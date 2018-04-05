Walt Disney: Future Upside Potential Looks Strong

Walt Disney total return over-performed the DOW average for my 51.0 month test period by 12.35%, which is good with growth to come.

Walt Disney has increased its dividend for 9 of the last 10 years in a row and presently has a yield of 1.7%, which is a little below average.

Walt Disney's three-year forward CAGR of 10% is increasing and will give you good growth with the streaming of ESPN and Disney content like Star Wars and Black Panther.

This article is about Walt Disney (DIS) and why it's a buy for the total return investor and conservative dividend investor. Walt Disney is one of the largest developers and distributors of entertainment products. DIS is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants above average growth.

Walt Disney is 6.07% of my Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash that it uses to buy back shares and increase the business.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Walt Disney has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for three of the five years with it being relatively flat from 2016 thru 2018 to date because ESPN subscribers declined. They have since developed a plan to increase earnings for their ESPN and Disney content, which is being implemented now. I think this provides an opportunity to buy a quality company at a bargain price during this dip in the market.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Walt Disney passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Walt Disney does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with nine years of increasing dividends and a 1.7% yield. Walt Disney is, therefore, a good choice for the conservative dividend investor. The five year average payout ratio is low at 26%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for buying back stock, $6 Billion projected in 2018 and increasing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. DIS easily passes this guideline. DIS is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $151 Billion. Walt Disney 2018 projected cash flow at $13.2 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and share buy backs. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.8% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The one-year forward CAGR of 10.0% easily meets my guideline requirement. This good above average future growth for Walt Disney can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the entertainment, park segments and streaming content on the new Disney and ESPN channels of its business. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DIS passes this guideline since the total return is 56.62%, more than the Dow's total return of 44.27%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $18,600 today. This makes Walt Disney a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the demand of DIS entertainment content grows. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes which will increase earnings since DIS was paying a 34% tax rate. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DIS's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $130.0, passing the guideline. DIS's price is presently 30% below the target. DIS is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 15, making DIS a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants good future total return growth and a fairly average steady increasing dividend. Take advantage of being able to buy a great company business at a bargain price. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the average growing dividend makes DIS a good business to own for income and long-term growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes DIS interesting is the potential long-term growth of the entertainment content like Star Wars. DIS gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and good total return where its content will be liked by each new generation. Also Disney is in the process of buying assets from Twenty-First Century Fox which will really help Disney's foreign exposure.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Walt Disney beats against the Dow baseline in my 51.0 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 56.62% makes Walt Disney a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steady increasing income. DIS has a slightly below average dividend yield of 1.7% and has had increases for 9 years of the last ten years making DIS also a good choice for the conservative dividend investor. The Dividend was increased in December 2017 to $0.84/semiannual from $0.78/ semiannual or a 7.6% increase.

DOW's 51.0 Month total return baseline is 44.27%

Company Name 51.0 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Walt Disney +56.62% +12.35% 1.7%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on February 5, 2017, Walt Disney reported earnings that beat expected by $0.28 at $1.89 and compared to last year at $1.55. Total revenue was higher at $15.35 Billion more than a year ago by 3.9% year over year and missed expected revenue by $100 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line beating expected and having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out May 2018 and is expected to be $1.67 compared to last year at $1.50, a good increase.

Business Overview

Walt Disney is one of the largest developer and distributor entertainment products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations. Under the Parks and Resorts segment, the Company's Walt Disney Imagineering unit designs and develops new theme park concepts and attractions, as well as resort properties. The studio entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. It also develops and publishes games, primarily for mobile platforms, books, magazines and comic books. The Company distributes merchandise directly through retail, online and wholesale businesses. Its cable networks consist of ESPN, the Disney Channels and Freeform."

Overall Walt Disney is a good business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand of Disney content by new generations. The good earnings and revenue growth provides DIS the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases and they buy more bolt on companies like Star Wars and Pixar. They also have a $6 Billion stock buyback program which should help earnings/share increase.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of Walt Disney business income will increase.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21 they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From February 5, 2018, earnings call Robert A. Iger (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

Before we discuss the quarter and other developments across the company, a quick update about our recently announced acquisition. The regulatory process has begun in numerous jurisdictions across the world. And I spent the last several weeks meeting with a number of business leaders at Fox, gaining insight that will be invaluable when it comes to integrating our organizations once we have regulatory approval. After these discussions, I'm even more enthusiastic about the businesses we're acquiring and the management teams that are leading them. As we said, when we announced this deal, there are three primary strategic priorities fulfilled by this acquisition. It will deliver more content and the production capabilities and talent to produce even more. It will enhance our direct-to-consumer initiatives with platforms, technologies, brands and existing customer relationships to build on. And it will greatly diversify our businesses geographically. All three of these elements sync up perfectly with our own core strategies, and all three are designed to create growth in a very dynamic global marketplace. As that process moves forward, there are numerous new initiatives and projects underway and I'd like to update you on a few of them. As you recall, some months ago, we announced our intention to develop and launch an ESPN direct-to-consumer business. This new business will launch sometime this spring when we unveil a completely re-conceived and redesigned ESPN app which will deliver important new services and experiences to users. The changes will be dramatic, with more compelling visuals, as well as an easy, intuitive interface and exceptional video and sound quality. Users will also enjoy an increasingly personalized experience as the app blends explicit choices with implicit behavior to curate a unique mix of specific, relevant content tailored to the taste of each individual user. This one app approach will deliver three main features. It will provide countless scores and highlights, as well as podcasts and other sports information with a more user-friendly mobile interface. It will enable access to live streams of all ESPN's networks providing consumers or subscribers to multi-channel packages. And it will feature our new ESPN Plus subscription service. Powered by BAMTech's proprietary technology, the service will offer a greatly expanded array of programs and live events for sports fans who want even more content, as well as for fans interested in sports and events not currently featured on the main channels."

The quote above shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Disney's business and shareholder return with growth in future earnings and dividends. They have been very successful in previous acquisitions so I have a strong opinion that these will also be very positive for the company also.

The graphic below is from Frozen the Broadway show. This is how Disney takes good content and uses it to expand the business from movies to Broadway to their theme parks. Black Panther a recent Disney movie has also broken many all-time revenue worldwide records which I am sure will be turned into toys and be introduced into their theme parks like Frozen.

Source: Disney Frozen web site

Takeaways

Walt Disney is a fair investment choice for the conservative dividend investor with its slightly below average dividend yield and a good choice for the total return investor. Walt Disney is 6.07% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. DIS will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and great total return in the entertainment business DIS may be the right investment for you. I think the price drop due to the ESPN problem and market correction is a buying opportunity.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, AMT, FCX, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.