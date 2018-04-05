Retired Houshold Tax Planning For 2018

Most of us have filed our 2017 tax return by now, and whether we completed our own tax return or paid another to prepare it, we should all be aware that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), beginning January 1, 2018, is now the law of the land. It is changing the Federal Income Tax landscape and so our tax planning should also be changing.

Estimate your 2018 tax bill

Whether you have an employer, are self-employed or retired living on fixed and investment income, it is important to ensure that tax withholding's are sufficient to meet the minimum required to avoid any under-withholding penalties and large lump sum payments at the end of the year. Most employers have non-electively (without the employee's approval) reduced Federal Income Tax Withholding's (FITW), which may be appropriate for some households and not so appropriate for others. For retirees, a pension or annuity product may also reduce withholding. This raises important questions: Are withholding's sufficient? Must quarterly estimated payments be increased? Decreased? Left as is?

The first order of business for the household is to estimate the 2018 tax bill. Once this is determined (with confidence), withholdings or estimated quarterly payments can be adjusted as required. I’ve searched the internet for a 2018 tax estimator, and what little I’ve found is severely lacking in accuracy. Although I’m sure there are others, the one site I’ve found that shows 2018 estimated tax accurately is H&R Block, although this site doesn’t show how they arrived at the tax estimate. I suspect most of the popular tax estimator sites such as Taxcaster and Jackson-Hewitt, are reluctant to create an estimator until the IRS finalized its (as yet) ill-defined tax rules on such things as loss carry-forwards, kiddie-tax instructions and the 20% pass-through deduction, to name a few tax issues that need clarification. In the meantime, tax payers… retired tax payers in particular… need to be able to calculate what their withholdings or quarterly estimated payments should be and make any adjustments early.

For most retired households, the 2018 tax computation is relatively straight forward with the TCJA. For a couple that are Married and Filing Jointly (MFJ) and who are 65 and older, if their itemized deductions do not exceed $26,600 ($13,600 for Single ((S)), then the standard deduction will be used. How many retired households will be using the new Standard Deduction in 2018? AARP estimates itemizers will decline from about 30% of tax payers in 2016 to around 10% for 2018. With state and property tax itemized deductions capped at $10,000, this means that for this retired couple, they’d have to have at least $16,600 in mortgage interest and charitable contributions. With most retirees having paid off their mortgage or within, say, 10 years of doing so, mortgage interest is likely dwindling. Per the IRS SOI Tax Statistics for 2016 (2015 tax return year) the average mortgage interest deduction for households whose primary tax filer is age 65 and older is $7,150. For charitable contributions, per the National Center for Charitable Statistics, the average household contributes about 2.2% of their Adjusted Gross Income ((AGI)) to charities. For most retired households, this would be about $1,500 to $2,000 per year. So for a typical retired household, this totals to $19,000 to $20,000... a large enough itemized deduction for 2017 but not under the TCJA. So with most retired households this greatly increases the likelihood the household will be using the standard deduction thus greatly simplifying the tax return.

Here is a simple example involving a typical couple, John and Mary, who are both over age 65 and will use the standard deduction in 2018. Bob has elected to delay starting Social Security and instead is relying more on dividend income in early retirement years from investments in taxable accounts, while Mary has started her Social Security benefit: (note: the Single column in this workbook does not apply to them)

This table assumes John and Mary are MFJ or for a single, are 65 years old or older, their gross income is less than $191,600 (MFJ) and $96,100 ((S)) (the top of the 22% bracket that this Excel Worksheet has been set up for), and that their itemized deductions are less than the new standard deduction. It also assumes the taxpayer((s)) have no above-the-line deductions and no tax credits and the only sources of income are as shown.

Creating a stacked-bar graph of their household income, showing the gross amount subject to taxation and then taking out the amount of ordinary income equivalent to their standard deduction (the bottom of the stacked bar), allows us to see the remaining ordinary income at the bottom of the stack and the amount of Qualified Dividends ((QD)) + Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) stacked on top of it.(note: QD and LTCG are combined as they are taxed at the same rate)

This bar chart provides two pieces of visible information that are of value to John and Mary.

They have about $22,300 of ‘headroom’ in the 12% tax bracket to do things like Roth conversions, take capital gains at 0% tax rate or take added Traditional IRA withdrawals at the 12% tax rate if they wish. They can see how much of their ordinary income is subject to tax in each tax bracket, and from this, calculate their 2018 tax (shown in the above table). Once this is known, they can calculate their quarterly estimated tax payments.

Determining Quarterly Estimated Tax Payments

To calculate their needed quarterly estimated tax payments, they need to know how much in tax withholdings are being withheld from their 3rd party income sources (Pension, Social Security, IRA withdrawals or insurance company annuity payments as common examples). By totaling these, and subtracting this total from their 2018 estimated tax bill (shown in the table above), and then taking 90% of this amount, they can then divide this by 4 to figure out what their minimum quarterly estimated tax payments need to be. The following chart shows this calculation

IRS Tax Withholding Safe Harbors

An alternative to this method is to look at last year’s tax. If this amount is equal to or less than the tax withholdings (or 110% of their withholdings if Bob and Mary's AGI is $150,000 or more), they can elect not to make estimated quarterly payments. So for example, lets say last year's tax was $1,500 because they had not yet started Bob's pension and Mary Social Security was only paid for the last 3 months of the year. Thus Mary's Social Security withholding of $1,680 for 2018 will exceed this amount. But if last year's tax exceeds 3rd party estimated withholdings for 2018, Bob and Mary can divide this shortfall by 4 to determine quarterly estimated withholdings. For example, if last year's tax was $2,680, then Bob and Mary only need pay an estimated $1,000 for 2018 or $500/quarter.

And one final safe harbor for estimated tax payments: if the total estimated tax payments is less than $1,000, after subtracting the 3rd party tax withholdings, then no estimated tax payments need to be made, although the total of the underwithholding will have to paid at once when the tax return is filed.

Conclusion

Planning ahead is always a good thing in the retired household. Elective household financial events, such as a Roth IRA conversion, the taking of capital gains or losses, Traditional IRA or variable annuity withdrawals beyond what is required, adding more dividend paying stocks in a taxable account, making a large charitable contribution or working part time. All of these will change the household's tax bill and so tax withholding and/or estimated quarterly tax payments must be adjusted.

As always, I am happy to provide the above Excel Spread Sheet to anyone who would like a copy. Simply send me a PM with an e-mail address and I will forward to you as a reply e-mail attachment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.