Kinder Morgan: A Great Play On Great Catalysts

At a time when oil prices are near multi-year highs, but natural gas prices haven’t posted much of a recovery, pipeline operators with their hands in both markets have been smacked down. One, in particular, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), seems to have been hit harder than it should have been, driven by a general malaise regarding the space. With shares trading at attractive multiples and the business thriving and supported by strong catalysts, Kinder Morgan should be watched closely by any investors who like pipeline plays.

A great business with strong catalysts

Since the middle of March, when FERC (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) announced that they would be prohibiting pass-through entities from benefiting off of a double-dip in taxes on cost-of-service contracts related to interstate pipelines, many players in the MLP space, as well as those who are tied to it, have been hit hard. During its decline, one company I purchased a stake in (and still own that stake entirely) is Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP), but a company I have eyeballed on and off for years is Kinder Morgan.

Unlike many of its peers in the space, Kinder Morgan should not be materially impacted by this decision. This is because the entity is a C-Corp and, as a result, does not have the ability to double dip on the tax side. Even so, shares of the business have fallen around 7.1% since FERC’s news broke, tracking (but not at the same magnitude) the performance of other pipeline operators.

*Taken from Kinder Morgan

Not only is the business protected from the FERC decision, the firm itself is robust and offers investors the opportunity to buy into a high-quality pipeline operator with its hands all over the map (literally). In the image above, you can see its pipelines. In all, the business is responsible for transporting around 40% of all natural gas that’s consumed in the US. With operations in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, New Mexico, Louisiana, the Utica, the Marcellus, and more, there are few places where Kinder Morgan’s business doesn’t reach.

*Taken from Kinder Morgan

This is great if management’s forecast for the future is correct. As you can see in the image above, not only are net natural gas exports to Mexico expected to soar from 4.1 Bcfe/day (Billion cubic feet equivalent per day) in 2017 to 5.2 Bcfe/day in 2019, but the company expects that net LNG exports will rise at an even nicer clip. According to management, this figure should expand from 2 Bcfe/day in 2017 to 5.6 Bcfe/day a year from now. The growth in demand for these products will increase the utilization of pipelines, not only for Kinder Morgan, but for any other relevant players as well.

Not only will Kinder Morgan benefit from the natural gas space, it will benefit in time from oil and perhaps by more than management expects. According to the company’s 10-K, it controls 72,752 net developed acres involving both oil and gas, plus it controls 457 miles of crude pipelines, 1,523 miles of CO2 pipelines (which benefits from crude), 9,730 miles of products pipelines, and it owns terminals and Jones Act tankers that, collectively, have 92.7 million barrels worth of crude, product, and other capacity.

Naturally, as oil production grows across the US and Canada, Kinder Morgan is likely to benefit. By its own projections, shown in the image below, US oil production should expand this year to 10.3 million barrels per day compared to the 9.3 million barrels per day generated in 2017. In 2019, output should grow to 10.8 million barrels per day. However, it’s highly probable that these figures are too conservative.

*Taken from Kinder Morgan

According to recent data from the EIA (Energy Information Administration), crude production in the most recent week was already at 10.46 million barrels per day. In the first quarter of this year, it averaged around 10.25 million barrels per day and existing monthly data suggests that it may be higher by current estimates by around 0.10 million barrels per day. If everything goes the way the EIA sees it, production in the US will average about 10.70 million barrels per day and will come in at 11.27 million barrels per day next year. So long as prices don’t fall materially, the greater volumes that will need transporting could serve as a catalyst for the business to generate stronger cash flow.

To benefit from a robust energy production space in the US and Canada, management expects to invest around $11.8 billion in capex over the next five years. Of this, $10.2 billion, or around 85%, will be done on dependable fee-based projects, with a whopping $5.7 billion attributable to Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF), of which Kinder Morgan owns 70%. This will allow the firm to remain a relevant and growing player that can meet rising demand for transportation services and will ultimately feed not only the company’s dividend growth, but its ability to invest in yet further projects for decades to come.

*Taken from Kinder Morgan

Shares are attractive and cash flow should rise

Kinder Morgan has clear catalysts ahead for it, but what good are catalysts if the price isn’t right? In the case of Kinder Morgan, the price appears pretty right to me. According to management, the firm should generate around $4.567 billion in distributable cash flow this year, 2% higher than what was seen in 2017. Management intends to allocate $2.215 billion toward growth-oriented capex this year and, with its $0.80 per share dividend, will pay out another $1.765 billion to shareholders. That will leave still another $568 million in excess cash for the firm to decide what to do with.

Generally speaking, you want to strip capex out of cash flow when figuring out how expensive (or cheap) a firm’s stock is, but an exception to that is when the capex being discussed is for growth purposes. The rationale is that management could just as easily cut back on capex and return the capital to shareholders without any negative ramifications (besides slower growth) if it so wanted to. Taking this into consideration, shares of the business, with a market cap as of the time of this writing of $33.44 billion, are going for 7.3 times cash flow.

*Taken from Kinder Morgan

One negative for the firm to keep in mind is that its debt, as shown in the image above, is at the low end of what constitutes investment grade. This creates a risk of Kinder Morgan eventually being downgraded to junk status, but with a stable outlook from each of the big three credit ratings agencies, it would take some large negative event to make a downgrade probable. Management appears not to be concerned about that at this time, as evidenced by the fact that since December of last year (only through February of this year), the firm bought back around 27 million of its own shares worth, in aggregate, $500 million.

*Taken from Kinder Morgan

For energy bulls, another upside to investing in Kinder Morgan is that it’s a play not only if oil and gas production rises, but if prices rise as well. As you can see in the image above, for every $1 per barrel that oil prices rise, the firm should see its distributable cash flow grow by $7 million. For each $0.10 per MMBtu that natural gas prices rise, another $1 million in cash flow will be added to the company’s books as well (likewise, decreases in both would lead to the same kind of declines in cash flow).

Given that management’s forecast was based on oil averaging $56.50 per barrel while natural gas would be $3 per Mcf, the rise in oil to $63.54 per barrel right now, offset in part by natural gas declining to $2.707 per Mcf, should translate to another $46.35 million in distributable cash flow this year. If oil rises to the $70 limit I’m expecting, this could mean total cash flow outperformance (assuming interest rates don’t rise and that the exchange rate between the USD and Canadian dollar remain unchanged) of $91.57 million this year.

Takeaway

Truth be told, I’m perplexed just looking at Kinder Morgan. The company, by most measures, is fundamentally appealing and yet its share price is depressed. With shares at 7.3 times forward distributable cash flow, management piling capital into growth, and the bullish trend that oil prices have shown over the past 12 months, I believe that the business is a compelling opportunity for long-term investors to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.