SLV Weekly: Bears, Time To Capitulate

Pinterest

Introduction

Welcome to my SLV Weekly. Let me start by wishing you a very happy Easter.

As you may know, I tend to write a SLV Weekly every week. Unfortunately, I was quite busy in March, working on different projects, most notably on the base metals complex - I was due to speak at a conference on copper in Madrid and on zinc and lead in London.

But this week, I took some time to assess the situation in silver through the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

To do so, I proceed in the same way as for my Gold weekly. I start by analyzing the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for silver. I conclude the report by sharing my trading view on SLV.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted slightly their net long position in Comex silver over the reporting period (March 20-27), during which spot silver prices rallied 2.2% from $16.19 per oz. to $16.54.

The net spec length - at minus 4,857 tons (i.e. specs are net short silver in the tune of 4,857 tons) as of March 30 - rose just 222 tons or 4% from the previous week (w/w). This was exclusively driven by the short-covering (for the first time in 3 weeks) of 309 tons, partly offset by the long liquidation (for a 3rd week in a row) of 87 tons.

That said, the net spec length remains down a massive 3,838 tons in the year to date and is still close to its historical low of minus 5,079 tons established in the preceding week. This comes after a substantial decline of 7,587 tons in the whole of 2017.

Against this backdrop, it is fair to argue that silver's spec positioning is materially stretched on the short side, which could lead to a powerful bout of short-covering once there is no marginal seller to fuel the sell-off.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors bought ~32 tons of silver over March 23-30, while silver prices weakened 1.3% from $16.54 per oz. to $16.33 over the corresponding period.

This was the third consecutive weekly net inflow. Most of the silver inflows came from the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), whose holdings surged ~29 tons or 0.3% over the period.

ETF investors were net buyers of ~215 tons of silver in March, corresponding to an increase of 1.1% in silver ETF holdings. This suggests that investors were keen to take advantage of the February sell-off of 5.4% to add to positions.

But ETF investors remain just marginal buyers of 38 tons of silver in the year to date, due to significant net outflows of 355 tons in January.

As of March 30, 2018, silver ETF holdings totaled 20,246 tons, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

Global macro view on SLV

As I documented in my latest Gold Weekly (Gold Weekly: Facing A Volatile Macro Backdrop, published on April 2), the macro backdrop for the precious metals complex, most notably gold and silver, has become volatile of late due to contradictory macro forces at play.

On the one hand, the US global economy continues to expand at a robust pace (Q4 GDP revised at 2.9% q/q and 2.6% y/y) and the labor market becomes still tighter (unemployment rate expected to drop to 4.0% in March, vs 4.1% in February), which supports a stronger dollar and higher US real rates, and thus a lower silver price due to a decline in speculative demand for the metal.

On the other, US-China trade tensions are escalating at a fast pace. This week, the US released a detailed plan for a 25% tariff on 1,333 Chinese products worth $50 billion. The move has been condemned by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, warning that it will "prepare equal measures of the same scale against the US". This tends to exert downward pressure on the dollar and US real rates, which is somewhat positive for silver. But as Paul Donovan from UBS reminds investors:

This is not a trade war. Sensationalist journalists using the words "trade war" does not make it a trade war. Significant disruption to trade would make it a trade war, and we do not have that.

Since any further escalation in US-China trade tensions is likely to worsen the trade deficit in the US, the dollar could fall further, which could boost the speculative demand for silver.

In my view, I expect the dollar and US real rates to push still lower in the months ahead because (1) the Fed is likely to continue its dovish hiking cycle in spite of a strengthening US economic outlook in a bid to minimize short-term policy risk and (2) US-China trade relations are likely to worsen before things get any better.

This should support a stronger speculative demand for silver.

Trading view

I attribute the SLV weakness so far this year to negative speculative flows rather than a deteriorating fundamental picture. In fact, global growth momentum continues to be robust, which is therefore positive for industrial demand for silver - accounting for ~60% of global silver demand.

The substantial deterioration in silver's spec positioning is surprising. It seems to me that the speculative community prices in a material slowdown in global growth, which is at odd with the latest leading economic indicators (showing a low probably for a global economic downturn this year). Perhaps, the speculative community is taking its cues from the recent weakness in base metals. But even if this were the case, such an aggressively bearish spec positioning in silver would not be justified.

Against this backdrop, I expect a solid bout of short-covering in favor of silver in the second quarter, which should push SLV higher.

What is the technical picture telling us?

Source: Trading View.

SLV has been in a consolidation mode since the start of the year since failing to sustainably break above the downtrend line from its 2017 high (purple line).

As long as SLV remains below this downtrend line, bears are likely to continue to control the trend.

That said, it is interesting to note that the selling pressure in SLV has decelerated gradually in recent weeks, suggesting a lack of conviction from bears to extend further their short position. This is not surprising considering the already excessively negative positioning in silver futures.

In this context, I think that SLV is currently forming a base and once sufficient energy is built, an uptrend is likely to emerge as bears finally capitulate. An initial bout of short-covering should push prices higher, in turn prompting momentum-based buyers to boost their long positioning.

A firm break above this downtrend line at ~16.50 would boost significantly my bullish bias. Such a scenario would portend a new bull market for SLV, in my view.

Final note

My dear friends, thank so much for showing your support by pressing the "Follow" button and sharing this article. I look forward to reading your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.