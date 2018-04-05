Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 4/3/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in Closed-End Funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Author's software



There were no major news about this group of the closed-end funds which could have had an impact on their performance.



The Sector

Source: Barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart

The last couple of days were quite good on the market especially after the small crash we witnessed last week. As we can see our leading benchmark for the preferred stock CEFs (PFF) finished the week in green territory. It has closed at $37.56 which is a positive change of +$0.13 (+0.35%).

The 20-Year Bond Ishares (TLT) was even stronger to the upside:

Source: Barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart

A direct comparison between the two is beyond the topic of this article, but the strength shown by the latter should be taken on a positive note.

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

This week the statistical numbers are a bit higher than the last time and I think that this is understandable. Our leader in the group today is the Flah&Crum Pref Income Opps fund (PFO) with a score of -1.80. We can also monitor on the right its discount of -6.22%. For me this could be a quite good ''Buy''. But on that later.

Another fund that I want to shift your focus to is the Flah&Crum Total Return fund (FLC) which carries a negative Z-Score of -1.70. Statistically we do not have an overvalued fund as the highest score in the table above is 0.80. I do not think that we could find a potential ''Sell'' candidate here. Saying all this, we can conclude that preferred stocks CEFs as a group are undervalued.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: CEFConnect.com

What we concluded is that the typical Preferred Stock closed-end fund has an expense ratio in the range of 0.66% to 1.45%. Personally for me a management fee over 1% is quite high. While building a Fixed Income portfolio does require some knowledge, it definitely is not a task that would justify anything much higher than 1%.

3. 5-year Return on NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The sector has delivered delightful returns to the fixed income investors over this time frame. In truth - and as stated on must fund sponsor websites - past returns are no guarantee of future performance. And this is more true than ever, because we have yet to see the managers earn their management fee in a rising interest rate environment.

Anyway, most of the funds have very similar returns so I think we should continue our review with the next important criteria.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Our undisputed leader in this weeks' chart is the Flah&Crum Pref Income Opps fund (PFO) with a discount of -6.22%. Judging purely by this metric, this is the most undervalued fund currently, but there is much more to it than Discount as an absolute value. As an observation, most of the CEFs trade lower than their Net Asset Value.



Only two funds trade above their net asset value - Nuveen Pref and Inc 2022 Term (JPT) and JH Premium Dividend Fund (PDT). But looking at their Z-Scores and the returns that they have provided, I would not establish a position (Long/Short) in either one. Or, if I did, it would be after more diligent research.



Conclusion

Depending on market conditions one could argue that the group of funds presented here is undervalued as a whole, some of them being better than others respectively.

Before jumping gun and attempting to be 'the early bird' in any Preferred Stock CEF, we want to see further strength by the related indices, or a upswing in the NAV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.