AMC Networks Remains Cheap Enough To Wait

But the business still is growing, if modestly, and I still think M&A is a likely outcome, perhaps when the Fox/Disney/Comcast drama finally settles.

Even though I'm long the stock, I get the bear case for AMC Networks (AMCX). In fact, I've made the bear case myself on this site, arguing that a decline in The Walking Dead franchise would pressure profits and eventually, the AMCX stock price. AMCX has in fact pulled back; it still trades almost 40% below all-time highs reached in late 2015, amid speculation that the company would merge with Starz (now owned by Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B)).

Having owned AMCX for about 20 months now, I would understand too if investors were losing patience. Save for a brief rally last summer above $65, AMCX has mostly been rangebound. TWD weakness appears to be accelerating, at least from a ratings standpoint. There isn't another apparent blockbuster in the pipeline. Cost-cutting pressure is mounting. And yet, at least from management commentary, there's not a clear sense of urgency from AMC Networks regarding what looks like a more difficult future.

But I'm sticking around for at least a little while longer - even if there are clear risks. AMCX is ridiculously cheap from a P/E standpoint, though a decent amount of leverage explains some of that low multiple. Profits haven't started declining yet, even beyond some help from tax reform in 2018. I like the capital allocation strategy of late, and I still think there's a likely outcome of M&A down the line. There's enough to stay patient - even if a lot of patience already has been required.

Are Earnings Peaking?

Given the narrative surrounding the cable industry, AMCX's fundamentals aren't quite as bad as one might think. For 2017, revenue rose almost 2%, and Adjusted Operating Income (what most other companies call Adjusted EBITDA) climbed 3%.

Admittedly, Q4 numbers were much worse. The National Networks business saw revenue fall 1.3% - including a 10% drop in advertising sales, per the Q4 conference call. AMCX had projected some weakness, but guided for ~flat National Networks revenue coming out of Q3. The driver was a weaker-than-expected ad delivery performance from The Walking Dead and its Talking Dead counterpart in the scatter market. Indeed, TWD ratings for this season are down over 30% from last year's Season 7.

One of the issues in valuing AMCX is that the company is exceedingly tight-lipped on details of its financials, due largely to competitive concerns. But I estimated in the past that TWD and Talking Dead likely accounted for at least one-third of the company's advertising revenue. Even with The Walking Dead well past peak ratings, when adding in Fear the Walking Dead the franchise still clearly has an outsized impact on revenue - and given the relatively 'free' money from higher ad pricing, an even bigger impact on profits.

But TWD almost certainly added some pressure in 2017 - and yet revenue and profits still rose. AMC is guiding for modest growth in revenue and AOI in 2018 as well. And looking at the distribution of revenue in 2017, there are some pockets of growth:

Segment FY17 Revenue (mil.) % of Total % Change Y/Y Advertising $959.5 34% -3.1% Affiliate Fees* $944 34% +5% Licensing* $464 17% +14% Intl. & Other $457 16% -0.6%

* - based on author estimates based on past filings and conference call commentaries. % of Total column doesn't foot to 100% due to rounding.

Affiliate fees (which the company now calls subscription revenues) are still growing, thanks to reset contracts signed with cable operators in recent years and expanding virtual MVPDs like Hulu, DIRECTV NOW, and YouTube Red. They are guided up mid-single-digits in 2018. Licensing revenues continue to climb, rising double-digits last year.

So at least in the mid-term, half of revenue should remain reasonably intact. Affiliate fee revenues are benefiting from contracted annual increases, which for now are offsetting subscriber declines. But even those declines aren't that steep: AMC network saw subscriber erosion of less than 1% in 2017, per the 10-K, after a 2.6% drop the year before. And the company's other four networks combined saw their subscriber count increase 3.8% in 2017. Licensing revenue should hold up as the company's library builds, particularly with full ownership of The Walking Dead (not the case with past hits Mad Men and Breaking Bad).

Advertising revenue probably starts to turn south in 2018, with a potentially steep decline in Q1 in part due to timing shifts relative to TWD. The International & Other business grew this year on an organic basis (adjusting for the divestiture of a small business and a modest currency benefit) and is guided to see revenue and profits grow in 2018. But that business long has been a disappointment: AMC paid $1 billion for a business that generated just $16.2 million in AOI in 2017.

Still, there's enough looking close to suggest that sales and profits should stay relatively stable over the next two years, if not longer. An acceleration in cord-cutting is a clear risk, but AMC's wide reach in virtual MVPDs (the network has more placements than any other, per the Q4 call) would limit the effect on ratings and advertising revenue. Balance sheet leverage - nearly 3x on a net basis - would amplify any EBIT weakness. But AMCX has made a clear effort to control G&A expense - and protect margins.

Longer-term, concerns remain. There's not going to be another Walking Dead for AMC - or, likely, anyone else. Cable subscriber defections aren't being fully offset by virtual MVPD growth. Advertising revenue is likely to decline. But there's enough to see the business staying in the range of stable for the next few years, with some upside potential if AMC can find another hit or two along the way.

M&A and Valuation

And so the bull case for AMCX is based on the idea that on its own, the current valuation isn't particularly onerous. AMCX trades at 11x trailing twelve-month cash flow, which should drop to an 8-9x forward multiple thanks to tax reform. (That depends on working capital and cash payments for program rights.) Forward EV/EBITDA is in the 6.4x range; the forward P/E is under 7x.

Again, the net leverage ratio is 2.9x, and there is a risk that the business could start declining in 2019 (or even this year). Even at these multiples, there's a clear value play/value trap argument: 14% of the float is sold short at the moment.

Still, in the range of stable is good enough at this valuation. And I still think at some point, AMCX winds up being sold. The company still is controlled by the Dolan family, who sold Cablevision back in 2015 and reportedly is looking to move MSG Networks (MSGN) as well. The interest in Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) (FOXA) assets shows there's still value in content, and AMCX is a good consolation price for whoever doesn't wind up with that company's FX network. And as I've pointed out in the past, both Starz and Scripps Network Interactive went for 10x EBITDA or higher. Those multiples would value AMCX at over $100 - roughly double the current price.

Certainly, I'm not arguing that AMCX is likely to get bought out at a 100% premium. And the broad case here is roughly similar to the one I've made for the past year and a half-plus. It's a different industry than it was even two years ago.

But AMC Networks has helped the fundamental case by aggressively repurchasing shares, instead of deleveraging: the Q4 share count was down 12% year-over-year, and AMCX has bought more shares in Q1. And while I'm a bit concerned by the company's relative sanguine commentary - one would never know the stock is down 40% listening to AMCX conference calls - the focus on repurchasing does suggest that management, at least, sees the stock as undervalued. And it means that AMCX can deliver a solid premium at a still-reasonable multiple: 8x 2018 EBITDA still values the stock at $76.

Coming out of 2017, the story isn't perfect. But the stock remains cheap enough that it still can work. The business isn't declining yet. There's room for a sale that works out for both the acquirer and AMCX shareholders. And while I don't expect M&A near-term, consolidation in the content space seems likely to gain steam at some point, perhaps once the Fox/Sky/Disney/Comcast drama resolves itself. As long as AMCX can keep profits stable until that point, it very well could be next in line to be a takeover target. And in that scenario, the potential rewards far outweigh the current risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.