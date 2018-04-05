By The Valuentum Team

General Motors (GM) is often remembered by some as a company that was forced into Chapter 11 during the Financial Crisis while peer Ford (F) avoided it. Unfairly, General Motors became known as 'Government" Motors, and we never thought that label was fair. GM makes some fantastic automobiles, and its recent March sales in the US were a sight to see, advancing 16% and coming in better than many had been expecting. GM is a cyclical industrial with considerable fixed costs, overhead, and operating leverage, but it is a company that is trading rather cheaply in today's frothy marketplace. Here are 3 reasons to consider General Motors.

The Stock Is Trading at a Big Discount

Image Source: General Motors (page 18)

A 'new' and leaner GM emerged from bankruptcy in July 2009, but the market seemingly has never given it credit for all the major improvements. For starters, General Motors has significantly improved its profit break-even point. On an EBIT-adjusted basis, for example, break-even is roughly 10 million total US industry units (a level not reached in more than 20 years). The industry is currently running at the 17 million annual unit mark, and even if things slow down a bit, GM has a lot of wiggle room. During the past three years, the auto maker has posted an EBIT-adjusted margin of roughly 7%+ (it was 8.8% in 2017), and the company's North America EBIT-adjusted number is the best it has been in years, too (10.7% in 2017). 2017 EBIT-adjusted of $12.8 billion during 2017 was another record-setting yearly mark, roughly equal to that of 2016.

But let's take a bird's eye view General Motors' valuation. Earnings per share on an adjusted basis was $6.62 during 2017, a remarkable figure for a company trading in the mid-to-high $30s per share. At its closing price April 4, that earnings level implies GM is trading at just 5.7 times trailing earnings. Even if earnings were halved from 2017 levels, and we'd call that mid-cycle, perhaps, then GM's shares are still trading less than 12 times mid-cycle numbers. GM is just not getting any respect, and we don't think it is fair. The company has real earnings and free cash flow, and its shares are cheap. Meanwhile, speculative companies such as Tesla (TSLA) that are burning through cash and have tremendous net debt positions are fetching tremendous valuations on the basis of nothing more than castles-in-the-air, in our view. It's a crazy time for auto valuations. Something has got to give. The image below shows how we derive our $45 per-share fair value estimate for GM.

Image Source: Valuentum

GM Dividend Yield Is Very Attractive

Image Source: Investor Presentation Slide Show, December 4, 2017

Perhaps it could be that many are concerned about the health of GM Financial, an entity that adds more than $80 billion in financial debt to GM's balance sheet, and maybe this is why shares aren't getting the valuation they deserve, but we're pretty happy with how automotive cash flow trends have been performing. Automotive cash flow from operations was ~$13.9 billion during 2017, slightly lower than last year's mark, but with capital expenditures running at ~8.4 billion, GM is significantly free cash flow positive. Cash dividends paid were only $2.2 billion during 2017, meaning free cash flow (CFO less capital spending) of $5.5 billion during 2017 nearly doubled cash dividends paid, revealing nice coverage of the dividend. Consolidated cash and marketable securities of $23.8 billion against automotive debt of ~$13.5 billion is rather good, too. Here's what we say about GM's dividend in our 2-page supplemental dividend report:

Key Strengths General Motors reinstated its dividend in 2014, and we were very pleased to hear of the news. As with Ford, we can't state with confidence that GM's dividend is completely safe in light of its capital-intensive and cyclical business model, but we're not seeing any immediate threats to it in the near term. The company has a portfolio of growth opportunities, including a very nice position in China (FXI), and while a focus on reducing long-term capital spending may aid financial health, the company's bankruptcy filing in 2009 speaks to an industry not conducive to long-term dividend growth ideas, unfortunately. Total automotive debt and net US pension + global OPEB stands at ~$13.6 billion and ~$20 billion, respectively, as of the third quarter of 2017. Potential Weaknesses There's a lot to like about GM's adjusted EBIT growth during economic upswings, but operating performance of high-fixed-cost businesses tends to cut both ways, with painful profit drops during economic troughs. The next economic recession will be the biggest challenge to the sustainability of GM's dividend, and the question is not whether if one will come, but when. Adjusted automotive free cash flow will be solid in coming years, but we think management is being bold with its share buybacks, even if shares are trading at a bargain. GM is leaner today than it was in 2007, but it may not be lean enough to become a solid long-term dividend payer. Income investors should prefer a debt-free GM with an improved level of US breakeven SAAR units.

We think we're being fair highlighting our concerns about the safety of GM's dividend in light of the nature of its industry, but coverage looks fairly solid at the moment. Of course GM Financial could still come back to bite during difficult times of credit, but we think GM's Dividend Cushion ratio of 2.8 is a head-turner. GM isn't an average-yielder either. The company boasts a dividend yield north of 4%, roughly double that of the average S&P 500 company, and we wouldn't be surprised if the company keeps the payout on an upward march, even during more difficult times. It has raised its dividend by more than 25% since 2014. The cleansing process during the last Financial Crisis has made GM leaner and meaner, and we like that!

Image Source: General Motors

China and Tariff Concerns May Not Be a Big Deal

China will eventually become the world's largest vehicle market, and the company has used its first-mover advantage to become one of the dominant players in the highly-fragmented country. To say China is not vitally important to GM would be a misstatement, but we do think it's far too early to tell what may become of seemingly deteriorating US-China foreign relations. GM's stance on the recent back-and-forth "trade war" between the US and China is rather clear, however:

We support a positive trade relationship between the U.S. and China, and urge both countries to continue to engage in constructive dialogue and pursue sustainable trade policies. We continue to believe both countries value a vibrant auto industry and understand the interdependence between the world's two largest automotive markets.

Though we might expect some negative impact in terms of demand and profitability (input costs) from newly-implemented and retaliatory tariffs, we think GM is much stronger than it was even just a decade ago, and shares are already beaten down to what we consider to be a very low valuation in an otherwise rather frothy market. We have to believe that downside is rather limited already, and we peg the lower end of a fair value range for GM in the low-$30s, not far from where it is currently trading.

Image Source: Valuentum

Conclusion

We think GM's shares are just too cheap to ignore, and while there are myriad risks, even beyond the recent buzz regarding tariffs, it's hard not to like the company's attractive valuation and outsize dividend yield. That the market is aggressively selling shares as a result of the US-China "trade war" could make for a very interesting time to consider GM, for investors of many types. Value investors, for example, might like shares due to a depressed price-to-earnings ratio and strong free cash flow generation, while dividend growth investors might like the company's pace of dividend expansion during the past few years. For a corporate (i.e. non-REIT, non-MLP), GM's 4%+ dividend yield is rather nice, so the company could even fit the profile for income-oriented investors. We include GM in both the simulated Best Ideas Newsletter and simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.