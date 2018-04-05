Consider Waiting To Buy BIB

BIB fails the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments, though it's possible it might pass it soon.

Celgene (CELG) is the largest component of the index BIB tracks (credit: Celgene).

Wait On BIB

Earlier this week, I mentioned that the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares ETF (FAZ) failed the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments, and based on that, I suggested avoiding it. Here I show a similar analysis on the ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (BIB), which also fails the first screen, but comes closer to passing it. I offer a couple of alternatives to consider, depending on your goals.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On BIB

You can see in the screen capture below from my site's admin panel how BIB currently fails the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens.

The first screen is the simpler one. We start with the assumption that security returns tend to revert to their long-term means, so we compare the ETF's average six-month return since inception (its Long Term Return) with its most recent six-month return (its Short Term Return). Here, the mean of the two (labeled "6m Exp Return" above) is negative. To pass this screen, the mean has to be positive, so BIB fails.

A Hypothetical Scenario To Illustrate Its Second Screen

Since the mean of BIB's short- and long-term returns was negative, Portfolio Armor didn't apply its second screen, but let's assume, for illustrative purposes, that BIB passed that screen. Unlike in the case of FAZ, it wouldn't have taken much for BIB to pass - all else equal, had BIB climbed another 2.62% on Wednesday, the mean of its long- and short-term returns would have been 1%. In that case, the second screen would have been for Portfolio Armor to gauge option market sentiment on BIB by attempting to find an optimal, or least expensive, collar for it against a >9% drop over the next six months, using 1% as a cap. As you can see in the screen capture from the soon-to-be-released version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app, BIB would have passed the second screen in that case.

Because an optimal collar was found using 1%, in this hypothetical scenario, BIB's potential return would have been 1%. But note that the net cost of the hedge above was negative, which means there would have been an optimal collar available at a higher cap too. In fact, BIB would have passed this screen with a cap as high as 15% on Wednesday, as you can see below.

What It Would Take For BIB To Rank Highly

As I mentioned in the FAZ article, my site is agnostic when it comes to security selection - it doesn't discriminate between stocks and exchange traded products, and it doesn't discriminate between bearish and bullish ETPs. It goes where the data takes it. For BIB to place highly on its daily rankings, BIB's short-term performance would have to be better, and its hedging cost would have to be lower. The second hedge above, with the 15% cap, implies a short-term return of about 17% (for the mean of that and the long-term return to be 15%). But even in that case, the potential return, net of the hedging cost of 8.74%, would only have been 6.26%. A net potential return of 6.26% was only good enough to put a security in 523rd place on Portfolio Armor's daily ranking on Wednesday, a spot taken then by the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), as you can see in the screen capture from the site's admin panel below.

Other Approaches To Consider

If you're considering buying BIB because you're bullish on biotech, another approach to consider would be to buy a handful of individual biotechs that are rated highly by one of Seeking Alpha's biotech specialist contributors. There are currently 12 of them in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace (I'm not counting the one that's focused on cannabis), seven of which offer free trials.

If You're Agnostic

If you're agnostic about which securities to own and just want to a shot at maximizing returns, you may want to consider looking at Portfolio Armor's top 10 names. These are the names the site estimates have the highest potential returns over the next six months, while being hedgeable against declines as low as 9%. I've been presenting these to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers since June 8th, and then showing their performance six months later. The graph below, via Portfolio Armor, shows the performance of the most recent cohort to hit six months.

Those top names from September 28th were up 14.3%, on average, vs. 4.47% for SPY. This was the 15th cohort out of 17 that has outperformed SPY over the next six months.

The table below shows the performance of the 17 weekly top names cohorts for which we have complete six-month performance data so far - each of the starting dates is hyperlinked to a page with an interactive chart of that cohort.

So Portfolio Armor's top 10 names averaged 19.51% over the average of these 17 six-month periods, vs. SPY's average of 11.82%, an average outperformance of 7.69% over six months. Below is a sneak peak at the performance of the October 5th cohort, which has one more day to go.

You might have better luck with this week's cohort of top names - whether just buying equal dollar amounts of them, or buying and hedging them - then taking buying BIB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.