties. But usually what is involved are forecasts, ones themselves subject to some uncertainty. The more reduction of uncertainty the forecasts contribute, the better.

Accomplishments by the investment object are subject to the expectations of its audience, both those who have committed capital to it, and those who might yet do so. Some achievements may thrill some of the audience but be discouraging to others at the table who had larger expectations. If so, then what matters is the capacity and determination of the observers to express their reactions by selling or buying.

Skillful players in the game form a subset of the audience at large. They are not merely playing the game, that is only the ante. They are playing the players. That is the ultimate payoff, a more demanding and typically more rewarding one.

This subset of players are usually ones who are prepared to react to the junction of their expectations and the eventualities; they follow an Active Investment strategy. The (usually) larger part of the audience reacts differently. They simply maintain their earlier posture, but now commit (by inaction) to invest more time in the existing position; they follow the Passive Investment strategy.

Passive strategy investors have their reasons. (So said Machiavelli centuries ago.) They may fear errors of action or may have convictions of the existence of having ample time to be further invested. The accomplishments to date may raise their earlier expectations. Or they may not be distressed by the demonstrated accomplishments to date, in comparison with their earlier expectations.

The Active Investment sub-group is what moves the market. The more capital they command, the more dramatic the moves will be. Their reactions, to what they believe will be the reactions of the whole audience to the unfolding events, will determine the direction of that movement.

Active investors tend to accelerate the movement of market prices.

The key Players

The Wall Street poker table has some very interesting players. There are ones with sufficient chips available to drive most other players out of the game, if they chose to. They rarely do, perhaps because that is likely to call unwanted (regulatory) attention to their presence. Instead they condition their bidding sensitively, so as to not cause reactions of other players to act in ways that interfere with their objectives. They often call on the Dealer at the table (AKA market-maker) to present appearances which encourage other players to behave in ways that are beneficial to the Big-dog, either folding their holding hand or raising the bid.

And the dealer itself is playing the players - ALL of the players. It has compatriots playing at tables in other market rooms, making side derivatives bets on what may happen here in the "center ring". By putting its own capital at risk to "help" the Big-dog expand its influence, the dealer justifies its presence in these side bets and expands the opportunities for itself a bit, while getting the Big-dog to carry the cost of that support activity.

Sometimes (perhaps often) the dealer makes more from these side bets than it gets as a "tip" (trade spread) from the hand being played.

Wanna play?

Does this sound like a fair game?

Lots of players think while it may not be perfect, its fair enough that interfering further with it will do more harm to everyone involved than be good for society at large. Billions of shares, trillions of dollars, are trading each market day.

Might makes right for the big-dog. After all, he's not the only one in the kennel and dog-fights occur all the time. And the dealer earns his direct and side-bet vigorishes because of special skills and the need for his "regulated" performance.

But there is a way for smaller Active Investment players to have more-even play opportunities. It comes from obtaining (legally) information being used by the dealer about what the big-dogs are likely to do. And by being an Active (individual) Investor he/she can use the information in time-efficient ways to compound the effect of having it.

Here's how: The side-bets being made by the dealer's compatriots in the derivatives market-rooms contain valuable information. The impact they have on the prices reached in those rooms tell just how far those derivatives players think the Big-dog and its kennel-mates are likely to see the subject stock's prices run, up and down. The derivatives prices are publicly available each day.

Those stock price-range forecast limits are privately recorded and compared with similar prior forecasts. The subsequent market actions of the prior forecasts provide a sense of how effective they have been. That gives an informed impression (not any guarantee) of how effective today's forecasts may be.

Because these forecasts are based on trading in instruments with limited contract lives (not like stocks) their effectiveness should not be relied on beyond the lives of those instruments - a few months at most. That makes for usage disciplines on the forecasts logically to be time-constrained.

Conclusion

A portfolio-management strategy which is time-constrained and used consistently, repetitively, makes the favorable compounding of its results a given, as long as only opportunities with high odds for success are used.

Reasonable caution urges trying out such a strategy on paper before committing any capital. The gestation period involved, because of the forecast lives, can be as little as one or two 3-month experiences, involving a few dozen stock or ETF examples at different times.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.