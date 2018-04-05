Ensco: Well Positioned To Take Advantage Of Improving Offshore Drilling Industry

On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, offshore drilling giant Ensco plc (ESV) gave a presentation at the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference. In this presentation, the company focused specifically on the current conditions in the offshore drilling industry and how it specifically is positioned to weather through the still challenging conditions and prosper into the future. Ensco is, in fact, one of the better positioned offshore contractors by virtue of a few factors that will be discussed later in this article.

It is somewhat common knowledge among long-term followers of the offshore drilling industry that it is, by its very nature, a cyclical industry with numerous peaks and troughs throughout the years. Indeed, the industry has gone through six major cycles since 1985:

There are a few reasons for the cyclical nature of the industry. The first is one that nearly everyone would expect, oil and gas prices. Offshore production is not the cheapest way to extract oil from the ground (although it has been becoming more competitive) and so exploration and production companies have historically been less willing to spend money on offshore development when oil prices are low. This naturally causes the number of contract tenders to decline, forcing offshore drilling contractors to compete more aggressively in order to win those few contracts that are available. This causes dayrates to decline, which weakens revenues and cash flows across the industry. A second reason for the cyclical nature of the industry is due to the offshore drilling industry itself. During upcycles, drilling contractors typically begin to build new rigs in earnest in hope of capturing more and more of the business being awarded by the oil and gas companies. Ultimately, this new construction causes the rig fleet to grow in excess of the contracts available, leading to an oversupplied market. The rig owners must then compete more aggressively against one another, causing dayrates to decline. This has the same effect of causing declining revenues and cash flows across the industry that low oil price does.

As shown in the chart above, the downturn that the offshore drilling industry has been mired in over the past three years was the worst that it has suffered in a generation. However, as I have mentioned in numerous past articles, things have slowly begun to improve. The primary reason for this is that oil and gas companies have begun to increase their offshore capital expenditures:

As Ensco points out in its presentation, nominal global offshore capital expenditures are expected to bottom out sometime in 2018 before beginning to increase. This coming spending growth is expected to be quite strong, with aggregate offshore capital expenditures predicted to increase at a 10% compound annual growth rate until 2027. This should greatly increase the number of contracts being awarded and thus result in increasing competition among oil and gas companies to secure the rigs that they require for their offshore development needs. We would normally expect this to have a positive impact on dayrates due to the economic laws of supply and demand. However, a low level of customer spending was not the only cause of the current downturn in the industry.

As the first chart above shows, offshore contractors in aggregate expanded their fleets substantially during the previous upcycle. Over the 40 months that it lasted, a total of 193 new rigs were ordered or constructed, significantly expanding the global fleet. Unfortunately, and partly due to the oil price driven decline in spending, this was a greater number of rigs than was needed to meet the workload that was available, and therefore the industry as a whole became oversupplied with rigs. This led to weakness in dayrates as described above. Fortunately however, there are signs that this has begun to correct itself, as these types of problems often do. The primary way that this problem is corrected is through rig retirements and scrapping. Basically, an offshore drilling rig has a limited life after which time it no longer makes economic sense for a rig owner to pay for maintenance and other necessary work in the current low dayrate environment. Therefore, it makes more sense to simply retire the rig and scrap it, thus reducing global fleet numbers. This has already begun to happen to some degree, as 2017 saw the highest level of scrapping activity that the industry has seen for quite some time. Nevertheless, the fleet still remains too large relative to the amount of business available. However, as Ensco points out, there is still room for more scrapping over the coming quarters. This chart shows the size of each of the two primary segments of the worldwide offshore rig fleet:

As we see here, utilization rates for both jack-ups and floaters remain low due to the large number of idle rigs. What is even more surprising however is those 58 floaters (22.39% of the fleet) and 73 jack-ups (13.75% of the fleet) are not only idle but also the owners are not even attempting to find contracts for them. That could make these prime candidates to be scrapped at some point in the future. These are not the only rigs that would be retirement candidates, however. Worldwide, there are 60 floaters that are at least 30 years old that will not have contracts by the end of this year or are at least 15 years old and have not had a contract in over two years. For jack-ups, the number is even higher at 180 such rigs. These rigs have a relatively high probability of being scrapped as the financial costs of keeping them in service do not make sense in the current environment. If indeed this does occur, then we should see substantial reductions in the size of the global rig fleet, even when we account for the newbuilds that will be joining the fleet over the next year or two:

This will naturally have the effect of reducing the supply of rigs in the market, and when coupled with the already discussed forthcoming growth in demand, it should bring the industry to a much more normal balance between supply and demand. This should eventually cause dayrates to increase and return the companies in the industry to a situation of more normal cash flows and profits.

Ensco is the largest contractor in the offshore drilling industry, boasting a fleet of 12 ultra-deepwater drillships, 13 semisubmersible rigs, and 36 jack-up units.

This variety of rigs gives Ensco a tremendous amount of versatility going forward. This is due to its ability to meet nearly any customer need, which could be important as the industry recovers. Historically, the jack-up segment recovers from downturns more quickly than the deepwater or ultra-deepwater segments due to jack-ups typically being cheaper to contract (lower dayrates), with shorter contract terms, and shallow-water exploration and development being the cheapest of all the offshore sectors to perform. However, floating rigs typically bring in greater profits for the offshore contractor, but oil and gas companies do not usually hire them until the recovery is already well underway. Ensco's large number of both types of rig should thus allow it to take advantage of opportunities at all points in the cycle.

Ensco's large and varied fleet also allows the company to operate in all of the major offshore regions of the world:

This is beneficial for the company for a few reasons, one of which is protection against regime risk. Regime risk is basically the risk that a government with authority over the region in which a company operates will pass a law or take some other action that adversely impacts that company's operations. An example of this would be the United States suspending new offshore drilling activity back in 2010 following the Deepwater Horizon disaster. Ensco has hedged against this risk by operating in many different nations around the world, which ensures that only a relatively small portion of its operations are exposed to the whims of any given government.

It is also important to note the wide variety of customers that Ensco has, which are shown in the chart above. This is also beneficial for Ensco. For one reason, it is generally a bad business practice for any company to become overly dependent on a single customer for an outsized portion of its business. This is because that customer could run into financial difficulties or simply choose to use another service provider, which would adversely impact the company that is relying on that revenue. In contrast, by conducting business with many different customers, a business can largely insulate itself from financial difficulties at any one of its customers. In addition, note that many of the firms listed as customers are either supermajors or national oil companies. These firms are highly unlikely to encounter financial difficulties severe enough to leave them unable to pay their debts to a service provider like Ensco. While there are some independents shown above too, these are likewise large and financially stable companies that are rather unlikely to default. This should provide some piece of mind to investors that the company most likely will receive all of the money owed to it, which makes it much easier to plan for the future.

One of the biggest concerns that many investors have regarding offshore drilling contractors is the possibility of bankruptcy. Last year saw Ocean Rig (ORIG), Seadrill (SDRL), and Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which only exacerbated those concerns. Fortunately, Ensco is much stronger financially than any of those firms were, with much less reliance on debt. This provides confidence that Ensco will not suffer the same fate that befell them. As of December 31, 2017, Ensco had approximately $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments and a $2 billion untapped revolving credit line. This gives the company a total of $3.2 billion in immediate liquidity. This compares to a total of $3.9 billion in outstanding net debt (debt minus cash on hand), which is quite reasonable given the company's liquidity. However, the company's debt maturity schedule may be more important than the amount of debt. The debt maturity schedule tells us how much money the company will need to come up with in a certain year in order to pay back its creditors. This could alert us to problems before they arise - for example, if Ensco had to cover all of its debt this year, then it might have a problem. Fortunately, that is not the case. As shown here, Ensco does not have any debt coming due until 2020, and that is a relatively meager $194 million:

Ensco only has a relatively small amount of debt coming due between now and 2024, and what little it does have can easily be covered by the cash that the company currently has in the bank. This fact means that the company has another six years to build up its cash balance so that it can potentially pay off this tranche of debt without needing to refinance it upon maturity. Such a move would strengthen the company's balance sheet further. Unfortunately, as we can see, the company's outstanding debt matures very rapidly following the 2024 maturation, but we do not believe that this should be a concern to investors. First, Ensco currently boasts a low 31% debt-to-capital ratio which should allow the company to refinance its debt as it matures with minimal difficulty. In addition, it is likely that the offshore drilling industry will be stronger in the middle of next decade than it is today, as already discussed. This should also favorably affect Ensco's ability to refinance this debt as it comes due.

As was the case with many offshore drilling companies, Ensco had a net loss in 2017 due to writedowns of the value of a few of its rigs. In 2017, the net loss was $303.7 million, which works out to $0.91 per share. Unfortunately, this alone makes the stock very hard to value on a TTM basis as the P/E is negative. Analysts likewise do not see the company making a profit this year either, with the consensus earnings being a $0.98 per share loss. Fortunately, the P/E ratio is not the only metric that we can use to value the company. Ensco did have a positive EBITDA in 2017 which allows us to value the company using the EV/EBITDA ratio, which many analysts consider a superior metric to use to value a company than the P/E ratio, myself included. As of the time of writing, Ensco has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.38. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Ticker EV/EBITDA Ratio Ensco plc ESV 12.38 Noble Corp. NE 8.40 Rowan Companies plc RDC 5.37 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. DO 6.47 Seadrill Partners LLC SDLP 4.51

Here we see that Ensco is by far the most expensive driller in its peer group using this metric. This could be a sign that the market believes that Ensco will likely be one of the stronger companies in the eventual recovery by virtue of the factors discussed in this article, although I would admittedly prefer to purchase the stock after a dip that brings its ratio more in line with its peers.

In conclusion, Ensco appears to be well positioned to prosper going forward. The offshore industry seems likely to improve in coming years as oil and gas companies begin to increase their investments in offshore development and rig scrapping reduces the oversupply of rigs. The company has the financial wherewithal to continue to weather the current still weak environment and prosper as it improves.

