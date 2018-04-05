Tesla's Q1 Numbers Have A Dark Side

This pop could be the last chance for bulls to exit. It could be a long downward slide from here.

I was traveling yesterday when Tesla (TSLA) announced their Q1 production and sales figures. I pulled to the side of the road and jotted down the numbers. Later at lunch, I had time to do some chart updates on my laptop. Pictures really do help people see things more clearly.

As many of you know I have a running series of numbers and charts I revise each quarter as the production and sales figures are released. Here are the latest updates. My Q4 article is linked here for those who would like to do a comparison. (I have moved the article into my list of "author's picks" so that the link will work for everyone.)

U.S. Sales

Insideevs.com does its best to estimate U.S. monthly sales. Tesla does not release this data as all other manufacturers do. They will only release global figures on sales at the end of each quarter. But Insideevs' data if accurate shows a disturbing trend. Tesla's, highest gross margin vehicles are falling in demand. Sales of the Model S were actually down from a year ago in 1Q17.

Jon McNeil, prior to his departure in February, worked hard for six months to convert cars to cash with strong sales in the third and fourth quarters of 2017. This had a beneficial effect of reducing inventory by more than 6,000 units from a peak of nearly 9,000 units in 2Q17. As you can see in the next chart inventory is on the rise again up 63% in Q1.

This chart raises another issue for Tesla. With global sales of Model S and X down over 6,000 units in Q1, why boost production of these cars by over 2,000 units in the quarter? Tesla's growing inventory just ties up cash that is in short supply right now. Elon Musk, as the new leader for global sales and service, needs to start "moving some metal," if he can tear himself away from the factory floor. (Before anyone asks, in-transit cars have already been subtracted from the excess inventory figures.) Some of this excess inventory could be Model 3s presumably undergoing rework activity.

Global deliveries

Many of you commented last quarter on a chart I put up that showed an odd pattern. At no point in time have I ever seen sales figures that so closely parallel each other for two very different model vehicles. That trend continued in Q1 as you can see on the next chart. For the last five quarters, the pattern looks like two ships moving in sync across a map. Their deviation is less than 1.75%.

As mentioned above, when sales are trailing off why boost production? Many new cars listed on the Tesla website already are being discounted. If Tesla has a strong order book, why is inventory on the rise again and zero-mile cars being discounted? The facts do not support Tesla's upbeat PR.

Conclusion

I understand the Tesla bulls celebrating the rise in Model 3 sales. But the underlying truth is that it is doubtful the Model 3 has a positive GM at this point. So the celebration could be short-lived.

The seven day per week, "throw every able body at the line" approach to production in the final week of Q1 was an expensive exercise that really had little effect on the weekly production. Tesla still did not hit the 2,500 unit goal. And that level of expense to build 2,000 units is certainly not sustainable.

If the estimated U.S. sales from the first chart are accurate for Model S and X (we know the Model 3 numbers are since the car was only being sold in the U.S. in Q1), it would seem some cannibalization is occurring with Model 3 taking sales from the Model S. That's going to be very painful for cash flow in 2018. Tesla cannot afford a drop in the sales of their highest margin vehicles. If sales are dying off on their own and not because of Model 3, that is even worse news.

Tesla has placed all of its eggs in the Model 3 basket. If this less expensive car does not live up to the projected gross margins, Tesla will certainly run out of cash as some are predicting will happen in 2018.



Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.