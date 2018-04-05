Seaboard: Will Pork Tariffs Affect It?

Pork giant Seaboard (NYSEMKT:SEB) is great company that flies under the radar. The company is one of the largest pork producers in the world and also owns part of Butterball.

The stock trades for $4,197, there are 1.17 million shares, and the market cap is $4.9 billion. The company earned $211 per share and the price to earnings ratio is 20. The dividend is $6 and the dividend yield is 0.14%.

Revenues were $6.67 in 2013, shrank to $5.379 in 2016, and grew to $5.8 billion in 2017. As you can see, Seaboard is a commodities company and can experience volatility in earnings.

The pork processing plant in Guyom, Oklahoma, produces approximately 20,500 hogs a day. Seaboard raises the hogs, processes them, and then sells them to the grocery store. It processes 87% of its own pork. The Commodity Trading and Milling division trades in grains and commodities all across the world. The Marine division ships between the U.S. and 28 countries. The Sugar division produces sugar and alcohol in Argentina. The Power division owns an electric plant in the Dominican Republic. The well-known Butterball brand is 50% owned by Seaboard as well.

In 2017, the Pork division earned $1.609 billion in revenues and lost $10 million in earnings. In the previous two years, the division earned $10 million. The Commodity Trading and Milling division earned $2.945 billion in sales last year and made $7 million in earnings. The Marine division made $956 million in sales and lost $7 million. The Sugar division made $186 in revenues and lost $1 million. The Power division made $96 million in revenues and $7 million in earnings.

The balance sheet is incredibly strong. The asset side shows $1.692 billion in cash, $482 million in receivables, and $780 million in inventories such as pork and sugar. The liability side shows $256 million in payables and $697 million in debt. Total equity is $3.408 billion. The stock trades at a price to book value of 1.43. Mind you, that's not valuing the real value of the assets, just book value.

You can see that management keeps an eye on free cash flow. For the last three years, capital expenditures will less than operating cash flows to keep free cash flow positive. Last year, operating cash flows were $245 million, capital expenditures $173 million, and free cash flow $72 million. The free cash flow is 1.47%. I don't think free cash flow yield is the best way to value Seaboard as it has many assets that are difficult to value.

China is imposing a 25% tariff on U.S. pork imports. American farm exports to China in 2017 totaled nearly $20 billion, including $1.1 billion of pork products. According to the U.S. Meat Export Federation, China accounts for 20% of pork exports. Mexico accounts for 33%. You can see why farmers are leery of starting farm wars. As of today, the May 2018 contract for lean hogs is off 4.6%.

Seaboard was founded by the Bresky family 100 years ago. Insiders hold 77.71% of shares outstanding. CEO Steve Bresky is third generation. He only pays himself $2.3 million a year which I find quite reasonable.

The company does not receive a lot of coverage from Wall Street. I tried to find reports from Schwab and Morgan Stanley but could not. I'm sure there are reports out there, I just couldn't find them. This article on Seeking Alpha does a great job discussing Seaboard. It shows a graph comparing Seaboard and Berkshire Hathaway. Seaboard's return on equity averaged 10.8% from 1992 to 2006 and it book value grew 11.9% over that time frame. Very impressive.

Seaboard is a good company. The stock can be volatile and I think it's trading towards its high end. I wouldn't buy at this time. The stock is difficult to value as it has so many assets: mills, production facilities, ships, power plants, etc. My policy on commodities is to buy when they are unloved as they are so difficult to predict. Buy when there is a glut of pork and sell when there is a scarcity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.