Should You Consider Laurentian Bank And Its 5.4% Yielding Dividend?

Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF) (TSX:LB) is the seventh largest bank in Canada in terms of total assets. It has one of the lowest PCL ratios among the top banks in Canada. It also has a better residential mortgage portfolio mix with relatively low exposure to Toronto and Vancouver housing markets. For dividend growth investors, Laurentian bank is an attractive choice as it offers a growing 5.4% dividend yield with a low payout ratio. However, we believe its shares are fairly valued. Investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Source: Investor Presentation

Reasons why we like Laurentian Bank and its Business

Strong Credit Quality

Laurentian Bank has one of the lowest PCL ratios among top 7 banks in Canada. For those who may not be familiar, PCL (or provision for credit losses) is an estimation of potential losses that a bank might experience due to credit risk. Laurentian Bank’s PCL ratio in Q1 2018 was 13 basis points. This was significantly lower than Royal Bank’s (RY) 24 basis points. If we look at the chart below, we can see that Laurentian Bank leads its Canadian peers by about 16 to 21 basis points in the past few quarters. Given the favorable economic condition in Quebec and the rest of Canada, I expect Laurentian Bank’s PCL to remain this low in the next few quarters.

Source: Investor Presentation

Improving Efficiency Ratio

Laurentian Bank has been improving its efficiency ratio (the lower the better) for the past few quarters (see chart below). Although its efficiency ratio in Q1 2018 slightly increased by 50 basis points, it was a significant reduction of 260 basis points year over year. Due to its smaller scale (being the 7th largest bank in Canada), Laurentian Bank’s efficiency ratio still trails behind the top 5 Canadian banks (see table below).

Source: Investor Presentation

Efficiency Ratio Laurentian Bank 64.8% Royal Bank 41.5% TD Bank 41.6% Bank of Montreal 50.0% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 51.3%

Q1 2018 Canadian Banking Efficiency Ratio (Source: Company Reports)

Low exposure to Toronto and Vancouver’s housing market

Residential mortgage represents about 50% of Laurentian Bank’s loan portfolio mix. As we know, Canadian housing market continues to be a concern as several of its major cities such as Vancouver and Toronto are near bubbling territory. Fortunately, Laurentian Bank has a relatively low exposure to these two cities. The combined residential mortgages in Toronto and Vancouver represent about 26% of its total portfolio.

Residential Mortgage Portfolio (Source: Investor Presentation)

A Good Track Record of Dividend Growth

Laurentian Bank has a good track record of dividend growth. The company has been paying its dividend since 1995 and has increased its dividend every year since 2007 even during the Great Recession (see chart below).

Source: YCharts

Laurentian Bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.63 per share. This is equivalent to an annualized dividend yield of 5.4%. As the chart below shows, the company typically increases its dividend every two quarters and will likely increase its dividend again in its Q3 fiscal 2018. As the chart below shows, Laurentian Bank’s dividend is safe with a low payout ratio. Its payout ratio typically stays in the range between high 30s and low 40s.

Source: Investor Presentation

But we are concerned about the following

Low Single-digit Loan Growth

We are concerned about management’s announcement during the conference call to expect only low single digit loan growth in 2018. This means its earnings will be impacted as a significant portion of its net income is derived from its loan portfolio.

Valuation Analysis

We have included in the table below the PE ratios of Laurentian Bank and its Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, Laurentian Bank’s price to 2018 EPS ratio of 8.1x is significantly below the 10.4x average of its Canadian peers and slightly below its own 5-year average PE ratio of 8.6x. Similarly, Laurentian Bank’s price to 2019 EPS ratio of 7.6x is below the average of its Canadian peers and its 5-year average. We believe the reason Laurentian Bank is trading at a significant discount to the major 6 Canadian banks is because of its smaller scale. Hence, I believe its share price is fairly valued.

Share Price (C$) on April 3, 2018 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year Forward PE Laurentian Bank $47.49 $5.86 8.1 $6.28 7.6 8.6 National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) $59.73 $5.88 10.2 $6.31 9.5 9.8 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) $77.54 $7.10 10.9 $7.57 10.2 11.1 TD Bank (TD) $71.89 $6.22 11.6 $6.44 11.2 11.5 Royal Bank (RY) $98.20 $8.36 11.7 $8.91 11.0 11.6 Bank of Montreal (BMO) $96.25 $8.72 11.0 $9.26 10.4 11.1 CIBC (CM) $112.43 $11.84 9.5 $12.29 9.1 10.1 Average 10.4 9.9 10.9

Source: Created by author; Yahoo Finance

Investor Takeaway

Laurentian Bank has one of the lowest PCL ratios among top 7 banks in Canada. It also has a better residential mortgage portfolio mix with relatively low exposure to Toronto and Vancouver housing markets. For dividend growth investors, Laurentian bank is an attractive choice as it offers a growing 5.4% dividend yield with a low payout ratio. However, we believe its shares are fairly valued. Investors desiring higher margin of safety may want to wait for a pullback.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

