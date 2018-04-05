ST Engineering - Stable Revenue Driver With Catalysts In The Near Term

Its electronics segment is set to continue surprising on the back of the Smart City business and TeLEOS-2 project.

At Singapore Technologies Engineering's (OTCPK:SGGKF) (OTCPK:SGGKY) inaugural Investor Day on March 22, 2018, management was very optimistic and provided ambitious targets for the next five years. Most sell-side analysts covering STE are focusing on the growth potential of its Smart City business. STE announced S$1bn of revenues (15% of the total) for its smart city business in FY 2017 and expects it to at least double by 2022.

We are also confident that STE's Smart City business will be a key driver for its growth in the next five years, catalyzed by the Singapore government's willingness to turn Singapore into a smart city. However, we believe that a major growth segment has been neglected in light of the Smart City business' shiny potential: the P2F program. Increased investment in STE's P2F capacity and significant contracts in the pipeline signal that P2F revenues will rise in FY 2018. STE can safely pursue its P2F and Smart City growth segments with the stability of its core MRO business cash flows, which are expected to grow at a healthy rate of 4% over the next 10 years.

Company Background

STE provides defense and engineering systems worldwide. It has four main segments: Aerospace (48% of net income), Electronics (35%), Land systems (17%), and Marine (5%). The top three revenue generating business groups are Aircraft Maintenance & Modification (AMM) (136.8mn PBT out of 623.3mn), Engineering & Material Services (EMS) (122.6mn), and Software Systems Group (SSG) (93.4mn). STE's customers are located primarily in Asia (61% of Revenue), the U.S. (21%), and Europe (11%).

STE's core business is its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) segment. STE operates globally to provide Airframe, Component, and Engine MRO services fleets around the world. It is currently the top global MRO service provider by man-hours. Its MRO services are under STE's AMM business, which accounts for 22% of the group's profit before tax.

STE's key growth business in recent years is its Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion program, under STE's EMS division. The EMS division accounts for 20% of its FY 2017 revenues. It is a collaboration between ST Aerospace, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and their joint venture Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW). EFW contributed 6.3% of STE's revenues in FY 2017. Their roles are as follows:

Company Responsibilities ST Aerospace Program and technical lead for engineering development phase

Applies for the Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (NYSEARCA:FAA) Airbus Provides Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) data and certification support EFW Leads industrialization phase and marketing

Smart City solutions is a new strategic thrust for STE, and it has acquired strong expertise in Smart Mobility, Smart Security, and Smart Environment technologies. With its extensive infrastructure and expertise, STE is well equipped to provide a suite of Info-Communications Technology (ICT) services, enabling STE to sell its smart city solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Source: ST Engineering FY 2017 Results Presentation

Source: ST Engineering FY 2017 Results Presentation

Investment Thesis

P2F program undervalued by market with significant contracts in the pipeline

An influx of new P2F contracts signal increased profitability for STE's EMS division for FY18. Last month, STE secured a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Guangdong Aerocity Holding (GDA) for a potential order of 10 A320 P2F conversions. The LOI is valid until Q4 2018. STE also secured a launch contract from Vallair Solutions Sàrl (Vallair) to convert 10 A321-200s. The first aircraft will be inducted in Q4 2018, scheduled for redelivery by end 2019.

Furthermore, increased investment in STE's P2F capacity indicate confidence in its growth potential in the near future. In FY 2017, STE expanded its Dresden hangar capacity by 80% and invested in a new production facility in Saxony to take on additional P2F orders. It also acquired an additional 20% ownership in EFW in 2016, bringing STE's equity interest in EFW from 35% to 55%, obtaining control of EFW. This increased spending in its P2F program points to the management's commitment to its P2F program, signaling higher sales on the horizon.

A catalyst for the P2F market is the e-commerce and express market industry. Quoting Mr Lim Serh Ghee, president of ST Aerospace: "As the e-commerce and express market continues to grow, our investments in new freighter conversion programs will allow us to seize the opportunities created by the uptick in freighter demand." E-commerce sales worldwide is predicted to increase at four times the rate of retail sales, and is expected to remain at the double digits level from 2016 to 2021. Increased P2F contracts are likely to drive cash flows in the near future.

Electronics segment to continue surprising on the back of smart city business and TeLEOS-2 project

A key catalyst is the predicted growth of the Smart Cities initiative worldwide. For instance, in Singapore's 2018 budget speech, one of the key topics was building a smart, green and livable city. The Singapore government is prepared to partner with the private sector to embark on national projects that utilize smart city technology and solutions to provide a greater standard of living for Singaporeans. The smart city market is also forecast to grow at a CAGR of about 20%. STE will benefit from this trend with higher predicted future revenues and cash flow generation.

With STE's TeLEOS-2 satellite targeted to launch in 2022 and its TeLEOS-1 in orbit, STE is well positioned to provide integrated services from its satellite communication system. TeLEOS-1 has been a success, enabling STE to provide a variety of services to government and enterprise customers. TeLEOS-2 is projected to provide a greater range of services for STE's ICT business at a lower cost, given its superior technological capabilities.

Source: ST Engineering 2018 Investor Day slide deck

Strong growth in MRO industry reinforces financial cash cow

STE's stable MRO business provides the financial capital necessary to pursue the two aforementioned growth segments. A key catalyst for STE's MRO business is its Smart MRO initiative. STE utilizes technology to improve the productivity of its MRO operations. Examples include its Augmented Reality glasses, Drones with 3D-Scanners, and Automated Toolcribs. Despite being one of the top MRO service providers in the world, this continued innovation will cement STE's position among its competitors.

Additionally, with the global MRO market predicted to grow at a 4% CAGR, STE's cash cow is not facing any immediate threat for its operations. The MRO market is expected to be driven by demand in Asia. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are investing more in MRO, with new service centers and infrastructure set up in Asia in recent years. Given STE's competitive position in MRO services, this trend will be to STE's advantage.

Risks

Aerospace market impeded by tariffs

Recent developments in U.S. tariffs on steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) imports could provide considerable headwinds to STE's Aerospace division should it escalate to a trade war. Aircraft fleet sizes could decrease globally, reducing the market for STE's Aerospace division.

Reduced margins due to increased competition in MRO segment

With OEMs investing more in MRO services, the threat of new entrants could increase considerably given the larger market. Competitors investing more in their MRO services segment could reduce margins to compete with STE, forcing it to follow suit to remain competitive.

Lower than expected Smart City contracts

Although the Smart City technology market is growing at an exponential pace, it is a relatively new strategic thrust for STE. Despite STE's technological capabilities, profitability will depend largely on its ability to clinch contracts from government and enterprise customers in Singapore and Asia.

Management

The senior management of STE comprises highly educated industry professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields. It is common to see key appointment holders in sovereign corporations eventually move to STE. Seven out of eight members of the senior management had previously held key appointments in STE, a majority of them having stayed within STE for at least a decade.

Most notably, STE ties its compensation for senior management closely with the performance of the company. More than 50% of key management executive compensation is dependent on company performance. The variable component includes a performance target bonus, as well as an economic value added (EVA) based incentive. The share-based compensation consists of two segments, PSP and RSP. The PSP component is a specified number of shares which will be released to the recipient depending on the achievement of set targets over the performance period. The performance measures include absolute total shareholder return (TSR) against cost of equity hurdles, and relative TSR against a defensive stock index. The RSP component is similar, with the performance measures being STE net profit after tax, and EBITDA margin.

Source: ST Engineering FY 2017 Annual Report

Industry Overview

Aerospace

In the MRO scene, STE is one of the top players in the industry for commercial airframe MRO. The closest competitor being HAECO Group (OTCPK:HKAEY), which made a loss in FY 2017 due to its higher than normal other non-operating expenses.

Electronics

ST Electronics provides ICT solutions to corporations and governments around the world. It faces strong competition from technological companies around the world. However, an advantage ST Electronics possesses is its monopoly power in Singapore. Being the only company with its extensive infrastructure and resources, it will be one of the key beneficiaries of the Singapore government's move toward building a smart city.

Land

Similarly, ST Kinetics produces defense weapons and vehicles for customers around the globe. However, its main client is the Singapore Arm Forces, and being the main defense company in Singapore, it is unlikely that ST Kinetics will lose its home ground advantage in the near future.

Valuation

We obtain a fair value of $4.06 by using an average of the DCF and RV valuation methods, giving STE an upside of 15%.

DCF Valuation

By forecasting STE's integrated financial statements and using the DCF model, we obtain an average fair price of $4.40, with the assumption of a conservative 1.5% growth into perpetuity estimate.

Source: Created by author using data from STE's FY 2017 Annual Report

Relative Valuation

Using a simple relative valuation with four competitors, we derived an average fair price of $3.72.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

Although most analysts are bullish on STE, we believe they are missing out on a few key catalysts mentioned above. The P2F segment is likely to be a key driver of growth in the near term, with its Smart City solutions providing growth in the medium to long term.

Q1 2018 results will likely be released in May this year, where we expect to see increased profitability from STE's P2F segment.

