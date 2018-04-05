Microsoft - De-FANGing A Portfolio While Maintaing An Exposure To Enterprise IT

Microsoft - Getting to the top without making everyone mad

Politics is an unfortunate element of investing in larger companies in the second decade of this century. The president has decided to attack Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has stumbled into the thickets of political opprobrium through its fixation on growth. I have no particular desire to set myself up as an oracle (no pun intended) no these controversies. I strongly deprecate the attack on Amazon by this president. I think the substance of his Tweets is mainly unsupported by facts (I just paid sales tax on an Amazon order), and while difficult to determine, my guess is the deal Amazon has with the Post Office has lots to do with the continued existence of that terribly mismanaged bureaucracy. Amazon is a prime example of what used to be called "creative destruction" when I studied economics and it is a consummation one devoutly hopes to see.

It is sad to see a president use personal animus against a media outlet, the Washington Post, as the basis for forming judgements about a business. Will anything come of this animus? I really don't know - I tend to doubt it. From my perspective, Amazon, as a profit maximizing enterprise, has been a contributor to the national well-being. Driving the efficiency of the retail supply chain does displace some inefficient businesses; on the other hand it has led to substantial productivity gains that improve national living standards - particularly for middle class consumers. As a stock which I have owned on and off, it has contributed in not inconsequential fashion to the health of my fisc. But anyone considering an investment in Amazon today is obliged to consider whether the Trump tweets need to be considered. I hope nothing comes of them, and I am rather convinced that this particular storm will pass, but perhaps at its current scale, Amazon is approaching a point at which it is bound to run into some kind of regulatory quagmire.

As to Facebook and its problems dealing with privacy issues, the case is even murkier. The company has clearly erred in many ways in letting its vast reach and overweening ambition overwhelm issues regarding the privacy of the users of this service. The company will almost certainly face some significant additional regulations. Just how these will impact the company obviously can't be determined in advance despite the efforts of myriads to do so. Will the company be required to make payments for past misdeeds? Perhaps. What might the magnitude be of such penalties? -impossible to say at this point. Will the restrictions on targeted marketing diminish the value of the platform to advertisers? Again, much of that can't readily be known. The point of this is to suggest that investors face new risks in investing in perhaps the star large cap growth platforms of the past 12-24 months and may need to look elsewhere to find alternatives.

In addition to the issues now facing these two companies specifically, investors should perhaps think about the proposed tax by the EU on so-called digital companies. While the proposal is not expected to go anywhere at the moment, it is another one of those situations in which envy is battling commonsense to the possible detriment of shareholders in the largest tech businesses.

Is there a large cap tech name that does make sense? The suspense ought not to be unbearable. My choice within large cap tech as an investment is Microsoft. (MSFT) Microsoft at this writing is down about 5% or so from its recent high. That said, the shares have appreciated by more than 40% over the past year. Most of the share price increase has been based on rising earnings expectations-some of that a product of lower tax rates and some a product of more rapid growth in operating income. The company has seen some level of compression in operating margins this fiscal year as it absorbs LinkedIn. LinkedIn is contributing about $5 billion/year of revenues to Microsoft; it is not contributing anything at all to operating income. The LinkedIn deal reached its one-year anniversary last quarter so forward results ought to better reflect underlying gains in operating margins, particularly as Microsoft achieves the benefits of scale for Azure and other offerings.

The basic investment case for Microsoft is that even excluding the impact of the LinkedIn acquisition, the company is seeing rising growth rates and not all models have been adjusted to account for a trend that I think is likely to continue. In addition, recently the government asked the Supreme Court to drop a pending case against Microsoft regarding access to e-mails stored overseas. At the moment, MSFT seems to have the least negative interaction with governments and regulators. Of course, that can quickly change.

Some observers on this site and elsewhere have suggested that the shares are ahead of themselves. The problem with the article I linked to above isn't that DCF analysis doesn't work-although the difficulties in choosing a discount rate and a terminal growth rate are well known by many-but that the premise of the analysis seems wrong-headed. Microsoft's percentage revenue growth and its operating margins are rising now, its tax rate is falling and its share count is declining. I expect those factors to be in play for some years to come. I think that is not the case for many reasons including building growth and improving cash flow. The transformation of Microsoft as a major factor in the cloud is reaching a further inflection that seems likely to be underestimated by many. And it affords investors looking for a large-cap way to invest in the IT space a somewhat safer, and lower valued venue than its potentially "growthier" cousins.

Microsoft most recently announced a major reorganization splitting its Windows and Device group. The reorg is mainly functional in that the company is not creating new business units or changing the way it reports. This is part of an effort to turn Windows into a recurring subscription business. The company has packaged Windows 10, Office 365 and some enterprise security and mobility services into Microsoft 365, a very successful offering that has shown surprising growth even while PC sales have either declined or stagnated. If the strategy is successful, and this author won't try to handicap that particular element of the company's strategy, it will provide another growth engine to run with Office 365. In addition to the development reorganization, Microsoft has released a new tool to get more Linux distros to work on Windows 10.

An additional part of the reorganization had to do with splitting AI development programs into both a "perception" category and another organization that will emphasize Tools and Cognitive services. The company continues to focus its resources product strategies that feature blockchain, Azure, containers and what it calls its VisualStudio. It has also made a large bet on developing IoT solutions that it has recently disclosed. When I suggest that a DCF methodology for a company like this which is becoming an innovation is misguided, I do so because no one today can accurately project just how much some of Microsoft's initiatives can add to growth. I suspect most investors in Microsoft shares trust that the senior management of this business, led by Satya Nadella, are making appropriate investment decisions that will confound those more modest growth rate estimates that some use to suggest the stock lacks upside.

AI gets lots of hype these days as it probably should, and Microsoft has certainly focused much of its development efforts in that area. The company is promoting several of its databases as part of its effort to build a sophisticated set of AI tools for users. At this point, Microsoft offers no fewer than 5 database offerings to facilitate AI implementation. Much of the company's forthcoming Build 2018 developer conference is focused on sessions promoting the use of MSFT database technology to build a robust suite of AI functionality.

Yes, AI is a bit of hype, regardless of who is advertising their capabilities and offerings. And no, Microsoft is unlikely to offer any kind of glimpse into an analysis of AI revenues or growth as a percentage of the total. It has yet to release specific quantitative data for Azure and there is no reason to think it will do so for AI when it comes in so many assorted flavors. The point is, however, that Microsoft nowadays, is getting its share of revenue growth from the trendiest areas of IT and that has obviously been a factor in inflecting the company's growth rate and over time, as a greater proportion of revenues comes from higher growth business areas, the company should continue to enhance its revenue growth percentages.

Microsoft Growth - A symphony in many keys

Just how fast can Microsoft grow? That is a question that is far more complex and lots less clear than might have been the case a few years ago. Last quarter, Microsoft enjoyed accelerating revenue growth which was reported at 12%. That growth rate is consistent with the percentage growth of the prior quarter. Of that amount, 400 basis points came from the LinkedIn acquisition and 100 basis points came from currency.

Most analysts, in making projections for fiscal year 2019, are expecting growth to continue at current levels when adjusted for the absence of the contribution LinkedIn acquisition and currency tailwinds. I think the odds favor further growth acceleration with adjusted organic growth climbing to double digits.

Microsoft is a large company, to be sure with revenues the next 12 months expected to be greater than $110 billion. In writing an article such as this, it is more or less impossible to be all encompassing in looking at specific areas of the company's business. Hopefully, however, this article does touch on the highest notes. Of that amount, Microsoft Azure is apparently on a track to reach an annual run rate of close to $9 billion sometime this year based on an the linked analysis. Last quarter, the company while still not breaking out Azure revenues, reported that the revenues for the service had grown by 98% in a market that is apparently growing at more than 45%. I think it would be surprising, to say the least, if Azure, including all of its available services, some of which are now based on AI and data science technology, did not contribute at least $3-4 billion to growth over the next 12 months. As the scale of Azure has grown, so too have its gross margins and that trend will almost surely continue. It is important to note that Microsoft continues to garner partners who have helped it to accelerate its growth rate and as the 2nd largest company in the space, that trend will continue.

Microsoft does break out growth rates for many of the rest of its businesses but we have no precise idea of the context. For example, while we know that various bits and pieces of Microsoft offerings are showing accelerating growth, we have little to tell us the current revenue base of these various pieces. The LinkedIn acquisition is contributing about 400 bps of revenue growth currently, and its revenue run rate was revealed to be a bit over $5 billion during the course of the latest conference call. It seems likely that LinkedIn will contribute $1 billion + of revenue growth over the next year.

Office 365 has achieved major success and the commercial sector saw 41% revenue growth which was a function of both an increase in ARPU as well as substantial seat growth. (Microsoft is a relatively older company and renewals are its greatest source of bookings. In quarters with a small renewal target-and that was true in Q2-bookings growth decelerates and does not appropriately depict the success of the selling motion.) Even the slower growing segments of the business such as Dynamics and Office Consumer have achieved double digit growth.

Even the within the low growth bucket, which Microsoft calls its More Personal Computing segment which includes both Windows and search showed some growth this past quarter. Needless to say, all of the growth came from Microsoft's search operation. The company achieved moderate growth in gaming, which grew by 8% last quarter.

How fast can Microsoft grow? Like ancient Gaul, Microsoft has 3 main revenue divisions. One of them, which is called Productivity and Business Process has achieved growth in the mid 20% range this year, although more than half of that growth has been a function of the LinkedIn acquisition. The company's Intelligent Cloud reporting segment is showing mid-teens growth. And the historic roots of the company in Windows is showing no growth. This segment, which Microsoft calls More Personal Computing, was about 40% of revenue in the first half of the fiscal year, and that is down from 44.5% a year ago. The math works out that with LinkedIn and Azure contributing at least $4-5 billion of revenue growth over the coming year, the balance of the growthier parts of the company need to achieve growth of just $6 billion, or a bit greater than 12% of their current revenue run rate, for Microsoft to reach 10% organic growth on an overall basis.

There are more than a few areas of the company's set of product offerings that are doing well enough to suggest that this is a low odds bet. As mentioned above, Dynamics 365 is seeing very strong growth. Of course, some of this is a function of the replacement of the Dynamics installed base with a cloud solution. I expect that MSFT is finally becoming a significant player in the apps space and that it is achieving a critical mass such that gross margins can expand.

Overall, the bucket that Microsoft calls its Commercial Cloud grew by 56% last quarter, and that performance, in turn led to 15% growth for the Intelligent Cloud reporting metric. Part of the reorg in engineering that I wrote about earlier in this article is a way of bringing focus to development in this parts of Microsoft. I have linked here to a commercial recently composed by Judson Althoff, EVP of Microsoft's Worldwide Commercial Business. I think the commercial provides readers with insight in the synergies that Microsoft is starting to achieve by the combination of Azure, Dynamics, AI and IoT. It is a story that resonates with many prospective clients and it is a key element in growth acceleration that Microsoft is experiencing.

The Microsoft Productivity and Business Process segment includes LinkedIn. So far in the fiscal year, LinkedIn has been contributing a bit more than half of the 25% revenue growth that Microsoft is reporting in this segment. Overall, given the growth of Office 365, the accelerating growth of LinkedIn and the particular success of Dynamics 365, this segment ought to be able to continue to achieve organic double-digit growth on a consistent basis.

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud includes revenues from Azure as well as SQL Server and other server products. At this point, Azure probably represents a bit more than 1/3rd of the intelligent cloud revenues and it apparently represents all of its growth. If the success of Azure continues at a cadence comparable to that seen thus far in the fiscal year, the odds would seem to favor a growth acceleration in this business segment.

Currently, Microsoft, in aggregate has two businesses that are likely to grow in the mid-teens or a bit more for the foreseeable future. These accounted for 58% of Microsoft's revenue last quarter and for 60% of revenues on a year to date and that percentage will continue to rise. The balance of its revenues comes from More Personal Computing. This segment includes Windows, as well as search and gaming. Best to ascribe zero growth to the segment, a conservative reality. There are, to be sure, elements of Windows that are likely to grow such as the Linux Subsystem for Windows 10 but whether or not the areas of growth within More Personal Computing will be large enough to offset stagnation or worse in the desktop market is likely a close-run call.

How fast can Microsoft's top line grow excluding acquisitions and currency? The various puts and takes of the different segments of the company suggest that long-term growth can average 8%-10% organically, not considering currency, and that the growth trajectory will show a consistent increase both because of the trends in the various segments, but equally because the growth business are gradually becoming a larger proportion of total revenues. The specific estimates that Microsoft has provided for guidance seem more than a bit conservative. For example, it is hard to imagine that the segment that includes Azure will show a sequential decline in revenue when Azure revenues are probably rising by more than a $1 billion sequentially with no real seasonality.

Margins - Why they should grow faster than revenues

Microsoft margins, again adjusted for the impact of acquisitions, and in particular LinkedIn, are rising now and will continue to do so into the foreseeable future. That hasn't been entirely visible the past couple of quarters as the LinkedIn revenues are adding to growth and have yet to contribute to operating margins. But going forward, MSFT margins will almost certainly rise. One basic reason is simple math. The components of Microsoft that are growing, have higher gross margins than the More Personal Computer segment. Overall, through the first half of the year, Productivity and Intelligent Cloud are accounting for 69% of GAAP operating income.

Going forward, I expect to see substantial cost synergies coming from LinkedIn revenues. In addition, over time, I expect that both Office 365 and Dynamics 365 margins will show positive trends given the inherent economics of the cloud business and the substantial leverage at scale. This is likely to be even more significant for Azure and for Intelligent Cloud revenues as a whole. Gross margins for Azure, Dynamics 365 and Office 365 are very volume sensitive as they are very correlated to data center utilization.

The consensus EPS forecast for Microsoft in its fiscal 2019 year is for EPS of $3.92, up from a consensus forecast of $3.65 this year. While these estimates have shown a substantial increase recently, rising by 7% and 5% respectively in the last 90 days according to the First Call consensus, they still seem far short of likely attainment. Last year, Microsoft accrued a non-GAAP tax rate of 14%, but that included a $1.8 billion impact that related to losses from the company's non-deductible phone business. That shows up in estimates for fiscal Q3 and Q4 where EPS is expected to rise by just 10%.

Expectations for fiscal 2019 are for EPS growth of 7%. Higher margins, double digit revenue growth and a lower tax rate, coupled with a declining share count should lead to EPS growth at least in the mid-teens range, far above the current 7% projection. I expect Microsoft to be adding at least 100-150 basis points to operating margins steadily, and probably more in fiscal 2019. And given the rate of share buy-backs, it seems likely as well that the company should achieve a further percentage increase in EPS beyond the level of improvement in operating income.

Valuation - Microsoft is at the least a GARP name and some may call it value.

As mentioned earlier, there are some commentators on this site who believe that Microsoft shares have gotten ahead of themselves. I am obviously not in that camp. Microsoft is too big and has too large a boat anchor to become a high-growth story. But it isn't valued that way.

As of this writing, the company has a market capitalization of $711 billion. Share count has declined a little more than 1% year on year. With a net cash balance of $58 billion, Microsoft's enterprise value is $653 billion and with a 12 month forward revenue estimate of $113 billion, its EV/S ratio is 6.3X. That is rather elevated for high single-digit growth.

On the other hand, with a forward earnings per share estimate of somewhat greater $4 for the next 12 months, the P/E is a rather more modest 22X. The company has seen a substantial increase in its free cash flow generation so far this year based both on higher depreciation and essentially on higher net income after adjusting for the repatriation tax. The forward 12 month free cash flow generation based on current trends and management commentary around its various components, should be in the range of $45 billion, generating a free cash flow yield of almost 7%. Little of that will come from stock based compensation which is running at a rate of $4 billion/year. Simply put, there are simply not that many IT businesses enjoying organic growth in the high single digits that are generating anywhere close to a 7% free cash flow yield.

The company has continued to make a commitment to a shareholder friendly capital return policy. So far this year, the company has repurchased shares with a net cost of $4.1 billion and paid $6.2 billion of dividends. It seems likely that the company will accelerate share repurchase and continue to increase its dividend. At the moment, the company's dividend rate is a somewhat modes 1.87% and its payout ratio is less than 50%. It can certainly afford a decent increase in its dividend rate when it typically considers capital return policies in the middle of September.

Microsoft shares are up by more than 40% in the past year, a somewhat startling performance according to some observers, but one supported by a rising top-line growth rate coupled with rising operating margins, adjusted for the LinkedIn merger. That said, the valuation is not particularly elevated and the company will likely continue to surprise investors and observers on the upside. It is one of the better investments within the large cap IT space available at this point, and I think that it is likely to report another strong quarter based on both its own product strategy, including the fantastic success of Azure, particularly, and a favorable over-all IT spending environment. I think the shares are well worth owning and are quite likely to produce positive alpha over the next year.

