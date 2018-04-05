MicroStrategy Global Head Of Sales Being Replaced And Board Is Strengthened

MicroStrategy (MSTR) added two new board members who bring valuable backgrounds and increase board diversity. Ms. Breya served as COO of Ionic Security, a data protection and control software provider; she served as chief information officer at Informatica (NASDAQ:INFA) a business intelligence competitor to MicroStrategy; and she held senior marketing positions at Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPE).
Mr. Rechan has served as CEO of Solace Corp., a smart data movement solutions company; president and CEO of Halogen Software (OTC:HGENF) which is a cloud-based talent management company and importantly, as vice president, sales, solutions and services from February 2008 to October 2011 of IBM Business Analytics (IBM).
Executive marketing, data security, cloud technology, competitor business intelligence and analytics backgrounds from the number one analytics company in the world - IBM (some might argue for SAS Institute) will be highly valuable perspectives to have on the board.
Recent technology share weakness is likely tied to trade war fears, Amazon (AMZN) regulatory concerns, Facebook (FB) data breach/security concerns and Oracle cloud growth. Stay the course on MicroStrategy as expectations are low and the risk/reward is compelling. Buy the weakness. First quarter results are due around April 26th.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.