A 10% Yield, 20 Straight Distribution Hikes, Big Deal Adding More Growth In 2018

They had record revenues and EBITDA in Q4 2017, and 18% EBITDA growth in 2017.

Are you a patient income investor willing to wait out the challenges which the market may throw your way, as you monitor your portfolio? Holders of midstream and shipping LPs, REITs, and other high-yield entities have been tested over the past few months, as these vehicles have been put in the garage by Mr. Market.

Such is the case with Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), which has seen its unit price slide -10.6% in 2018, after rising 11% in 2017:

If it wasn't for lack of growth, DKL had plenty of earnings growth in 2017 - particularly in the last half of the year, as new assets kicked in.

Q4 2017 saw sales up 21%, net income up 23.5%, EBITDA up 28%, and DCF up 7%. Growth was good for the full year also, albeit not as high as Q4 and Q3, but sales rose 20%, EBITDA grew 18%, net income rose 10%, and DCF grew a more modest 4.5%:

They hit company records for sales and EBITDA in Q4 2017, and had their second highest net income figure as well:

Management also kept hiking the distributions every quarter, notching up 20 straight hikes since the company's 2012 IPO:

But here's a possible clue to some of DKL's price/unit woes - its annual distribution coverage has waned over the past several years, from a bodacious 1.68X in 2014 (which really was way beyond necessary) to 1.35X in 2015, to 1.11X in 2016, and finally averaging just below 1X in 2017, at .97X:

Granted, new assets and the higher expenses associated with them often have timing issues - it's not a perfect world, where the asset starts earning from day one of a signed purchase agreement. Usually, a company already is paying interest expenses for a few months before the assets are completely integrated.

Profile:

DKL is the "yieldco" arm of Delek US Holdings (DK). Its parent/sponsor's logistics assets exist mainly to serve DK's petroleum refining assets and transportation services. In this type of arrangement, the parent/sponsor sells/drops down assets to the yieldco LP, which in turn funds these acquisitions via a combination of equity and debt. The yieldco usually has an attractive distribution yield in order to garner support for its publicly traded units. DKL and DK both share the same management, and DK owns 94.6% of the GP interest and a 61.5% interest in the LP's common units.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil and intermediate and refined products in the US. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling.

Distributions:

Here's how DKL's DCF/Unit coverage played out in 2017 - it hit a high point in Q2 2017, and then declined, notching a yearly average of .9965X. But we should cut them some slack for Q3 - Mother Nature, in the form of hurricane damage, stole nine days of operations from them in Q3 2017. The company's Paline Pipeline was shut down for nine days due to the effects from Hurricane Harvey:

As with many other LPs we cover, DKL pays in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov cycle - it should go ex-dividend again in early May. At a price of $28.35, it yields 10.23%:

Taxes: DKL issues a K-1 to investors at tax time. Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you'll get more tax advantages from it by not holding it in an IRA. There also can be tax reporting consequences resulting from holding an LP in an IRA - please consult your accountant before investing.

IDRs:

When GPs/Sponsors drop down assets to their yieldco arms, they'll often get a bigger slice of the DCF pie as part of the deal. In DKL's case, we saw DCF grow just 4.5% in 2017, but the GP IDR's percent of DCF jumped by 49% to 19.86%. Still, public common unitholders also saw their payouts rise by over 14%.

But the distribution coverage suffered, sliding -14%, from 1.16X to ~1X. Unit count growth was relatively reasonable, at ~8%:

Here Comes The Cavalry In 2018:

Unitholders who have been waiting for better coverage should have some better times ahead due to a big dropdown deal which closed in March 2018. Management highlighted 2 new developments on the Q4 '17 earnings call:

"The drop down of logistics assets from Delek US Big Spring refinery is expected to close in March with an effective date of March 1. These assets consist of storage tanks and terminals. In addition, a new marketing agreement would be entered into between Delek and Delek Logistics for projects for Delek at Big Spring." "The annual expected EBITDA from these assets is approximately $40.2 million. The purchase price is approximately $315 million and will be paid with cash on hand and borrowings on our revolver." "Crude oil differentials continued to support volumes that were near capacity on the Paline pipeline during the fourth quarter. In order to support the increased shipment in the future, a project to increase the capacity on this pipeline from 35,000 barrels a day to 42,000 per day is expected to be completed in early March."

We put together the following table in order to detail roughly how these two deals should impact DKL's EBITDA, DCF, and, most importantly, its distribution coverage over the next 12 months from Q2 2017 onward.

With the new Big Spring asset contributing $40M in EBITDA, and the Paline pipeline expansion kicking in another $8M, total EBITDA moving forward could equal ~$163M.

In 2017, DKL had a DCF/EBITDA ratio of ~76.1%, which would = $124M in DCF, based upon that $163M EBITDA projection.

Their Q4 2017 distributions totaled $22.78M, which = $91.12 annualized.

In addition, management said on the Q4 earnings call that

"We believe that the joint venture, proposed Big Spring drop down and growth initiative should continue to support our annual distribution growth per limited partner unit of at least 10% through 2019, while maintaining good distribution coverage."

So, we added another $9M in distributions, for a total of ~$100M. Given these estimates, DKL should eventually get back to over ~1.2X in coverage, as a result of the Big Spring dropdown, and the Paline pipeline expansion:

In addition to these two projects, management announced a JV with Green Plains Partners (GPP) in February:

"The companies have formed DKGP Energy Terminals LLC, ("DKGP") a 50/50 joint venture engaging in the light products terminalling business. These light products terminals are located in Caddo Mills, Texas, and North Little Rock, Arkansas. The total purchase price for these assets is $138.5 million in cash. Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, this transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018." "DKGP will consist of the assets purchased from an affiliate of American Midstream and assets contributed by Delek Logistics, with a total value of approximately $162.5M. The joint venture is expected to generate an annualized EBITDA of approximately $19.2M in 2019." "Delek Logistics will contribute to the joint venture its North Little Rock, Arkansas terminal with throughput capacity of 17,100 barrels per day and its Greenville tank farm located in Caddo Mills, Texas, with approximately 330,000 barrels of aggregate shell capacity, which will be valued at approximately $24.0 million, along with approximately $57.25M in cash. Green Plains Partners will contribute approximately $81.25 million in cash to DKGP. The DKGP board will oversee the newly formed joint venture and will appoint an affiliate of Delek Logistics as the operator with day-to-day operational responsibilities for the four terminals." (Source: DKL site)

This isn't the first JV that DKL has done - in Q4 2017, it had equity income from joint venture pipelines of ~ $1.9M, vs. a loss of $435,000 in Q4 '16. It received a Q4 2017 distribution of ~ $1.6M.

Management also is targeting a dropdown of DK's Krotz Springs in 2019, which would bring another ~$30M in annual EBITDA to DKL.

Other future tailwinds for DKL stem mainly from parent DK's major acquisition in 2017 of the assets of Alon USA Partners LP in Q3 2017, which made it one of the largest players in the Permian basin. It's the seventh-largest independent refiner in the Permian, with 302,000 bbl/day of crude throughput capacity:

As you've probably heard more times than you'd care to count, the Permian Basin has had very strong production growth over the past several years, thanks to new technology, which has also brought costs/bbl down considerably:

Risks:

DKL and DK share the same management, which could lead to dropdown pricing conflicts of interest. However, given that CEO owns over $6.5M worth of DKL units, there's reason to believe that management won't want to derail DKL.

Rising Debt/Dilution - As with other LPs, DKL has to go to the capital markets to help pay for growth. However, on the Q4 '17 earnings call, they said,

"We don't have any near term plans to do any DKL public equity, given our sufficient capacity under the revolver."

On the debt side, DKL's management will have to walk the line between buying the assets it needs for growth and not taking on too much debt. (More on this subject in the Debt section near the end of this article.)

Commodity prices - Another protracted downturn in energy prices also could send unit prices tumbling on the market.

Rising Rates - This has been part of the market's problem with high-yield entities - as rates rise, the usual play is to move to "safer" yield vehicles. Still, there's a long way between those vehicles and DKL's 10% yield.

Options:

Maybe, even after all of DKL's positive new developments, you're still skittish about jumping in without a life raft. That makes sense, given the heightened volatility we've seen thus far in 2018.

Well, that higher volatility will allow you to sell cash secured puts out of the money, and get paid more for them than you would have in the more staid era of times past.

This August put trade has a strike price of $25.00, ~12% below DKL's price. It pays $.95, which gives you a breakeven of $24.05, which is 9.6% below DKL's 52-week low of $26.60.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At a price of $28.35, DKL is 11.4% below analysts' lowest price target of $32.00, and is 17.83% below the average $33.50 price target.

The CEO/chairman bought 7,000 more units in February, at a price of $29.94, and now owns over 228,000 units, worth ~6.46M, as of 4/4/18. It's encouraging to see management with some skin in the game.

Valuations:

We compared DKL's valuations and yield to those of other midstream high-yield stocks we've covered in other articles, such as Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), MPLX LP (MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP), and Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP), and Williams Partners LP (WPZ).

Surprisingly, DKL's ample 10% yield is below average for this group, which ranges up to 16.55% for SMLP. Its distribution coverage factor also is below the group average, but, as we detailed above, that should improve in 2018. Its price/DCF of 10X is among the high tier of the group, but its price/sales and EV/EBITDA are under the group averages. (DKL had negative Equity of -$29.23M, as of 12/31/17.)

DKL's net debt/EBITDA is ~ in line with the group average, whereas its current ratio is lower than average. Both its ROA and operating margin are the highest in this group.

Debt and Liquidity:

"As of December 31, 2017, we had $179.9 million in outstanding borrowings under the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. Additionally, we had in place letters of credit totaling $9.0 million, primarily securing obligations with respect to gasoline and diesel purchases. No amounts were drawn under these letters of credit at December 31, 2017. Unused credit commitments under the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement as of December 31, 2017 were $511.1 million." (Source: DKL Q4 earnings call)

DKL's next debt maturity, of $179.9M comes up in 2019, with no other maturities until 2025:

(Source: DKL '17 10K)

"Total leverage ratio of 3.8 times is well within the five times currently allowable under our credit facility. Taking into consideration the recently announced joint venture and the proposed Big Spring drop down, our availability would be an estimated $139 million." (Source: DKL Q4 earnings call)

Summary:

DKL was ~6.6% above its 52-week low, as of 4/3/18. We rate it a speculative buy, based upon its attractive yield, its distribution growth, and the probability that its coverage will improve over the next 12 months. Our approach would be to initially sell cash secured puts at a price below DKL's price/unit, due to current market sentiment, and improved volatility.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETP, MPLX, MMLP, PBFX, DKL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.