MicroStrategy Global Head Of Sales Being Replaced And Board Is Strengthened

We have explained that sales management needs to be improved for the MicroStrategy turnaround to work. US sales performance has trailed international results for many quarters now.

Kevin Norland (hired in August 2017) will replace Mr. Renysson as the Senior Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, effective as of April 3, 2018.

Mr. Norland brings financial services sales management experience from NCR and vice president and general manager, worldwide sales, operations and strategy experience from Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Financial and stock price performance was positive during his tenure with both companies. We suspect he will help fix the under performance in domestic sales and increase sales with financial services companies globally.

That said, there could be potential for a restructuring in the sales group and perhaps volatility in sales performance near term, which could lead to better top line results later this year and next year.