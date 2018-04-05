Equity ETFs: Key Levels Held On The Daily Charts So Far This Week

Even with Wednesday’s turnaround the weekly charts for the five major equity ETFs will remain negative give closes on Friday below their five-week modified moving averages. When all five have negative weekly charts the downside risk is 20% or more from the all-time intraday highs, defining a bear market for stocks.

The daily charts show how important it is to follow all five equity ETFs. Most traders focus only on Spiders, which slipped below their 200-day simple moving average. To confirm this breakdown all five charts must break below their 200-day simple moving averages simultaneously, and that did not happen.

The bottom line is that the consolidation of the correction from the 2018 highs to the 2018 lows continues. In this process Diamonds set a fresh 2018 low of $233.20 on April 2.

The stock market is recovering from the woes of a potential trade war given China’s threat of tariffs that could total $50 billion. Negotiations are expected to extend into May.

The focus thus shifts to Friday’s employment report and then to first-quarter earnings.

How will each company handle the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017?

Stocks with negative weekly charts will likely have muted upside reactions to positive earnings.

Earnings guidance should be cautious given the tariff situation, rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and the unwinding Fed balance sheet.

Delays in infrastructure spending plans could reduce economic projections.

Earnings season kicks in April 13 with first quarter results from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)

Today’s Equity ETF Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The daily chart for Diamonds ($243.24 on April 4) shows that the ETF held its 200-day simple moving average of $234.58 on April 2. Its 50-day simple moving average is $248.96 and declining each day.

Traders should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $230.11 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $252.89 and $261.66, respectively. My annual pivot is $246.52. These levels are below the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The daily chart for Spiders ($265.00 on April 4) shows that the ETF traded below its 200-day simple moving average of $258.97 but recovered as the other ETFs held their 200-day SMA. Its 50-day simple moving average is declining at $271.06. The major warning would have been a price gap below the 200-day simple moving average, which did not happen.

Traders should continue to buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average at $258.97. Traders who bought at $258.97 could have booked a nice gain at my semiannual pivot of $264.10 on Wednesday. My annual, quarterly and monthly risky levels are $276.34, $276.99 and $279.36, respectively. These levels are below the all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The daily chart for QQQs ($159.74 at April 4) shows that this tech-heavy ETF remains between its 200-day simple moving average of $152.95 and its 50-day simple moving average of $165.28.

So far this week traders had three opportunities to buy weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $165.51 and $170.45, respectively. These levels are below the March 13 all-time intraday high of $175.21. Note the ‘key reversal’ day on March 13. Also note the ‘island reversal’ as you can draw a circle around the price bars of March 9 through March 16.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The daily chart for the transportation sector ETF ($186.74 on April 4) shows the ETF between its 200-day simple moving average of $180.36 and its 50-day simple moving average of $190.29.

Traders should buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average of $180.36 and reduce holdings on strength to semiannual, quarterly, monthly and annual risky levels of $188.79, $195.90 and $204.61, respectively. The $204.61 level was tested at the Jan. 16 all-time intraday high of $206.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The daily chart for the small caps ETF ($152.86 on April 4) shows the ETF above its 200-week simple moving average of $148.08 and below its 50-day simple moving average of $153.57.

Traders should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99 which held at the Jan. 24 low and should reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $159.30.

