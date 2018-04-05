Tesla Trouble: By The Numbers

There's been a lot of discussion on this site and others about Tesla's (TSLA) Q1 production and delivery announcement, including my own brief reaction. While the company's supporters cheered another end of quarter burst, overall production and sales again disappointed. Today, I wanted to circle back and provide more detail on why Q1's headlines were troublesome for Tesla, along with some updates on key headwinds that are getting stronger.

The curious Model S and X picture:

Tesla's two flagship vehicles saw their first year over year decline in quarterly deliveries, falling by more than 3,000 units. While management said that demand is strong, it only said that orders set a Q1 record, not an overall quarterly record. Additionally, while it was stated that vehicles in transit were up 68% sequentially, that's not a surprise given the production shutdown in Q4. In fact, take a look at the chart below.

(Source: Tesla quarterly production/delivery announcements on IR news page)

Did management note that S/X vehicles in transit were down nearly 600 vehicles over the end of the prior year period, a drop of almost 12.7%? Nope. What's really interesting is that vehicles in transit rose sequentially by 1,540 vehicles. If we add that to the 21,800 vehicles delivered, we get 23,340 total. However, Tesla produced 1,400 more than that in the period, meaning inventory levels are rising again. Add that to an extra 1,200 Model 3's in transit, and you can see why rising inventory could pressure cash flow, a key reason why many are skeptical of the company saying it doesn't need a capital raise outside of credit lines.

While on the subject of credit lines:

Tesla had borrowed $1.1 billion on its main credit line at the end of 2017, with the potential for another $700 million to be tapped. It also has other various loan facilities outstanding, primarily through its SolarCity subsidiary. As I discussed in a previous article, many of these are variable rate instruments, partially hedged but relying on 3-month LIBOR to get their interest rate. That's a bigger deal than it used to be because this key borrowing rate has soared in recent periods, as seen below.

(Data sourced from St. Louis Fed. 3-mo. LIBOR page. *Increase so far in Q2. Check current rates here)

In the first six quarters after the Model 3 was unveiled in March 2016, the 3-month LIBOR rate rose by a little more than 70 basis points. In the two quarters plus these first few days of April since, it's jumped another roughly 100 basis points. So even if Tesla doesn't have an official capital raise, and just borrows further from credit and other loan facilities, the impact of higher rates likely means total interest expenses are headed towards $200 million per quarter.

Getting closer to the 200k mark:

Tesla will likely hit an important milestone in the next few months when it delivers its 200,000th vehicle in the United States. When it hits this mark, the calendar watching begins for the phase out of the $7,500 US Federal EV tax credit. With another three months of estimates in the books from InsideEvs, we can see that Tesla is getting close to the key level.

(*Through Q1 2018. Does not include impact of Roadster deliveries. Source: InsideEvs monthly scorecard)

By using data from InsideEvs, I have Tesla at 177,651 vehicles excluding up to 1,900 potential Roadsters. If the company delivers another 10,000 S/X vehicles, which is the estimate for Q1 2018, it would mean that around 12,350 Model 3 units delivered would hit the cap. Between the vehicles in transit and Tesla expecting to manufacture 2,000 Model 3's in the coming week, it seems almost a given that 200k will be hit in Q2 unless Tesla really starts pushing international deliveries.

If hit, that would mean the credit drops in half in Q4 2018, drops another 50% in Q2 2019, and is completely gone in Q4 2019. Most other manufacturers will still have this incentive to offer consumers, so Tesla will be at a pricing disadvantage moving forward. Since the credit was a big selling point to many Model 3 deposit holders, it will be interesting to see what happens to reservations once the credit phase out begins.

Tesla raises borrowing rates again:

With the Federal Reserve finally ending its easy money policies and starting to raise rates at a decent pace, consumers are finding it more expensive to borrow. So to is the US government, as treasury rates are well above where they were in recent years. Tesla has passed those extra expenses on to consumers in recent quarters, with a 200 basis point rise in its lending rate since Q3 2017.

(Source: Tesla Model S order page)

Why is this so important? Well, it makes the cost of the Model 3 even more expensive for many potential customers, especially with no leasing option currently. For a 5-year auto loan with $30,000 borrowed, the change in Tesla's borrowing rates since the Model 3 went into production would mean an extra $1,575 over the cost of the loan. It also makes the Model S/X even more costly for those that are potentially borrowing two or three times that amount. It's harder to become a mass market car when the cost of operating that vehicle keeps rising for many. Between higher interest rates and the partial to full loss of the EV credit, Tesla may see an increasing amount of cancellations in the coming quarters.

The result is analysts cutting their forecasts:

It is rather obvious that the street was going to be cutting revenue forecasts for Q1 after Tesla's bad miss on both S/X and Model 3 deliveries. After $3.29 billion in Q4 2017 revenues, which included almost $180 million of credit sales, Tesla may have trouble getting close to that value this time around. Model 3 deliveries representing a higher percentage of the total will hurt average selling prices, although Tesla energy revenues could increase sequentially and lease revenues might be stronger due to an accounting change. However, costs are still out of control and that means trouble on the bottom line. As seen below, non-GAAP EPS estimates for this year and next continue to go lower and lower.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

In about 370 days, the street has come down by more than $9 a share from its non-GAAP EPS peak for 2018. That's about $1.6 billion dollars when using a 170 million share count. If the trend continues, we might see a loss this year that approaches last year, something analysts thought was impossible even in recent quarters. Before long, we might also see next year's number fall into the red, while GAAP profitability remains at least another year away.

Final thoughts:

Tesla announced a disappointing Q1, and while shares have done better this week, they have still tumbled so far this year thanks to Model 3 progress being behind schedule. The company is facing several headwinds, thanks to rising LIBOR rates, as well as the upcoming EV tax credit expiration and increased competition. Tesla equity and debt instruments remain very risky as long as the company continues along its current path.

