Electrifying Growth Catalysts

Overview

Umicore (OTCPK:UMICF) (OTCPK:UMICY) (EBR:UMI) is a long-term play on clean mobility and metal recycling. Its core activities are centered on three business areas: NMC-based battery materials, emission catalysts and recycling of some 20 elements. The firm is a leading player in the light-duty vehicles auto catalyst market, and the number-one provider of NMC (nickel-manganese cobalt) battery materials. As can be expected post the significant additional cathode material capacity expansion plan announced by the company recently, the management was positive on the company's competitive position in and the structural growth from the cathode material market for EV batteries. In my opinion, this is a huge positive on the company's competitive position in and the structural growth from the cathode material market for EV batteries. Bears on the stock might highlight that the company doesn't have volume commitment from customers on the planned significant cathode material capacity expansion. However, this is the how the automotive market operates and Umicore is qualified across a number of platforms across multiple customers, in many cases as an exclusive supplier per platform.

We note that Umicore's capacity expansion plan is based on existing and expected new platform wins, and the firm's estimate of potential volumes from these platforms. We also note that Umicore is exposed to a number of platforms across multiple customers and that it expects to offset potential upside and downside from one platform(s) with the others. The firm has also been able to source long term and short term commitments and will commit to certain raw materials in line with the commitments that we have with our own customers to produce the materials.

Umicore have announced their most recent cathode expansion, based on an estimated demand forecast for cathode materials for automotive and electronic applications. This capacity expansion plan is based on (1) platform awards, (2) material qualification, and (3) customer targeted production schedules. Umicore remains confident this additional capacity expansion will be required, but its volumes will ultimately be dependent on underlying customer EV sales.

Umicore is leapfrogging competitors in adding new capacity based on existing, new and future platform wins. The firm's peer group includes players such as Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMF) (TYO: 8053), Nichia Corp., LG Chem (OTC:LGCEY) (KRX:051910) and a few Chinese who are currently in the middle of expanding cathode material capacity. A few local players in China, namely, Shanshan and Xiamen Tungsten, seem to be the ones showing the most progress in terms of technology and qualification. We understand that the firm is very well supported by Chinese authorities with their expansion plans as Umicore has been introducing leading edge technologies in China in line with the rollout in the rest of the world. We agree with the management that Umicore has a competitive advantage, as competitors have a higher capex-to-sales ratio than Umicore.

Strong Electrification Drivers

Up until recently, vehicle pollution standards (in CO 2 terms) were relatively easily achieved by vehicle manufacturers. For 2021, fleet average CO 2 emissions standards in Europe are set a maximum level of 95g/km CO 2 , down from 130g/km, a step-change that we think will be a major driver behind the roll out of EVs and hybrids, particularly with LDV (diesel) sales under pressure. This spells good news for Umicore. The penalty for not meeting the target is €95/car for each g/km above the maximum. In effect, if an OEM fleet average is 120g/km, this equates to an extra cost of €2,375 per car. It is not just electrification that is driving market demand, but also the rising need for increased energy storage per vehicle to support greater range. As an indication, plug in hybrids were initially sized with 9-10KWh and are now moving toward 15KWh. This is a very complex space and likely to become ever more so as research progresses. In our view, Umicore has dozens of formulations of battery cathode materials available to meet the array of properties being sought.

Increased Investment in Cathode Materials

Management has announced an additional investment of €660M (on top of the current €460M investment programme) to construct two new cathode material production plants. One in Jiangmen, China (on-stream H2 19) and an additional site in Europe (on-stream 2020). These investments should increase Umicore's total production capacity of cathode materials to at least 175,000mt by 2021 (with a sizable portion of high nickel-containing NMC grades). To fund this expansion Umicore has just completed a 10% capital raise (€892M). The €660m investment in cathode materials is unlike the previous expansions as it is not fully backed by contracts, but management believes that this is a low-risk investment, as it is currently in discussion with several automotive clients to get qualified on new EV models. Umicore has a broad product portfolio of cathode materials with a several dozen NMC grades in commercial sales targeting different trade-offs on energy density, stability, cycle times etc. This also includes high nickel grades. In our view, different chemistry and grades will continue to coexist for the foreseeable future. For instance, plug in hybrid (PHEV) with high frequency battery charging will likely continue to use low nickel grades while BEV will increasingly use high nickel grades in the future.

Conclusion

We believe there is a high likelihood of the sustainability of the strong growth and understand that Umicore is a long-term play based on i) a general increase in the market optimism on the structural growth in the penetration of EVs in coming years; and ii) the significant acceleration in capacity expansion plans announced by Umicore giving the market confidence in the company maintaining its leading position in the cathode materials market over next few years, at least. On the basis of these factors, I expect the stock to trade in the €48-€50 range in the next twelve months, an upside of 14% from its current share price.

Risk Factors

We believe the key downside risks that could prevent our target price being achieved include the following: 1) Umicore loses its technology edge in the next generation cathode materials technology likely to be announced over next few years; 2) EV adoption momentum slowing due to reasons which could include an abrupt significant cut of subsidies being offered currently to buyers in most countries over next 1-2 years and, 3) Faster than expected capacity introduction by competitors in the cathode materials market.

