Hudson's Bay Enters 2018 Seeking A Retail Turnaround

Hudson's Bay still has a huge amount of real estate value, but needs to halt the decline at some of its banners in order to be able to properly unlock that value.

Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) remains an interesting company to me. It has a very high amount of real estate value, but continues to have some significant challenges with its retail operations that is resulting in a fair amount of cash burn.

Some of Hudson's Bay's banners (Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson's Bay Canada) are actually doing okay with positive comps, and its other banners are experiencing moderate sales declines. This situation is not completely unfixable like Sears Holdings' massive sales declines, so if it can improve its situation at a couple of its other banners, its stock could rebound to a multiple of its current value.

Q4 Results

The retail outlook for Hudson's Bay has some bright spots, but some major challenges also remain. On the positive side, Saks Fifth Avenue has reported positive comparable store sales for three straight quarters, and the +2.1% it reported in Q4 2017 is solid. As well, the Hudson's Bay banner in Canada has now reported 30 consecutive quarters of positive comparable store sales. This comes despite some negative effect from Sears Canada's liquidation sales during the quarter. Going forward into 2018, I'd anticipate that Hudson's Bay's Canadian sales should benefit substantially from Sears Canada's exit, with an overall benefit of around 1% to Hudson's Bay as a whole.

The negative side for Hudson's Bay is that its Off Price division (Saks Off 5th and Gilt) and its European division (essentially Galeria Kaufhof) have both struggled, with reports mentioning Kaufhof's financial deterioration. As well, Lord & Taylor is probably struggling since it represents approximately 35% of the DSG segment's sales. The Hudson's Bay banner in Canada represents around 55% to 60% of the DSG segment, and it is at least marginally positive, so Lord & Taylor is probably doing negative mid-single digits comparable store sales.

Source: Hudson's Bay

Data Breach

The Saks and Lord & Taylor credit card hack probably won't have a major impact on Hudson's Bay. Google Trends indicates that the public interest in the story is significantly less than with Target's (NYSE:TGT) data breach, even after adjusting for the relative size of the companies.

Target's sales may have been affected by approximately 4% during the quarter in which the breach occurred, followed by a 1% to 2% impact during the following quarter and negligible impact afterwards.

Saks and Lord & Taylor may see their Q1 2018 sales affected slightly, but the overall impact to Hudson's Bay is likely to be a fraction of a percent during this quarter.

Real Estate Value

Hudson's Bay's significant amount of real estate value can be seen in how much some of its properties are selling for (or are expected to fetch). In 2017, it sold its Lord & Taylor Manhattan store for $850 million USD, well above the $655 million USD appraised value from 2016.

The next major sale may involve its Vancouver Hudson's Bay store. Vancouver is noted for having very expensive real estate, with its condo prices having a higher average price per square foot (albeit partially driven by a lower average building age) than New York City. This results in prime locations going for huge amounts of money, such as a downtown Vancouver restaurant that sold for $245 million CAD ($190 million USD).

Reports indicate that Hudson's Bay's downtown Vancouver store could fetch $800 million to $900 million CAD ($620 million to $698 million USD) in a sale, not that much less than the $850 million USD that the Lord & Taylor Manhattan building sold for.

Conclusion

The real estate value in Hudson's Bay remains much greater than its enterprise value. Prior to the sale of its Lord & Taylor Manhattan location, Hudson's Bay estimated its real estate value (net of debt) at $35 CAD ($27 USD) per share. Those estimates appear reasonable based on other real estate transactions.

However, to be able to unlock that real estate value at its leisure, Hudson's Bay needs to minimize its cash burn. In particular, the European operations need to be fixed, as they account for 47% of its retail square footage. While Saks Off 5th and Lord & Taylor also are having difficulties, those banners combine for 17% of Hudson's Bay's retail square footage.

I am not entirely certain that Hudson's Bay can turn around its retail operations, but at its current price, I feel that the real estate value is worth a speculative gamble of modest size.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBAYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.